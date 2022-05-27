PORT CLINTON — Several area track athletes punched their tickets to the state meet on Friday at Port Clinton.
In the girls 100 meter dash, Tinora’s Kjerstin Scott just qualified for state with a fourth place finish while Brandon Edwards placed second in the 100 meters to qualify for state. Tinora also saw Jaxen Durfey qualify for state in the boys 1600 meter run, Paul Westrick qualify in the 3200. The boys 1600 relay team of Lance Rinkel, Gavin Eckert, Dustin Haas and Cole Anders also qualified for Tinora.
The Archbold boys 1600 relay team of Karter Behnfeldt, Gavin Bailey, Chase Miller and Dane Riley qualified, finishing third. The same foursome also qualified in the 800 relay after taking second and Lucas Dominique replaced Bailey in the 400 relay and they also qualified, taking fourth.
Wayne Trace’s Maddox Treece and Syndee Sinn qualified in two different individual events taking third in both the 400 and 200 meter dashes. Sinn won the regional title in the girls 400 meter dash and took second in the 800 meter run. Sinn also qualified in the 1600 relay after taking second with Rachel Stoller, Kiara Bahena and Gracie Shepherd.
Liberty Center also saw several athletes qualify for state after their girls 3200 relay won a regional title on Wednesday. Owen Long placed second in the 110 meter hurdles while Wayne Trace’s Brayson Parrish took third and Delta sophomore Ronnie Wyse took fourth to qualify for state as well. Gracie Miller qualified in the girls 800 meter run with a fourth place finish.
The girls 400 and 800 relay team of Peyton Armey, Elle Mohler, Kate Mohler and Haley Mohler placed third to qualify while the 400 relay team of Colton Chambers, Mitchel Wood, Owen Long and Josiah Johnson.
Carter Herman was the only state qualifier for Edgerton after taking third in the boys 300 hurdles while Fairview sophomore Kyle Rabe was the only Apache state qualifier, taking fourth in the boys 800 meter run.
Division I Regionals
FINDLAY — Defiance senior Josh Horvath earned a spot at the Division I state meet next week, finishing third in a tough 300 hurdles final in the second day of regional track action at Findlay’s Cooper Tire Track and Field Complex on Friday.
Horvath, who had the third-best time in the preliminaries on Wednesday, ran a nearly identical time to his prelim race with a 39.25 on Friday. Cleveland St. Ignatius’ Damon Frabotta and Mansfield Madison’s Isaac Brooks finished in a dead heat at 37.84 to take the top two spots.
Division III Regionals
At Port Clinton
Boys Meet
(Top four finishers qualify for state)
Field Events
Shot put — 4. Seedorf (PH), 5. Box (LC), 6. Landers (Ant), 7. Cullen-Lemley (Arch), 8. Mason (M), 11. Whitman (WT), 14. Gallehue (Edon). High jump — 5. Bailey (Arch), 6. Smith (Fair), 8. Eiden (Ayer), 10. Ackerman (T), 10. Burt (NC), 13. Flory (Ayer). Long jump — 3. Fersch (K), 6. Miler (Ayer), 7. Ackerman (T), 8. Kern (Fair), 11. Ripke (Edon), 12. Trevino (Ayer), 14. Wyse (Hill), 16. Wood (LC). Pole vault — 7. Wolfrum (Ayer), 8. Perry (LC), 9. Rohrs (PH), 11. McMichael (Ant), 14. Etter (C), 15. Short (Arch).
Running Events
110 hurdles — 2. Long (LC), 3. Parrish (WT), 4. Wyse (D), 7. Aguirre (M). 100 meters — 2. Edwards (T), 6. Treece (WT), 7. Ripke (Edon). 800 relay — 2. Archbold (Behnfeldt, Miller, Bailey, Riley), 5. Tinora (Rinkel, Eckert, Haas, Edwards), 7. Liberty Center (Johnson, Chambers, Roth, Wood). 1600 meters — 2. Durfey (T), 6. Johns (Arch), 7. Bower (Hol), 11. Blanco (Fay), 12. McCarty (Arch), 13. Westrick (Hol), 14. Fausnight (LC). 400 relay — 3. Liberty Center (Chambers, Wood, Long, Johnson), 4. Archbold (Riley, Miller, Dominique, Behnfeldt), 5. Ayersville (Miler, Tyrrell, Eiden, Trevino). 400 meters — 3. Treece (WT), 7. Jordan (Hol), 8. Haas (T). 300 hurdles — 3. Herman (Edg), 8. Smith (Fair). 800 meters — 4. Rabe (Fair), 7. McCance (PH), 9. Casillas (Hol), 10. Blanco (Fay), 11. Rinkel (T), 13. Ryan (Hick), 14. Orr (LC). 200 meters — 2. Treece (WT), 7. Ripke (Edon), 8. Miler (Ayer). 3200 meters — 3. Westrick (T), 5. Johns (Arch), 10. Durfey (T), 13. Bower (Hol), 14. Rupp (P). 1600 relay — 3. Archbold (Behnfeldt, Bailey, Miller, Riley), 4. Tinora (Rinkel, Eckert, Haas, Anders), 7. Liberty Center (Chapa, Chambers, Rentz, Roth), 8. Fairview (Hastings, Rabe, Minich, Smith).
Girls Meet
(Top four finishers qualify for state)
Field Events
Discus — 4. Jo. Eis (Hol), 5. Neidhardt (Hick), 8. Cramer (LC), 10. Hovest (K), 12. Reckner (LC), 13. Wooley (Arch). Long jump — 4. Schindler (Ayer), 5. Lee (T), 7. Breier (Stryker), 8. Marshall (C), 11. Roth (LC). Pole vault — 6. C. Oelkrug (LC), 12. Weisgerber (Ayer), 12. Reyes (Ant), 14. Nation (D), 15. Boyer (PH).
Running Events
100 hurdles — No area finalists. 100 meters — 4. Scott (T). 800 relay — 3. Liberty Center (Armey, E. Mohler, H. Mohler, K. Mohler), 5. Wayne Trace (Stoller, Bahena, Myers, Miller), 6. Tinora (Chafins, Meyer, Durfey, Scott). 1600 meters — 6. H. Oelkrug (LC), 8. Moore (WT), 10. Fortman (K), 11. Burgei (K), 13. Gillson (PH), 14. Zeedyk (F). 400 relay — 4. Liberty Center (H. Mohler, K. Mohler, Armey, E. Mohler), 5. Tinora (Meyer, Chafins, Durfey, Scott), 7. Montpelier (Crisenbery, Altaffer, Manisaeng, Richmire). 400 meters — 1. Sinn (WT), 56.32; 5. Stoller (WT), 8. Rupp (Arch). 300 hurdles — 5. Merillat (Arch), 7. McCord (M), 8. K. Mohler (LC). 800 meters — 2. Sinn (WT), 4. G. Miller (LC), 5. Bahena (WT), 8. H. Oelkrug (LC), 13. Tegenkamp (C), 15. Remington (P). 200 meters — 5. Hillard (M), 6. Schindler (Ayer), 7. Armey (LC). 3200 meters — 4. Willett (Hol), 5. Meller (LC), 7. Welch (D), 8. Sattler (T), 10. Sears (P). 1600 relay — 2. Wayne Trace (Stoller, Bahena, Shepherd, Sinn), 6. Patrick Henry (Bostelman, Holloway, Baird, Meyer), 7. Liberty Center (Armey, H. Mohler, Miller, E. Mohler).
