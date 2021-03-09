LEXINGTON – The Titan defense was able to shut down Africentric until the fourth quarter as Ottawa-Glandorf booked a spot in the Division III state semifinals with a 38-30 win over Columbus Africentric in Lexington.
After a 13-12 first half, Ottawa-Glandorf pulled away 21-14 after three periods.
Kelsey Erford led the Titans (25-2) with 13 points. Chloee Glenn added 10 points.
Arianna Smith paced the Nubians (11-3) with 13 points.
Ottawa-Glandorf will battle Apple Creek Waynedale (25-1) in a state semifinal Thursday at 5 p.m.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (38) – Erford 13; Siefker 3; Haselman 0; Brinkman 0; Aldrich 1; E. Kaufman 9; K. Kaufman 2; Glenn 10. Totals 9-40 19-26 38.
COLUMBUS AFRICENTRIC (30) – Winfrey 0; Ransom 0; Smith 13; Jackson 0; Murphy 7; Grant 2; Johnson 8. Totals 8-34 8-13.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf (1-7) – Siefker. Africentric (4-13) – Smith 2, Murphy, Johnson. Rebounds: Ottawa-Glandorf 35 (E. Kaufman 9), Africentric 25 (Johnson 11). Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 14, Africentric 17.
Ottawa-Glandorf 8 5 8 17 – 38
Columbus Africentric 7 5 2 16 — 30
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.