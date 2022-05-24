A busy week will see three different divisions clash with state hopes at stake as regional track week has arrived.
The lone Division I squad in the coverage area, the Defiance boys, will have two individuals and a 1600 relay team competing at the D-I regional meet at Findlay High School on Wednesday and Friday.
In Division III, Port Clinton will be the host for much of the area’s track talent with action beginning Wednesday at 4 p.m. for field events and 5:30 for running events.
The Division II district qualifiers will compete at Piqua High School for their right to advance to the state meet in Columbus next week, with a Thursday-Saturday slate of events.
DIVISION I
For Defiance, the chance to advance to state from a rugged step up in competition is something not lost on the boys track team.
Senior hurdling standout Josh Horvath, having nabbed a win in the 300 hurdles and a second-place finish in the 110 at the Western Buckeye League championships, came a whisker short of advancing to regionals in both events after reaching Friday’s finals. Horvath finished second to Mansfield Madison’s Isaac Brooks in the 300 hurdles to earn a spot while just missing a regional berth with a fifth-place finish in the 110 hurdles, 0.05 seconds behind Lexington’s Garet Weaver for the final qualifying berth.
However, Horvath and the Bulldogs did find a way to advance in multiple running events as the 1600 quartet of Horvath, seniors Elijah Fortman and Sevontre Graves and sophomore Trevor Tressler finished fourth to claim a berth at Findlay.
“When we talk about competing in Division I, we focus on how it’s a privilege to compete against the best and the biggest schools in the state,” explained DHS boys coach Steve Rittenour. “I was very pleased with our efforts at the league and at district level. I thought that our guys did a great job at rising up to the challenge and going after their goals and our team goals, and that is a testimony to the guys and our leadership from our upperclassmen.
“We have talked all year about Defiance being a blue collar town and we need to continue to grind and to keep working at our goals, leaving it all out there with no regrets.”
Joining the 1600 relay will be one field event competitor in junior Martin Castro, who was fourth in the long jump with a leap of 20-5.5, an inch and a half clear of fifth to nab a spot in regionals.
DIVISION III
With Kalida sending representatives from its Ada District and Liberty Center starring at the Gibsonburg District, the D-III regional at Port Clinton’s True-Lay Stadium will be a loaded one joined with qualifiers from the Ayersville District.
Tinora’s boys and girls teams both claimed team championships in Saturday’s festivities at Ayersville as the Ram boys earned top-six finishes to advance to regionals in 13 of the 17 events and the Tinora girls sent regional reps in the 100, 3200, long jump, shot put and the 400, 800 and 1600 relays.
“I feel like over this year and the end of last year, there’s been a lot of kids that have stepped up, especially with relays and field events,” said Tinora boys coach Jim Winseman. “I like to tell the kids, the main focus with districts and regionals is to survive and advance like the NCAA Tournament. It doesn’t matter if you win by a minute and a half or if you get in by half a second.”
Wayne Trace’s Maddox Treece qualified for regionals in the 100, 200 and 400 spur the Raider sprinters while Tinora’s Owen Ackerman is a qualifier in both the high jump and long jump, along with a sixth-place district finish in the 200.
After reaching the state meet in D-III a year ago, Wayne Trace’s talented core of Sydnee Sinn, Kiara Bahena, Gracie Shepherd and Rachel Stoller will compete at regionals once again in the 1600 relay with Harper Myers, Bethany Stoller, Madison Gurney and Abby Moore joining the mix in the 800 and 3200 relays as well.
Ayersville’s Ally Schindler is among a bevy of multiple-event qualifiers for the D-III girls with an anchor leg of the 300 relay along with district wins in both the 200 and long jump. Liberty Center’s Hope Oelkrug qualified in the 800 and 1600 individually along with a leg of the 3200 relay. Haley, Kate and Elle Mohler teamed up with Peyton Armey for regional spots in the 400 and 800 relays with Gracie Miller joining Armey and two of the Mohler sisters in the 1600 relay as part of a district title-winning effort for the LC girls.
For a full list of district qualifiers in Divisions I through III, see www.crescent-news.com/sports.
