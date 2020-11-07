ELIDA – Leipsic advanced to Saturday’s regional championship match after sweeping North Central 25-15, 25-20, 25-17 in a Division IV regional semifinal Thursday at Elida.
Elizabeth Scheckelhoff led the way up front for the 22-3 Vikings (No. 14 Division IV OHSVCA), tallying 12 kills in the win. In the back line, Jocie Hermiller served an ace and she also had 26 digs. Serenity Siefer added six digs, plus led the Vikings with 38 assists.
Kendal Bonney powered the Eagles with 14 kills and six blocks in North Central’s first-ever regional tournament appearance.
Leipsic will face Tiffin Calvert in the regional final at 2 p.m.
Division IV Regional Semifinal
At Elida
Leipsic def. North Central, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17
North Central (21-4) – Kendal Bonney 14 kills, 6 blocks, 6 assists, 10 digs; Madison Brown 5 kills, 17 assists, 16 digs; Alexia Miller 5 kills, 8 digs; Kassidy Faler 11 digs, 2 assists; Makayla Meyers 6 blocks.
Leipsic (22-3) – Elizabeth Scheckelhoff 12 kills; Payton Heitmeyer 7 kills, 6 digs; Marisa Hermiller 8 kills, 3 blocks, 10 digs; Ava Henry 2 aces; Jocie Hermiller 26 digs; Serenity Siefer 6 digs, 38 assists.
