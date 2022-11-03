MILLBURY — Arguably the best season in Fairview volleyball history came to an end on Thursday as the Apaches fell in three sets, 25-14, 25-15, 25-15, to Coldwater in their first ever regional semifinals appearance at Lake High School.
The Apaches end their season at 24-3 with a Green Meadows Conference title and their only district championship in school history.
It was a match where the 10th-state ranked Apaches were competitive with the fourth-state ranked Cavaliers (23-4) for stretches, but just weren’t able to string enough positive momentum together to take control at any point.
The first set was one where the Apaches were able to hang with Coldwater, especially to start as the two squads went back and forth with each of their big hitters coming through. The set stood at 12-12 with Kelly Crites, who had 440 kills coming into the game, getting four kills and Paige Ricica getting three.
But from that knot at 12 on, Coldwater took control and went on a 13-2 run to take the set 25-14.
“They are a good team and I felt that we kind of played a little scared for a while and I’m not really sure why because we were going back and forth for a while,” Fairview seventh-year head coach Allison Ciolek said of the first set. “One thing turned to another and they were able to put together a run.”
A big part of that first set run was a nice game from their 6-foot-5 middle hitter Riley Rismiller, who was able to be very disruptive at the net getting two kills, a block and constantly altering Fairview’s offensive attack.
“I think it’s so exciting for Riley because she’s just been kind of grinding to get back in it. And I feel like toight was one of her best matches,” Coldwater head coach Nikki Etzler said of Rismiller, who played in just 36 sets this season due to injury. “For her to be able to execute like she did and feel really live, it was really fun to see that.”
That momentum from the first set continued over to the second for the Cavaliers as they began on a 6-1 run and after two aces from freshman Keira Knapke, forced Fairview to burn a timeout.
The Apaches showed some fight out of the timeout, reducing Coldwater lead to 13-12 after 3-0 run saw a Ricica kill followed by a Haley Hammer fake set and an attacking error out of a timeout by the Cavs.
But following the timeout, the only timeout Coldwater took in the match, the Cavaliers went on their run again, closing out the set on another dominant stretch, this time 13-3 to take a commanding two-set lead with a 25-15 win.
“I felt like they were pretty effective on all aspects. They were finding success, we would make an adjustment and they would be able to come back and find a different way to score,” Ciolek said. “So hats off to them for being a great team but the girls continued to fight. Sometimes it’s just not your night and tonight was not ours.”
That fight continued into the fourth set as Ricica came out and got a booming kill to start it but again, Coldwater countered with a run, as they would go out to a 6-2 lead following two blocks from junior Madison Wendel.
The Apaches were able to get their offense going in stretches but aces all around for the Cavaliers, affected the Apaches and were able to limit the impact the offense for large parts of the game.
“Fifteen (Crites) and sixteen (Ricica) are such fluid hitters so we wanted to take them out of the way they wanted to attack so it felt like that was big for us,” Etzler said of Coldwater’s serving.”
Crites finished with a team-best 12 kills on 25-of-35 attacking for the Apaches. She also led the team in digs with 10.
Ricica got two more kills, back-to-back, to make the score 12-8 and later also notched an ace to make the score 13-10. Fairview battled back and forth to make it 18-14 but Coldwater, seven points away from a regional final, went for a knockout punch and it landed, as the Cavaliers went on a 7-1 run to close the third set and sweep the Apaches.
The Apaches graduate three seniors in Ricica, Carrie Zeedyk and Zoe Appel who finish with an 86-15,26-2 GMC record over four seasons, two GMC titles, four sectional titles and one district title. Ricica finished her career by going 19-of-22 attacking for seven kills and also going 20-of-22 on serve receive. Zeedyk had seven digs while Appel had six in their final games.
“They’ve been a huge part of our success. They have that work ethic, they have that competitiveness, so they’ve been a key component of us,” Ciolek said of the senior group. “And there in the end I told them there is nothing to hang your heads about. Yes, it hurts now, but you set that bar even a little bit higher than what Fairview volleyball has been in the past and so we will always remember them because of that.”
At Lake
Division III Regional Semifinals
Fairview (24-3) - Carrie Zeedyk 7 digs, Aubrey Hammer 4 kills, 9-13 attacking, 11 digs, 11-13 serve receive; Haley Hammer 3 kills, 22 assists, 7 digs; Zoe Appel 6 digs; Kelly Crites 12 kills, 25-25 attacking, 10 digs, 13-15 serve receive; Paige Ricica 7 kills, 19-22 attacking, 2 aces, 9-10 serving, 6 digs, 20-22 serve receive.
Coldwater (23-4) - No statistics.
