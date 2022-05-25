ELIDA — Tinora softball saw their season come to an end in the regional semifinals on Tuesday with a 29-4 loss at the hands of state-ranked Cardington-Lincoln at Elida High School.
The final score of the last game of the season for the Rams is not indicative of their season as a whole, which was filled with a plethora of triumphs in Tony Fairchild’s first season as head coach.
Throughout the wins and losses this season the encompassing theme all year has been “family.” It’s the word they use every time they break a huddle, and that was no different after the result on Tuesday.
“This team has been wonderful. The group of girls have come in this year and just been a family the whole time,” Tinora head coach Tony Fairchild said. “They made my life easy to have that kind of talent in my first year as head coach.”
Tinora (19-4) came into the game with a perfect 7-0 Green Meadows Conference season and a district championship over third state-ranked Otsego already under their belts.
Cardington-Lincoln (23-4) came into the game making their sixth-straight regional trip, a year off from falling to eventual state champions Fairview in regional finals last season.
Sophomore standout Scylea Zolman got the start for the Rams in the circle as they were the home team in the game. She gave up three runs in the opening inning on two singles, an error, a wild pitch and a sac bunt. The three first-inning were more than she had given up in the previous three playoff games combined.
Tegan Norden roped a one-out single into center field on the Tinora turn to bat in the first inning, but the other three batters went down quietly, stranding Norden at first.
The game was broken open in the second for Cardington-Lincoln as they pushed across 11 runs on Zolman.
“They came out swinging the bats,” Fairchild said. “We didn’t really know a lot about them but I knew they could hit the ball and Scylea throws the ball hard. So she kind of helps them with power, with the speed as she throws and they were able to put bat on ball.”
Senior Quinn Horn started their half of the second inning with a high bouncing ground ball that got over the third-baseman’s head into left field. The next pitch was sent deep into left field but just short of the wall by Logan McQuillin. The next two batters for the Rams struck out to end the inning and strand Horn at first.
The leadoff single by Tinora’s lone senior Horn after giving up 11 in the half-inning just before was indicative of what she meant to the team all season.
“She’s meant the world to these ladies. She comes out and she leads by example, she doesn’t really get bossy with them. She just comes out and does her thing every day, she’s a hard worker and she’s a great kid,” Fairchild said. “Ability-wise we’ll pick up some incoming freshmen next year and see what happens but leadership-wise we are going to miss Quinn a lot.”
Despite 11 runs for the Pirates in the second, none came via the long ball. That changed in the third when they saw a three-run home run leave the yard followed by a two-run bomb by pitcher Genevieve Longsdorf for five of the six runs in the third inning.
Tinora got on the board in the third with a two-run home run by Norden, her second hit of the day and just her second home run on the season. Anna Frazer got on base with an infield single ahead of her.
The fourth inning was scoreless but Cardington-Lincoln found more success in the fifth pushing across nine more runs to make their total 29. Zolman was removed with one out in the fifth and replaced by McQuillin who got the final two outs of the inning.
Tinora again hit a two-run bomb in the fifth which was started by a one-out hit from Frazer. This time it came off the bat of De’Vona Holmes soaring out over the left-center field wall. The home run was her eighth of the season, tying for the team lead with Zolman.
“It was nice to see them not give up and come out and get a couple of home runs. We’ve been doing that all year,” Fairchild said.
That home run though was all she wrote for the Rams as their season ended in a five-inning run-rule loss.
It isn’t all bad for Tinora though it may seem like it after a loss, no matter the score as it provided a learning experience for one of the best pitchers in northwest, Ohio in Zolman as she looks ahead to her junior season.
“I think it is a big learning experience for her because she has been able kind of overpower people so I think this will be a little bit humbling for her,” Fairchild said. “Whether or not she had her best stuff day, I don’t know, but hopefully she’ll learn from this and continue to work hard.”
Cardington-Lincoln moves on to the regional finals back at Elida on Friday where they’ll play Van Buren for a spot in the state final four.
Cardington 3(11)6 09 - 29
Tinora 002 02 - 4
Records: Cardington-Lincoln 23-4, Tinora 19-4
Winning Pitcher: Genevieve Longsdorf.
Losing Pitcher: Scylea Zolman. Others: Logan McQuillin.
Leading Hitters: (Tinora) - Tegan Norden home run, single, 2 RBIs; De’Vona Holmes home run 2 RBIs; Anna Frazer 2 singles, 2 runs.
