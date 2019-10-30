In the last three games, the Lady Blue Streaks were unable to capitalize early with their chances, but at Defiance’s Fred J. Brown Stadium, the Lady Streaks jumped on the Spencerville Bearcats early and kept the pressure on.
Just over four minutes into the game, Archbold was rewarded with a corner kick were a beautifully placed ball was put into the penalty spot and bounced around, off of a couple of players before landing at the feet of the Streaks Macy Peterson who rifled a shot into the back of the net to give Archbold a 1-0 lead at the 35:53 mark in the first half.
“Getting the opening goal was huge,” stated assistant coach Jennifer Kidder. “Historically, well in the last three games, we had to wait until the last 10 minutes of the game before we would get that goal and have a little bit of that cushion. But having that in the beginning was huge for us for the rest of the game.”
Up 1-0, Archbold kept up the pressure for the rest of the first half, controlling most of the possession and having the better chances of scoring, but neither team was able to get anything in the net and we headed to the second half with the Lady Blue Streaks up 1-0.
“The passes were there, the opportunities were definitely there and there was a lot of ball movement, a lot of great ball movement especially in the first half of the first half and in the second half,” Kidder said. “A wins a win, we didn’t play our best today but I’m not taking anything away from our team today … They battled hard.”
Despite dominating the first half, the Lady Blue Streaks were up just 1-0 to start the second half.
“At halftime we said to them ‘40 minutes is a lot of time’ and nothing was given at that point with it being 1-0, the game was far from over,” stated Kidder. “We have to go to every ball, win every 50/50 ball and our passes have to be better.
The ladies on the field took note and took control right from the jump in the second half.
At the 33:55 mark in the second half, Archbold’s Kalyn Baker was in the right place at the right time, hammering away the Blue Streaks second and last goal of the game off of a deflection where the ball was bouncing around in the box before Baker put the ball in the back of the net.
“Going into the second half and getting that second goal early was huge, it was nice,” Kidder explained.
The defense for the Blue Streaks was phenomenal tonight, weather it was getting possession back, a timely deflection or a huge save by goalkeeper Reagan Kohler.
“Props to our defense,” Kidder said with excitement. “They kept the ball in front of them today and making the feeds up the line to ignite the offense. The one direct hit that they (Spencerville) had was a phenomenal save by Reagan (Kohler), that was outstanding.”
Next up the Bluestreaks will face Liberty Benton (18-1-1) on Saturday at a location to be determined.
Archbold 2, Spencerville 0
Archbold (16-1-3) - Goals: Macy Peterson, Kalyn Baker. Shots: 20. Saves: Reagan Kohler 3.
Spencerville (16-4) - Shots: 4. Saves: Kottia Williams 15.
Goals: Macy Peterson (A), Kalyn Baker (A).
