After being spread out among different district sites, most of the teams have come together now and will compete in the Division III regional track and field meet at Frost-Kalnow Stadium in Tiffin.
The top four in each event will advance to the Division III state track and field meet next weekend at Westerville North.
For the boys, five athletes enter with top seed times. Wayne Trace’s Brayson Parrish comes in with the best time, just ahead of Samuel Burkholder of Pandora-Gilboa. Archbold’s Karter Behnfeldt comes with with the top mark in the high jump, with Ottoville’s Kyle Manns in second. Archbold’s Trey Theobald has the top seed time in the 400 and is second in the 100. Columbus Grove’s Ethan Halker comes in as the top seed in the diuscus, while Isaac Gibbs of Continental is ahead of Grove’s A.J. Schafer in the shot put.
Other’s expected to battle for spots at the state meet are Columbus Grove’s Jon Banal in the 110 hurdles; Tinora’s Brandon Edwards in the 100; Wayne Trace’s Maddox Treece in the 400; Columbus Grove’s Carson Closson in the 800 and Grove’s Gabe Clement in the pole vault.
Area boys teams are also expected to do well in the relay races. Columbus Grove, Tinora and Wayne Trace come in with the top three seed times in the 3200 relay. Montpelier, Edgerton and Columbus Grove are expected to battle for the top spot in the 800 relay. Columbus Grove also has the second-best seed time in the 400 and 1600 relays.
Patrick Henry’s Trista Fintel will try to continue her record-setting season as she comes as the top seed in the discus and the shot put for area girls.
She is one of three area girls athletes who come in as the top seed. Wayne Trace’s Sydnee Sinn comes in with the top seed time in the 400 and Archbold’s Kylie Sauder owns the top seed time in the 800.
Other girls expected to battle for spots as the state meet include Tinora’s Lexi Wachtman in the 100 and long jump; Ayersville’s Nicole Fishpaw in the 100; Liberty Center’s Kennedy Roell in the 100 and 200; Liberty Center’s Hope Oelkrug in the 1600; Tinora’s Lauren Sattler in the 3200; Antwerp’s Leslie Pollock in the discus; Columbus Grove’s Kennedy Flores and Leipsic’s Sara Cupp in the shot put; and Continental’s Shelby Collier in the pole vault.
In the relay races, Patrick Henry comes in with the top seed in the 3200 relay. Liberty Center in second and Wayne Trace is third. Liberty Center is the top seed in the 800 relay and Ayersville is second. The same two teams are the top seeds in the 400 relay, with Ayersville first and Liberty Center second. Wayne Trace has the top seed time and Archbold is second in the 1600 relay.
Boys Regional Events
3200 relay – Holgate; Patrick Henry; Wayne Trace; Ottoville; Archbold; Tinora; Columbus Grove; Liberty Center.
110 hurdles – Andre Aguirre (Montpelier); Brayson Parrish (Wayne Trace); Ronnie Wyse (Delta); Destin McCartney (Edon); Samuel Burkholder (Pandora-Gilboa); Jon Banal (Columbus Grove); Sean Hageman (Archbold).
100 – Owen Roth (Edgerton); Dakota Davis (Delta); Trey Theobald (Archbold); Brandon Edwards (Tinora); Isaac Gibbs (Continental).
800 relay – Patrick Henry; Delta; Columbus Grove; Hicksville; Archbold; Montpelier; Edgerton; Kalida.
1600 – Hayden Hartman (Holgate); Brady Johns (Archbold); Jacob Cramer (Tinora); Ivan Delgado (Patrick Henry); Nathaniel Elieff (Liberty Center); Caleb Stechschulte (Columbus Grove); Clay Carpenter (Tinora).
400 relay – Patrick Henry; Delta; Edon; Archbold; Tinora; Montpelier; Columbus Grove.
400 – Treyvon Hastings (Fairview); Trey Theobald (Archbold); Corbin Johnson (Patrick Henry); Anden Blankmeyer (Columbus Grove); Maddox Treece (Wayne Trace); Ryan Wenninger (Wayne Trace).
300 hurdles – Jon Banal (Columbus Grove); Evan Flory (Tinora); Kellen Schlagbaum (Ottoville); Kaleb Barnes (Delta); Destin McCartney (Edon); Justin Ruple (Delta); Craig Blue (Edgerton); Gaige McMichael (Antwerp).
800 – Cody McCance (Patrick Henry); Owen Manz (Wayne Trace); Kyle Rabe (Fairview); Jared Swan (Edgerton); Caleb Morman (Columbus Grove); Nathaniel Elieff (Liberty Center); Brennan Garrow (Archbold); Carson Closson (Columbus Grove).
200 – Owen Roth (Edgerton); Josh Smith (Columbus Grove); Thomas Jay (Montpelier); Kole Wertman (Hicksville); Dakota Davis (Delta); Alex Roth (Archbold).
3200 – Hayden Hartman (Holgate); Nathaniel Elieff (Liberty Center); Jacob Cramer (Tinora); Trent Koch (Columbus Grove); Ivan Delgado (Patrick Henry); Bailey Sonnenberg (Holgate); Brady Johns (Archbold); Luke Ellerbrock (Columbus Grove).
1600 relay – Ottoville; Montopelier; Edgerton; Patrick Henry; Archbold; Columbus Grove; Liberty Center; Fairview.
Discus – Curtis Mansfield (Continental); Parker VonDeylen (Archbold); Lawson Maag (Columbus Grove); Matt Orr (Liberty Center); Will Seedorf (Patrick Henry); Austin Kohlhofer (Delta); Tyson Schlachter (Ayersville); Ethan Halker (Columbus Grove); Evan Cramer (Liberty Center); Jagger Landers (Antwerp).
High Jump – Jeffrey Smith (Fairview); Riley Chapa (Liberty Center); Karter Behnfeldt (Archbold); Joey Burt (North Central); Zeke Halker (Columbus Grove); Kyle Manns (Ottoville); Ethan Lammers (Leipsic); Owen Ackerman (Tinora).
Long Jump – Riley Chapa (Liberty Center); Jacob Lamontagne (Montpelier); Gage Eicher (Edon); Karter Behnfeldt (Archbold); Jacksen Schroeder (Columbus Grove); Mitchel Wood (Liberty Center); Wyatt Beltz (Hilltop).
Shot Put – Kai Fox (Delta); Owen Box (Liberty Center); Hunter Cullen-Lemley (Archbold); Isaac Gibbs (Continental); Austin Kohlhofer (Delta); A.J. Schafer (Columbus Grove); Jagger Landers (Antwerp); Evan Cramer (Liberty Center); Drew Gallehue (Edon).
Pole Vault – Caleb Ranzau (Archbold); Gaige McMichael (Antwerp); Ethan Rohrs (Patrick Henry); Noah Goecke (Columbus Grove); Levi Tilse (Archbold); Isaac Gibbs (Continental); Andrew Suter (Pandora-Gilboa); Gabe Clement (Columbus Grove); Brecken Garretson (Liberty Center).
Girls Regional Events
3200 relay – Archbold; Tinora; Patrick Henry; Wayne Trace; Liberty Center; Columbus Grove.
100 hurdles – Aly Saxton (Ottoville); Kaylee Dockery (Ayersville); Brenna Smith (Kalida); Sophie Long (Liberty Center); Jessa Burgei (Ottoville); Hailee Bard (Patrick Henry); Chelsea McCord (Montpelier); Lexi Wachtman (Tinora).
100 – Kennadi Ricker (Antwerp); Teryn Bour (Ayersville); Peyton Heitmeyer (Leipsic); Kjerstin Scott (Tinora); Nicole Fishpaw (Ayersville); Hannah Berheide (Kalida); Kennedy Roell (Liberty Center).
800 relay – Archbold; Liberty Center; Columbus Grove; Ayersville; Tinora; Patrick Henry.
1600 – Isabel Ferguson (Tinora); Samantha Rohrs (Fairview); Hope Oelkrug (Liberty Center); Andrea Burgei (Kalida); Madison Prigge (Patrick Henry); Erin Downing (Columbus Grove); Lauren Sattler (Tinora).
400 relay – Ayersville; Tinora; Antwerp; Liberty Center; Kalida; Stryker.
400 – Tori Morlock (Tinora); Sydnee Sinn (Wayne Trace); Rachel Stoller (Wayne Trace); Megan Meyer (Patrick Henry); Peyton Heitmeyer (Leipsic).
300 hurdles – Jessa Burgei (Ottoville); Chloe Merillat (Archbold); Kate Mohler (Liberty Center); Brynn Fortman (Columbus Grove); Aubrie Baird (Hicksville); Katrina Stoller (Wayne Trace); Brenna Smith (Kalida); Lexi Wachtman (Tinora).
800 – Gracie Miller (Liberty Center); Kylie Sauder (Archbold); Kiara Bahena (Wayne Trace); Addison Lee (Tinora); Kenzie Fortman (Kalida); Hope Oelkrug (Liberty Center); Brooke Bostelman (Patrick Henry); Erin Kemper (Ottoville).
200 – Elle Mohler (Liberty Center); Teryn Bour (Ayersville); Rachel Stoller (Wayne Trace); Emma Chafins (Tinora); Hannah Berheide (Kalida); Nicole Fishpaw (Ayersville); Kennedy Roell (Liberty Center); Peyton Heitmeyer (Leipsic).
3200 – Lauren Sattler (Tinora); Emma Carpenter (Patrick Henry); Elisabeth Willett (Holgate); Sydney Miller (Liberty Center); Erin Downing (Columbus Grove); Carli Martz (Ottoville); Sabrina Henige (Columbus Grove); Madison Prigge (Patrick Henry); Trinite Woolace (Liberty Center).
1600 relay – Patrick Henry; Columbus Grove; Wayne Trace; Liberty Center; Kalida; Archbold; Tinora.
Discus – Kiera Gensler (Archbold); Kennedy Flores (Columbus Grove); Trista Fintel (Patrick Henry); Ella Rigel (Leipsic); Leslie Pollock (Antwerp); Camille Hovest (Kalida); Chloe Bard (Montpelier); Faith Anderson (Columbus Grove); Emma Reckner (Liberty Center).
High Jump – Gracie Shepherd (Wayne Trace); Isabel Ferguson (Tinora); Emersyn Gerken (Liberty Center); Makailey Bermudez (Columbus Grove); Sophie Rupp (Archbold); Julia Arend (Fairview).
Long Jump – Skylar Turnwald (Ottoville); Peyton Heitmeyer (Leipsic); Brooklyn Wymer (Delta); Ally Schindler (Ayersville); Brianna Breier (Stryker); Lexi Wachtman (Tinora).
Shot Put – Hayden Neidhardt (Hicksville); Kennedy Flores (Columbus Grove); Justine Eis (Holgate); Trista Fintel (Patrick Henry); Ella Rigel (Leipsic); Kiera Gensler (Archbold); Alyssa Giesige (Liberty Center); Sara Cupp (Leipsic).
Pole Vault – Lily Weisgerber (Ayersville); Kiera Reyes (Antwerp); Shelby Collier (Continental); Kassidy Faler (North Central); Kiersten Closson (Columbus Grove); Sophie Long (Liberty Center).
