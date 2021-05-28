PIQUA — A pair of Wauseon standouts earned their spots in the Division II state championships in field event action on Thursday at Piqua High School while Ottawa-Glandorf’s young 3200 relay and freshman Myka Aldrich also nabbed state spots.
In the boys meet, Jonas Tester leapt 21-7.75 feet to finish as regional runner-up for Wauseon, nabbing a berth in the state meet. Swanton’s Kayden Davis was 13th overall in the event. Easton Osting of Ottawa-Glandorf missed out on a state berth in pole vault with a sixth-place finish.
On the girls side, Swanton senior Sami Taylor finished third in the shot put at 35-5.25 while Wauseon sophomore Hayley Meyer edged out Waynesville’s Brooke Schoephoester by an inch for fourth place in the event and her first trip to state. Evergreen senior Jordan Lumbrezer wasn’t far behind in seventh.
Aldrich’s leap of 4-11 was one inch off the winning height in the high jump, earning the Titan freshman a state spot. Junior Ella Okuley was seventh. The youth movement continued for the Titans with sophomores Lily Haselman, Olivia Fenbert and Alexa Fortman and freshman Madelyn Hovest combining to run the 3200 relay in 9:37.86, good for third place and a spot at state. Dayton Oakwood smashed a 10-year-old Division II record with a 9:08.72 to win the event.
Following preliminary races in the running events, additional berths were clinched in Saturday’s festivities. Fortman earned a pair of spots in the finals in both the 400 and anchoring the 1600 relay with Fenbert, Haselman and Aldrich. Paulding junior Claire Schweller advanced to the 300 hurdles finals while the Evergreen 400 relay (Brianna Sintobin, Deanna Hoffman, Anna Huntzinger, Andrea VanWert) and Bryan 1600 relay (Montesa Vollmar, Shallyn Miley, Addison Oberlin, Allie Zimmerman) also qualified for the finals.
In the boys meet, Bryan will be well-represented in Saturday’s finals with Owen Potvin running the second fastest time in the 200 and Decota Shaw the fastest time in the 400. The Bears’ 400 and 800 relays (Quinn Brown, Caleb Kepler, Rylan Garza, Potvin in both) also earned spots in the finals. Wauseon’s Jonas Tester was seventh in the 200 to advance while Gavin Hedrick of Ottawa-Glandorf ran the fastest time in the 110 hurdles and Napoleon sophomore Masen Switzer edged out Taylor’s Dylan Lanham by 0.02 seconds to earn the eighth and final qualifying spot. Switzer’s 1600 relay team with Hayes Bingham, Zach Schroeder and Landin Wiechers also narrowly advanced, edging West Liberty Salem’s quartet by 0.23 seconds for eighth.
Division I Regionals
AMHERST — Wednesday saw Defiance junior Josh Horvath advance to Friday’s regional finals in the 300 hurdles as the lone Bulldog representative in the Division I regional meet at Amherst Steele.
Horvath finished in 40.25 for seventh overall in the event to nab a spot in the finals.
Thursday
Division II Regionals
At Piqua
Boys Meet
Benjamin Logan 28, Waynesville 18, Van Wert 14, Versailles 10, Wauseon 8, Cincinnati Madeira 6, Milton-Union 6, Otsego 6, Clinton-Massie 6, Casstown Miami East 6, West Liberty-Salem 6, Eaton 5, Cin. Indian Hill 5, Indian Lake 5, Germantown Valley View 4, Cin. Mariemont 4, Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Jamestown Greeneview 3, Cin. Wyoming 3, Dayton Ponitz 3, Dayton Oakwood 2, Lima Bath 2, Springfield Shawnee 1, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 1, Clermont Northeastern 1
Field Event Finals
Discus - 1. Tyo (V), 177-8; Jackson (BL), Moritz (CM), Halloran-Thompson (IH); 10. Worline (E). Long jump - 1. Fahle (BL), 21-10.75; J. Tester (W), Brumbaugh (MU), Franks (IL); 13. Davis (S). Pole vault - 1. Wical (BL), 13-8; Taylor (W), Keifer (O), Brooks (E).
Running Event Finals
3200 relay - 1. Waynesville, 8:05.46; Van Wert, West Liberty-Salem, Cin. Madeira.
Girls Meet
Ottawa-Glandorf 14, Waynesville 12, Celina 11, Dayton Oakwood 11, New Richmond 10, Springfield Northwestern 10, Springfield Greenon 8, Swanton 6, Wauseon 5, Cincinnati Indian Hill 5, Dayton Carroll 5, Batavia Clermont Northeastern 5, Benjamin Logan 4, Bellefontaine 3, Clinton-Massie 3, Evergreen 2, Eaton 2, Van Wert 2
Field Event Finals
High jump - 1. Wentzel (NR), 5-0; West (SG), Aldrich (OG), Huff (CNE); 7. Okuley (OG). Shot put - 1. Goad (SNW), 37-10.5; Lutz (C), Taylor (S), Meyer (W).
Running Event Finals
3200 relay - 1. Dayton Oakwood, 9:08.72; Waynesville, Ottawa-Glandorf (Hovest, Fenbert, Haselman, Fortman), Dayton Carroll.
Wednesday
Division III Regionals
At Tiffin
Boys Meet
Columbus Grove 34, Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic 13, Bluffton 10, Continental 10, McComb 10, Woodmore 8, Gibsonburg 7, Pandora-Gilboa 6, Arlington 6, Hilltop 6, Tinora 6, Patrick Henry 5, Arcadia 5, Vanlue 4, Ottawa Hills 4, Ayersville 4, Holgate 3, Archbold 3, Hopewell-Loudon 3, Castalia Margaretta 2, Liberty Center 2, Wayne Trace 2, Van Buren 1, Norwalk St. Paul 1, Delta 1
Field Event Finals
Pole vault - 1. Gibbs (C), 13-8; Overmyer (W), Suter (PG), Clement (CG). Long jump - 1. Bailey (McC), 22-0.5; Newell (SMCC), Beltz (H), Kromer (SMCC). Discus - 1. Halker (CG), 162-9; Maag (CG), Bateson (Arl), Cohee (Arc).
Running Event Finals
3200 relay - 1. Bluffton, 8:05.17; 2. Columbus Grove (Stechschulte, Morman, Koch, Closson), 3. Tinora (Rinkel, Flory, Carpenter, Cramer), Patrick Henry (Delgado, McCance, Kurtz, Eagleson).
Girls Meet
Patrick Henry 18, Leipsic 14, Archbold, Colonel Crawford 10, Liberty Center 10, Wayne Trace 9, Mohawk 8, Arcadia 5, New London 5, Woodmore 5, Sandusky SMCC 5, Tinora 4, Hardin Northern 4, Hicksville 3, Holgate 2, Carey 2, Columbus Grove 1, Greenwich South Central 1
Field Event Finals
High jump - 1. Krassow (CC), 5-6.25; Mullholand (M), Massie (Arc), Bahnsen (SMCC). Shot put - 1. Fintel (PH), 44-5.75; Rigel (L), Cupp (L), Gum (NL).
Running Event Finals
3200 relay - 1. Liberty Center (S. Miller, Oelkrug, Meller, G. Miller), 9:37.28; Patrick Henry (Meyer, Bostelman, Baird, Prigge), Wayne Trace (Campbell, Bahena, Moore, S. Sinn), Woodmore.
