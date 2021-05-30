A costly error in the bottom of the sixth inning opened the door for New Riegel to score five runs in the sixth to get past Hilltop 8-3 in a Division IV regional final on Saturday afternoon at Defiance High School.
With the game tied at three in the sixth, the Blue Jackets got a baserunner on when Katie Dryfuse drew a one-out walk. Aubrey Bouillon followed with a fly ball to center, which was dropped at the last moment. Dryfuse ran all the way around from first and scored on the play.
The play opened the gates for New Riegel, who picked up two singles and a walk before Jenna Gooble banged a two-run double off the fence in right.
Run-scoring singles by Bouillon and Jordan Hohman gave the Blue Jackets a 2-0 lead in the first. Hilltop answered in the second thanks to a pair of walks, an error and fielders choice. The Cadets took the lead in the third when Kodi Brenner hit a lead-off single and eventually scored on an error.
Bria Dailey raced around from second on a throw to first from right field to tie the game in the fourth.
The Cadets were held to just one baserunner after the third inning.
Hilltop ends the season with a 28-4 record.
Hilltop 021 000 0 - 3 3 3
New Riegel 200 105 x - 8 10 3
Records: Hilltop 28-4, New Riegel 29-2.
Winning pitcher: Kayleigh Lininger (7 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 3 walks, 9 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Kodi Brenner (6 innings, 10 hits, 8 runs, 3 earned, 5 walks, 7 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - Kodi Brenner 2 singles; Alex Horton RBI. (New Riegel) - Jenna Gooble double, 2 RBIs; Katie Dryfuse single, triple; Aubrey Bouillon 2 singles, RBI; Kayleigh Lininger 2 singles, RBI; Jordan Hohman single, RBI.
