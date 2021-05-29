ELIDA — For some in the Fairview dugout, it was four years in the making.
For others, it was 23 years of hoping and working and waiting.
But Saturday afternoon belonged to all the Apaches in Elida as the program won its first-ever regional championship as Fairview dethroned defending regional champ Cardington-Lincoln in dominant fashion at Dorothy Edwards Field, 11-1.
The 26th straight win for the Apaches (26-1, No. 7 Division III OHSFSCA) was already the first appearance in the regional final since 1998, when current coach Staci Renollet was then JV coach and varsity assistant in the Apaches’ eventual loss to Colonel Crawford.
Fairview hadn’t gotten over the hump in regional trips in six of the last eight years but with a senior core and talent across the lineup, the Apaches bashed 14 hits off Cardington’s freshman pitcher Genevieve Longsdorf and broke open a 4-1 ballgame through four innings with a seven-run outburst to seal a shocking shellacking.
“I’m just so excited and proud of these girls,” said Renollet of the win, which propels the Apaches into the Division III state semifinals Friday at 2 p.m. against No. 2 Wheelersburg at Firestone Stadium in Akron. “I told them we have another week together, that was my biggest fear when it ended, we wouldn’t get to go to practice anymore, we wouldn’t get to see each other. Being able to enjoy this together is really special.”
Leading the charge, as she has for the past four seasons, was leadoff hitter and senior shortstop Anna Ankney. The veteran racked up seven RBIs, thanks to a pair of mammoth home runs, including a grand slam deep over the left field fence to break open the game in the fifth.
“All day I’d been psyching myself up and talking all day, ‘we’ve got this, we’re going to go in this playing our game and we’re going to go out there and win,’” said Ankney, who now has 15 home runs on the year for the Apaches. “When I stepped up to the plate, I knew I had to be a leader and help the team as much as I can. I still had that energy of hitting the other home run so I just had that adrenaline and as soon as I saw that pitch coming, I knew it was my pitch and I just swung.”
“I told her a couple at-bats earlier that I would be nervous if I were the opposing pitcher,” admitted Renollet. “I wouldn’t want to be 43 feet away from Anna at any point but then on this type of stage? The look in her eye today, I knew something big like that was going to happen from her, there was no doubt.”
Against a Cardington-Lincoln team capable of putting up runs, Fairview scratched across an RBI single from Paige Ricica in the first frame and an RBI single from Ankney in the second for an early lead.
Ankney then struck in the fourth, doubling the Apaches lead by sending a Longsdorf pitch over the fence in center field to put Fairview up 4-0. The Pirates answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning but Ricica rang up Ashlee Tharp on a strikeout looking to strand runners at first and second.
That missed opportunity contrasted with the Apaches’ chances at scoring, with senior Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck lacing an RBI single with two outs in the fifth inning that not only plated a run but set the table for Ankney’s grand slam.
“They hit the ball well,” said Pirate coach Tod Brininger. “A lot of it was our fault, not making plays that we should have made and we probably gave them seven, eight, nine more outs than they should have had … but they’re a great hitting team. They’re going to be really hard to get out, they’re going to be really difficult to beat.”
Ricica was equally unfazed in the circle, keeping the Pirates’ lineup at bay with six strikeouts, only one extra-base hit and no walks issued.
“For the team we had this year, it wasn’t anything that necessarily fazed them,” lauded Renollet. “Paige showed up today, playing the exact game, pitching the exact game that she always does with her sister calling every pitch with her.”
Following Ankney’s bash, Cassie Mavis was hit by a pitch before Kiersten Cline singled. Seniors Olivia Ricica and Rittenhouse-Starbuck added back-to-back RBI singles to up Fairview’s advantage to 11-1 and set up a chance to end things in five frames.
The younger Ricica then came out and induced three straight fly ball outs to cap off the program’s biggest win and send Fairview to state in style.
Olivia Ricica finished 4-for-4 on the day with a double and two RBIs while Alyssa Merritt and Kiersten Cline each chipped in a pair of base hits. All nine of Fairview’s starting lineup reached base at least once and seven of the nine scored at least one run.
Fairview 110 27 - 11 14 1
Cardington-Lincoln 000 10 - 1 5 1.
Records: Fairview 26-1, Cardington-Lincoln 26-3.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (5 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Genevieve Longsdorf (5 innings, 11 runs, 10 earned, 14 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: Chelsey Miller 2 singles; Hailee Edgell double. (Fairview) - Anna Ankney single, 2 home runs, 7 RBIs; Olivia Ricica 3 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Alyssa Merritt 2 singles, 2 runs; Kiersten Cline 2 singles, 2 runs; Allison Rhodes 2 runs.
