While the individual numbers may be smaller than normal, the hopes of advancing to the Division II state track and field meet are still the same for the area participants.
That goal sits close, with the thinclads competing at the Division II regional meet this week at Piqua.
One girl comes in as the top seed, as Bryan’s Aquilina Cordic turned in the top time in the 300 hurdles. Ottawa-Glandorf has the top time in the 1600 relay.
Others looking to make noise at the regional are Ottawa-Glandorf’s Alexa Fortman in the 400; Wauseon’s Hayley Meyer in the shot put and Marie Hutchinson in the discus and Paulding’s Claire Schweller in the pole vault.
Evergreen’s 400 relay team comes in with a top time.
For the boys, Bryan’s Joshuah Taylor enters the regional with the top seed time in the 1600 and 3200. Ottawa-Glandorf’s Gavin Hedrick has the top time in the 110 hurdles and Swanton’s Kayden Davis has the top seed mark in the high jump.
Bryan’s Decota Shaw (400) and Wauseon’s Braden Vernot (3200) are looking for spots at state.
Girls Regional Events
3200 relay – Ottawa-Glandorf.
100 hurdles – Ella Okuley (Ottawa-Glandorf).
100 – Andrea VanWert (Evergreen); Emily Parker (Wauseon).
400 relay – Evergreen.
400 – Shallyn Miley (Bryan); Alexa Fortman (Ottawa-Glandorf).
300 hurdles – Aquiliana Cordic (Bryan); Ella Okuley (Ottawa-Glandorf); Claire Schweller (Paulding).
200 – Maggie Manz (Paulding).
1600 relay – Ottawa-Glandorf; Bryan.
High Jump – Ella Okuley (Ottawa-Glandorf); Myka Aldrich (Ottawa-Glandorf).
Shot Put – Sami Taylor (Swanton); Hayley Meyer (Wauseon).
1600 – Grace Rhoades (Wauseon).
800 – Alexa Fortman (Ottawa-Glandorf); Emily Wahl (Defiance).
3200 – Maggie Duden (Wauseon); Grace Rhoades (Wauseon).
Discus – Jordan Lumbrezer (Evergreen); Hayley Meyer (Wauseon); Marie Hutchinson (Wauseon).
Long Jump – Rachel Fireovid (Bryan).
Pole Vault – Ava Harmon (Napoleon); Lily Haselman (Ottawa-Glandorf); Claire Schweller (Paulding).
Boys Regional Events
3200 relay – Wauseon; Bryan.
110 hurdles – Gavin Hedrick (Ottawa-Glandorf).
100 — Trevor Cantrell (Ottawa-Glandorf).
800 relay – Bryan.
400 relay – Bryan; Evergreen.
400 – Decota Shaw (Bryan).
300 hurdles – Korbin Shepherd (Bryan); Masen Switzer (Napoleon).
200 – Jonas Tester (Wauseon); Trevor Cantrell (Ottawa-Glandorf); Owen Potvin (Bryan).
1600 relay – Napoleon; Evergreen.
Discus – Sam Worline (Evergreen).
Long Jump – Kayden Davis (Swanton); Jonas Tester (Wauseon).
Pole Vault – Jason Balash (Ottawa-Glandorf); Easton Osting (Ottawa-Glandorf).
1600 – Joshuah Taylor (Bryan); Jackson Callan (Wauseon); Braden Vernot (Wauseon).
800 – Jackson Callan (Wauseon).
3200 – Hunter Wasnich (Wauseon); Joshuah Taylor (Bryan).
High Jump – Robert Crossland (Wauseon); Kayden Davis (Swanton); Riley Dunbar (Evergreen).
