LEXINGTON – The Titan defense was able to shut down Africentric until the fourth quarter as Ottawa-Glandorf booked a spot in the Division III state semifinals with a 38-30 win over Columbus Africentric in Lexington.

After a 13-12 first half, Ottawa-Glandorf pulled away 21-14 after three periods.

Kelsey Erford led the Titans (25-2) with 13 points. Chloee Glenn added 10 points.

Arianna Smith paced the Nubians (11-3) with 13 points.

Ottawa-Glandorf will battle Apple Creek Waynedale (25-1) in a state semifinal Thursday at 5 p.m.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (38) – Erford 13; Siefker 3; Haselman 0; Brinkman 0; Aldrich 1; E. Kaufman 9; K. Kaufman 2; Glenn 10. Totals 9-40 19-26 38.

COLUMBUS AFRICENTRIC (30) – Winfrey 0; Ransom 0; Smith 13; Jackson 0; Murphy 7; Grant 2; Johnson 8. Totals 8-34 8-13.

Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf (1-7) – Siefker. Africentric (4-13) – Smith 2, Murphy, Johnson. Rebounds: Ottawa-Glandorf 35 (E. Kaufman 9), Africentric 25 (Johnson 11). Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 14, Africentric 17.

Ottawa-Glandorf 8 5 8 17 – 38

Columbus Africentric 7 5 2 16 — 30

