ELIDA — For Hicksville volleyball, a trip to regionals for the first time has the Aces thinking just three words.
“Why not us?”
Thursday’s Division IV regional semifinal at the Elida Fieldhouse set the Aces up with a prime opportunity to play loose and confidently and after a hard-fought first-set defeat, the Red and White rolled to within one win of the first state berth in school history with a 22-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25-20 win over Carey.
Against a young but athletic Carey squad, Hicksville (22-4) took some time to adjust to the new stage for the program as the aggressive Blue Devils (19-7) prevailed in a hard-fought set that saw neither team lead by more than four points. Despite seven kills from senior standout Molly Crall in the opening set, a balanced showing by Carey was too much to overcome. Sophomore middle hitter Parker Vackert had four kills by herself as the Blue Devils drew first blood.
From there, it was clear the Aces were ready to finish the job. Hicksville was dominant from beginning to end in the second set with leads of 6-0 and 14-3. Carey broke through for a short 4-0 run but the Aces had an answer for every Blue Devil attack in a 25-11 rout to knot the match and right the ship.
“(Carey was) more consistent in that first set, they were definitely taking their aggressive hitting at us,” said Hicksville coach Samantha Lavin. “They were hitting off our blocks and throughout blocks and we weren’t able to stop them. That was some of the best serve receive we’ve had all season. Having to adjust after that first, we only lost by three points and we knew we were right there.”
With the opportunity to take control, both sides battled gamely in the third set with Carey leading 5-2 early on. However, a 4-1 run by the Aces brought the set even before senior outside hitter Lynae Poling slammed home a spike to give Hicksville the lead at 7-6. After Crall’s first-set showing, Poling made her mark in the third set with six kills and a block. Up 11-10 after a Lindsay Bergman kill, the Aces started their march towards taking the lead in the regional. A kill by Vackert got the Blue Devils within 20-16 but in the blink of an eye, the Aces were a point away from the set victory following an ace from junior Martina Vasquez.
Carey had plenty left to battle, regaining serve after a long rally but ultimately Hicksville got the point it needed and a match advantage.
Just as the opening set had neither side claiming a massive edge, the fourth and deciding set was a scratch-and-claw affair. Crall and Poling recorded kills to put Hicksville up 9-5 early in the set but aided by a pair of Hicksville errors, Carey racked up eight consecutive points, including a go-ahead ace by junior libero Riley Brodman. A kill by Bergman snapped the streak and cut Carey’s lead to 13-10.
With the set tied at 16 and the match hanging in the balance, the momentum didn’t just swing towards the Aces; it was shoved there by their senior leader.
As she has throughout her career, Crall took over for the Aces as a one-girl wrecking crew with back-to-back blocks for points for the Aces and countering a Brodman ace at 19-19 with two kills that sandwiched a Poling block. Another Crall kill put the Aces within a point of Saturday’s regional final before the deciding point came from what else but a Crall kill.
“When we lost that first set and came back out there for the second, it would have been so easy for us to roll over and be done but I’m so proud of this team,” said the Aces’ senior, who finished with 27 kills, 16 digs and five blocks. “After that first set, we were in the huddle and were like, OK, regroup, we know the atmosphere and the energy. We went out there and took care of business.”
Added Lavin: “(Crall’s) our go-to gal and she had some amazing blocks towards the end. Without those blocks, it may have been different for us. Lynae Polling, we relied on her to be that next person to get out there and put the ball over … she’s gotten more confident because it’s only her second year of varsity. Her being more aggressive has really helped us.”
Poling added 15 kills in the win for the Aces while junior Aubrie Baird tallied 39 assists, 3 kills, and 13 digs and Bergman seven kills and 11 digs.
For Carey, the quest for the first state berth in school history was dashed short of the regional finals for the Riverdale District champs, which entered regionals with just two seniors on the roster. Sophomore Parker Vackert, a first team all-Northern 10 selection, had 18 kills, 10 digs and eight assists for the Blue Devils while Kelsey Bursby had seven kills and 16 digs and Rylee Row tallied 23 digs and five kills.
The Aces will take on No. 16 Convoy Crestview (19-7) at 2 p.m. Saturday for the right to advance to state for the first time in program history. Crestview knocked off No. 4 Tiffin Calvert 25-17, 14-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-12 to snap a four-year streak of reaching at least the regional finals for the Senecas, including state titles in 2018 and 2020. The Knights have made just one state appearance in program history (1991) while the Aces will vie for the first trip in program history and the first for a GMC school since Tinora in 2018.
“We’ve had so many goals this season and we’ve achieved them one at a time,” said Crall. “We were just talking in the locker room … we know how close we are and we know that we’re just as good as any of these teams out here. So why not us? It definitely could be us.”
Division IV Regionals
At Elida
Hicksville def. Carey, 22-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25-20
Carey (19-7) - Kelsey Bursby 24-27 hitting, 7 kills, 12-12 serving, 16 digs, 24-26 serve receive; Parker Vackert 39-42 hitting, 18 kills, 12-13 serving, 2 blocks, 10 digs, 8 assists, 13-14 serve receive; Rylee Row 14-16 hitting, 5 kills, 12-12 serving, 3 blocks, 23 digs, 18-19 serve receive; Payton Vackert 15-16 hitting, 3 kills, 8-11 serving, 8 digs, 24 assists; Macy Hoepf 11-14 hitting, 4 kills, 18-18 serving, 2 blocks; Julia Brodman 15-15 hitting, 3 kills, 6 digs; Riley Brodman 9-11 serving, 18 digs, 18-21 serve receive.
Hicksville (22-4) - Molly Crall 27 kills, 16 digs, 5 blocks; Aubrie Baird 39 assists, 3 aces, 3 kills, 13 digs, 2 blocks; Lynae Poling 15 kills; Lindsay Bergman 7 kills, 11 digs; Delaney Johnson 3 assists, 19 digs; Martina Vasquez 5 assists, 2 aces, 7 digs.
