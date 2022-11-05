ELIDA — For the second time in three days, Hicksville was tasked with a talented opponent featuring length, athleticism and only a few seniors on the roster during Saturday’s Division IV regional championship match against No. 16 Crestview at the Elida Fieldhouse.
Though the Aces defeated Carey in four sets on Thursday, the magic did not carry over to the finals as Crestview earned its first regional championship in 31 years and defeated Hicksville in straight sets, 25-15, 25-19, 25-13.
For Hicksville, which bows out at 22-5, there was no rhythm to get into as the length of the Knights (21-7) at the net disrupted the Aces, along with uncharacteristic mistakes in the team’s first venture this far in the postseason.
“Yeah, we didn’t execute what we planned unfortunately,” said Hicksville coach Samantha Lavin, who has guided the program to 18 wins or more in both seasons since returning as Aces head coach before last season. “We talked about their front line and going over their blocks and we were still putting it into their blocking and coverage and zones. They cover their side of the court really, really well and we knew we had to be aggressive … and we were playing really tense in the beginning and going short.”
Hicksville played a competitive 25-22 first-set loss to Carey in the semifinals Thursday before rallying to put the Blue Devils away with wins in the next three. Saturday saw the Aces’ opponent draw first blood but this time around, the margin was much wider to navigate. Leading 5-1 early, a block by Crestview sophomore Adelyn Figley punctuated a 7-3 run for the Knights to force a Hicksville timeout at 11-4 Crestview.
The Aces seemed to have a shot at catching the Knights with a quick 3-0 run to cut the deficit to 18-12 after an ace from sophomore Elise Baldwin, but Crestview shut the door with three straight points and kills from 6-2 junior Myia Etzler and freshman Haley McCoy ended the set with a 25-15 Knight win.
The second set played out similarly, as an ace from sophomore Neveah Ross capped an 9-2 start for the Knights. Back-to-back blocks by senior Lindsay Bergman and a kill from senior Lynae Poling brought the Aces surging back to within 10-7 to force a Crestview timeout. Kills from Bergman and senior standout Molly Crall kept the Aces within range while Crall and Poling combined for a block and point to make it 14-12 Knights. That was as close as the Aces got the rest of the match as a pair of Crall kills got the team close late but not close enough in a 25-19 setback.
Led by coach Tammy Gregory, a sophomore on the 1991 state semifinals team for the Knights, the chance to return to the state’s biggest volleyball stage was not missed by Crestview in the deciding third set.
“I’ve always wanted to get back there. I’ve been coaching a long time and this is everybody’s dream,” said Gregory, whose Knights will face No. 1 New Bremen in a noon state semifinal at Wright State University’s Nutter Center on Nov. 10. “Just getting there and experiencing it, it’s just something that they’re never going to forget.
“Thursday night’s game (five-set win over Tiffin Calvert) was so emotional … I always tell the girls we’ve got to take it one game at a time. They’re here to compete and they got what they wanted.\.”
After a Poling kill tied the set at 4-4, Crestview ripped off a 9-2 run to seize control in the late goings and take a 13-6 lead on consecutive Figley kills.
With their backs against the wall, Hicksville misfired on four straight plays with serves into the net and mis-hits in their serve receive to help grow the Crestview lead to 18-7.
Following an Etzler kill to set up match point at 24-13, a Hicksville return was out on the baseline and the unprecedented postseason journey ended in the regional finals.
The Aces will see three seniors depart in kills record-holder Molly Crall (459 kills this season, 1,317 career) and fellow standouts Lynae Poling (309 career kills) and Lindsay Bergman (329 career kills, 377 digs).
“The seniors are modeling for the rest of the girls, they know the expectations are high and we made it this far,” said Lavin. “And so Hicksville, now we’ve got to keep that edge going. Even though we’re losing three amazing seniors that have led the team in almost every category, it gives the underclassmen opportunities to step up and take charge.”
Division IV Regional Finals
At Elida
Crestview def. Hicksville, 25-15, 25-19, 25-13
Hicksville (22-5) - Molly Crall 14 kills, 6 digs; Aubrie Baird 22 assists, 14 digs; Lindsay Bergman 7 kills, 10 digs; Delaney Johnson 5 digs; Martina Vasquez 8 digs; Taylor Slattery 3 digs.
Crestview (21-7) - No statistics.
