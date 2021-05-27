ELIDA — With the competition getting tougher at the Division III regional level and a 23-year drought between regional final appearances, Fairview softball needed an all-around effort to down a state-ranked Otsego squad during Wednesday’s semifinal at Dorothy Edwards Field.
Boy, did the Apaches get one.
Fairview scored early, bashed three home runs, held Otsego scoreless and made multiple key defensive plays as the No. 7 Apaches won their 25th straight game by blanking the No. 9 Knights 9-0.
The win propels the Apaches into the program’s first regional final since 1998, despite 2021 marking its sixth regional appearance in the last eight seasons. Fairview will take on No. 3 Cardington-Lincoln in Saturday’s regional championship game at noon at Elida.
“It feels amazing,” admitted head coach Staci Renollet after the key win in her 22nd year as head coach. “We’ve been on the end that those girls (from Otsego) are going through right now ... I don’t really know how we could have possibly played better offensively or defensively and this is the group that’s been deciding, they’re going to be the team that gets us here.”
Though not quite the early explosion of an eight-run first inning in their 14-2 district final victory over Riverdale, the Apaches didn’t start slowly against Otsego as eight batters saw the plate in the first inning against Knight hurler Lexi North. Fairview tagged the Otsego junior with three hits, including a pair of RBI singles from Olivia and Paige Ricica.
“Coming into the regional tournament, we haven’t had great success so (the two-run first inning) was, for everybody, that deep breath of (us thinking), OK this year is going to be different,” said Renollet. “We’re here to play. Offense is awesome but like I’ve said before, the zero on the other side is just as huge when you’re facing a lineup like that. Paige and Olivia were able to throw a shutout and our defense attacks as much on that side of the ball as we do offensively.”
The scoring was far from done as the Apaches plated runs in each of the first six innings, sparked by a Clair Shininger leadoff double in the second inning and an RBI knock from senior Kiersten Cline. The third frame saw a one-out double by Paige Ricica followed by a rocket shot from junior outfielder Alyssa Merritt that cleared the fence in left for a two-run homer and a 5-0 lead.
Olivia Ricica and Cline followed with two-baggers in the fourth inning while sophomore Allison Rhodes rapped an RBI single down the left field line to extend the lead to 7-0.
In the fifth, Merritt struck again on the first pitch she saw in the top of the frame, lofting her second home run to dead center in a statement-making day from the eighth spot in the Apache lineup.
“My team was really behind me, one of my friends we always have a handshake that we do and that really hyped me up and right after that first one, I thought man, this is pretty cool,” said Merritt with a smile after the contest. “I’m not going to lie, all of us were a bit nervous starting this game off but once we got rolling, we were all super pumped and excited and ready to just keep continuing on.”
“She’s been hitting really well so today wasn’t a surprise really to us,” said Renollet. “It’s been consistent performances but it’s been different people when we need that big RBI or that big longball. It’s a strength of our team, without a doubt.”
While the bats stayed hot for the Black and Gold, the Apaches’ sophomore circle standout Paige Ricica did her thing in the ring. Ricica improved her season record to 19-1 on the year with a five-hit shutout, striking out seven and holding the Knights without an extra base hit and not allowing an Otsego runner past second base.
“It’s easier for me to trust my pitches because I know that our defense is good behind us,” said Ricica, who was backed up by solid plays at third by Cline and at shortstop by senior Anna Ankney, among others. “This game has been kind of our shutdown point for a couple years now and the seniors did most of it obviously, I just fill the spot and they helped me feel comfortable.”
Cline finished as the leading hitter on the day with four hits, including three doubles, while Merritt clubbed two homers with three RBIs and Rhodes also going yard.
The winner of Saturday’s regional championship game will take on the winner of the Chillicothe Unioto Region in the Division III state semifinals on Friday, May 4 at Firestone Stadium in Akron at 12:30 p.m.
Fairview 212 211 0 — 9 15 1
Otsego 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
Records: Fairview 25-1, Otsego 24-4.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (7 innings, 0 runs, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Lexi North (7 innings, 9 runs, 15 hits, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) — Kiersten Cline single, 3 doubles; Alyssa Merritt 2 home runs, 3 RBIs; Allison Rhodes single, home run; Olivia Ricica single, double; Paige Ricica single, double; Clair Shininger double. (Otsego) — Evelyn Rider 2 singles.
