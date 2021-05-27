DEFIANCE — Hilltop moved one win away from reaching the school’s first ever softball state tournament with a win over Sycamore Mohawk on Wednesday in D-IV regional semifinal action at Defiance High School while New Riegel proved to be too much for Wayne Trace to tame in the nightcap.
Hilltop took advantage of four costly errors to earn a 7-5 win in the opening semifinal.
Trailing 2-0, the Cadets took the lead for good with three runs in the top of the second. Lana Baker reached on an error and eventually came around to score on a pair of errors at first base. The errors came after a double by Leanna Baker. Joselyn Layman, who reached on the first error, scored on a ground ball by Hannah Riley.
Riley singled in Alex Horton to give Hilltop a 4-2 lead in the fourth. Joselyn Eader made it 4-3 with a lead-off home run in the bottom of the frame.
Hilltop added two runs in the fifth when a throw back to the pitcher with runners at second and third skipped into centerfield, allowing both runners to score on the miscue. The Cadets added an insurance run in the seventh when Baker tripled and scored on a wild pitch.
In the late contest, No. 2 New Riegel followed a scoreless first inning with 14 runs over the next four while out-hitting Wayne Trace 21-2 in the third regional meeting between the two (2010, 2014). The Blue Jackets (28-2) saw Bria Dailey record four base knocks for the victors while Olivia Schalk connected for a home run as part of a three-hit day.
Kaitlin Slade doubled for one of the two base hits for the Raiders, which bow out at 16-12 on the season.
Hilltop and New Riegel will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in a D-IV regional championship with the winner facing either Mechanicsburg or Bradford in the Division IV state semifinals on Thursday, May 3 at Akron Firestone Stadium.
Hilltop 030 120 1 – 7 12 1
Mohawk 200 111 0 – 5 8 4
Records: Hilltop 28-3, Mohawk 21-7.
Winning pitcher: Kodi Brenner (7 innings, 8 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 6 walks, 8 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Bailey Sheets (7 innings, 12 hits, 7 runs, 2 earned, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) – Hannah Riley 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Leanna Baker double, triple; Kacy Connolly single, double; Alex Horton double. (Mohawk) – Aubrie Harper home run, 2 RBIs; Joselyn Eader single, home run, 2 RBIs; Bailey Sheets double; Paitlyn Clouse 2 singles; Alysen Young 2 singles.
New Riegel 034 25 — 14 21 0
Wayne Trace 000 00 — 0 2 1
Records: New Riegel 28-2, Wayne Trace 16-12.
Winning pitcher: Kayleigh Lininger (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Tiffany Sinn (3 innings, 7 runs, 10 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Macy Doster, Logen Bland.
Leading hitters: (New Riegel) — Bria Dailey 4 singles; Olivia Schalk 2 singles, home run; Jordan Hohman 2 singles, double; Lauren Gabel 3 singles; Aubrey Bouillion single, double; Kayleigh Lininger 2 singles; Gracie Goshe 2 singles. (Wayne Trace) — Kaitlin Slade double.
Division II
LaGrange Keystone 8,
Wauseon 2
TIFFIN — Wauseon gave the No. 1 team in Division II and the No. 19 team in America its best shot but four-time state champion LaGrange Keystone was too much down the stretch in an 8-2 win over the Indians in a Division II regional semifinal at Tiffin University.
Wauseon held the high-powered Wildcats to two runs over the first three frames but Keystone (No. 13 USA Today Super 25 national rankings) tallied two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth inning to pull away and eliminate the Indians. Keystone has now ousted local teams in the Division II regional tournament four straight years (Napoleon in 2017 and 2019, Defiance in 2016 and 2018) and has outscored its four tournament opponents 50-4 so far in the postseason.
Wauseon 000 002 0 — 2
Keystone 110 213 x — 8
Records: Keystone 30-1, Wauseon 16-9.
