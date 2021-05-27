TIFFIN – State championship dreams stayed alive for area athletes at Frost-Kalnow Stadium in Tiffin as the first day of Division III regional track festivities saw a contingent of area athletes clinch their spots in next week’s state championships at Westerville North.
Patrick Henry’s Trista Fintel (shot put), Continental’s Isaac Gibbs (pole vault) and Columbus Grove’s Ethan Halker (discus) all won their respective events to lock down state meet qualifying spots. Columbus Grove’s Lawson Maag was second in the boys discus while Gabe Clement earned the fourth and final qualifying berth in the pole vault for the Bulldogs, tying with Pandora-Gilboa’s Andrew Suter at 13 feet to advance. Leipsic’s Ella Rigel and Sara Cupp were second and third, respectively, in the shot put while Hilltop’s Wyatt Beltz leapt 20-10 to earn a state spot in long jump in third.
On the relay side, Liberty Center’s 3200 relay quartet of Gracie Miller, Sydney Miller, Hope Oelkrug and MaKayla Meller outpaced Patrick Henry’s Megan Meyer, Brooke Bostelman, Chloe Baird and Madison Prigge by just under eight seconds to finish first in the event.
Wayne Trace sent Kassidy Campbell, Kiara Bahena, Abby Moore and Sydnee Sinn on in third in the 3200 relay while Archbold and Tinora just missed out on state spots in fifth and sixth respectively.
The boys 3200 relay state meet will see Columbus Grove, Tinora and Patrick Henry represented after finishing second through fourth in the event behind winning Bluffton.
The remaining field events (girls pole vault, boys high jump, girls long jump, boys shot put and girls discus), along with the finals of the running events, will be held on Friday afternoon. Field events will begin at 5 p.m. with track events starting at 6:30 p.m.
