Ottawa-Glandorf and Delta was in a tight 6-all game, then opened up a 26-10 lead at the half in a 49-21 win over Delta in a Division III regional final girls basketball game Defiance.
The Titans (24-2) kept the Panthers (17-7) without a field goal for nearly 22 minutes while they extended the lead.
Kelsey Erford led Ottawa-Glandorf with 16 points. Brooklyn Green topped Delta with eight points.
O-G will now move on to face Columbus Africentric in Saturday’s regional final at Lexington. Africentic won in overtime against Willard to advance.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (49) – Schroeder 0; Erford 16; An. Siefker 3; Haselman 0; As. Siefker 0; Okuley 3; Fortman 0; Brinkman 6; Aldrich 2; Horstman 0; Krouse 0; E. Kaufman 6; K. Kaufman 6; Glenn 7. Totals 19-36 6-10 49.
DELTA (21) – Ford 2; Rouleau 5; Bra. Wymer 5; Weber 1; Green 8; Bro. Wymer 0; Haas 0; Munger 0; Burres 0; Demaline 0. Totals 5-24 10-16 21.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf – Brinkman 2, Erford, An. Siefker, Okuley. Delta – Bra. Wymer. Rebounds: Ottawa-Glandorf 21 (K. Kaufman 6), Delta 14 (Bra. Wymer, Green 5). Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 14, Delta 18.
O-G 13 13 8 15 — 49
Delta 7 3 4 7 — 21
