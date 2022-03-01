FINDLAY — As Wauseon and Ottawa-Glandorf girls get ready to face off in the regional semifinals on Wednesday, it would probably be safe to assume that the team that has won their district for five straight seasons in O-G, has the advantage in experience. But actually the opposite is true.
Sure, the Titans (19-7) have made it to regional five straight times and Wauseon (22-3) is there for the first time since 2009-10. But a quick look at the makeup of the rosters, and the paths that brought each team here, and it becomes pretty obvious who has the experience.
Wauseon will start four seniors and a junior on Wednesday and their bench will be used sparingly. They won their sectional final and district semifinal by a combined 133-80.
Coming into the season, the Titans were in a similar position despite losing two key players to last year’s squad. They returned nine letterwinners and four starters though from a team that went to the state final four.
But during the season disaster struck with three starters falling to injury as Chloee Glen, Maggie Verhoff and Kaelyn Grotehouse all are currently benched with injuries. The result is a Titans squad that starts three sophomores and lacks experience at this stage.
But even with that adversity the Titans find themselves here, in part, due to a rugged schedule that saw the seven teams they lost to go 159-16 with five of those teams currently playing in regionals this week. The other two are Liberty Benton, who the Titans just beat in district finals, and Lima Shawnee (22-2) who shared the WBL title with O-G
But even despite that, head coach Troy Yant, who has coached five teams to the state final four since 2015, knows because of injuries there aren’t many conceivable reasons why his team finds themselves in this position for the fifth straight season.
“There’s no logical reason for us to be in the position that we are in right now and to have the success that we have had,” Yant said. “I credit Erin Kaufman for keeping us in a lot of these games.”
But if one was forced to come up with a reason why the Titans are in this position again, it’d probably be the six-foot senior Erin Kaufman.
Kaufman is averaging 12.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game on the season and she’s the vocal leader of a young team who has found their footing in the tournament.
“We depend on her so much. We depend on her for scoring and rebounding, and also just settling the team down. When other teams put pressure on us, she’s got to be the one to alleviate the excessive burden put on the other girls,” Yant said of the senior, “In all honesty, we’re going to succeed as long as she continues to do all of those things. If it becomes too much for her then it will probably become too much for the rest of the team as well.”
Make no mistake though, as while Kaufman is the definitive leader of the squad, teams don’t get to the level that O-G does without a plethora of great basketball players at their disposal.
Lily Haselman (3.8 ppg, 1.9 spg), who was forced to take over at point guard because of all the injuries to the Titans, has been the big shot maker for the Titans. She hit a buzzer-beating three to defeat Delphos Jefferson last Thursday in district semis. Then against Liberty Benton, with Kaufman out via foul trouble, Haselman came up big again, knocking down a three to put the Titans up 29-27 with three minutes left in the game.
It’s players like Haselman that have stepped up in wake of the injuries to her teammates and have really found their confidence at the exact right time.
“Lily Haselman was basically a defensive specialist for us this year and that was her role for basically most of the season until two of our guards went out and now she’s had to step up as the point guard,” Yant said. “Everybody’s had to pick up a bigger piece of the burden and they’ve done a great job with it.”
Dan Seiler, head coach of Wauseon, knows very well how important and vital Kaufman is to the Titans as well, but he also shares the sentiment of Yant that she hasn’t done it alone.
“What I’ve learned in my time of coaching is just because you think you can slow one person down, there’s two more that step up. And I think they are just surrounded with five really good players,” Seiler said. “We’re going to have to know where Kaufman is at all times but it wouldn’t be fair to the rest of their team to just single her out.”
The same can be said of the Indians, who come into the game averaging 70 points per game in their tournament run.
Coach’s daughter and 5-foot-10 senior Marisa Seiler leads the way, averaging an area-best 22 points per game thanks to her ability to score at all three levels, and basically in any way she wants to.
But in this tournament run, 6-foot-1 junior Hayley Meyer (12 ppg, 8 rpg) has been the star of the show, at least scoring wise. She scored a career-high 35 points in their district semifinal win over Archbold, and then 25 points in their district final win over Elmwood, both team high’s.
Seiler is oftentimes the one giving her the nice feeds down low, but it was Meyer’s footwork and physicality that gives her the ability to get inside for easy buckets.
For a team that scores as much as the Indians do, one of the primary focuses for O-G will be keeping the Indians off the offensive boards, which is something that they have continually had success with this season. Both Meyer and Seiler average 3.5 offensive rebounds per game this season.
“Seiler and Meyer do an excellent job rebounding the ball. A team that gets that many shots up creates a lot of offensive opportunities where they can get second opportunities so you can’ treall rest,” Yant said. “And that’s one of the things they do really well is getting second opportunities so ending those possessions after one shot is probably going to be the biggest key of the game.”
Over the last three games, opponents are only averaging 31 points per game on the Titans.
But for Seiler and the Indians, they aren’t really worried too much about how many points the Titans are allowing and what their plan is to stop them. Why? Because they know how good their offense is.
“We’re just going to attack them, and if they can stop us, they can stop us. There hasn’t been a team all year that has slowed us down offensively,” Seiler said. “We like to score points, we’re very good at it. I don’t think we are going to change anything.”
So the moral of the story is that while it’s fun to look at the prospects of both teams, what they do well and don’t do as well, both coaches know that when they step on the hardwood, they can generally throw a lot of those things out the window, because what has got them to this point, will continue to get them further.
“We’ve had a lot of adversity and I feel like the Liberty Benton game was the first time that we really believed in ourselves that maybe we could play at a higher level,” Yant said.. “The last two games put us in a position now where we’re playing our best basketball at the end of the season.”
“Our girls are ready to go. They’re very motivated. They’re very driven and quite frankly, they’re just having fun. I don’t know that I have coached a group that has had this much fun. They are just thankful for the opportunity to play and compete,” Seiler said.
The two teams will face off at Findlay High School on Wednesday for the right to play either Worthington Christian or Margaretta in the regional finals at Lexington on Friday. The tip is set for 7:30 p.m.
