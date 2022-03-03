FINDLAY — Behind 22 points from WBL Player of the Year Erin Kaufman and a suffocating defense, Ottawa-Glandorf advanced to its sixth regional final in the last seven seasons with a 63-42 victory over Wauseon in a Division III regional semifinal at Findlay High School on Wednesday.
The Titans (20-7) picked up the tourney triumph on the backs of 16 turnovers forced against the Indians (22-4) as Wauseon got as close as 21-18 on a Hayley Meyer bucket with 2:43 left in the first half. O-G scored the last four points of the quarter and stretched the run to 12-0 for a 15-point edge midway through the third on a Kaufman putback.
The O-G defense backed up the offensive surge by holding Wauseon 17 points fewer than its season average of 59 ppg.
Senior scoring maestro Marisa Seiler finished with 17 points to lead Wauseon, with 13 coming after halftime. Senior Autumn Pelok added 10 while Meyer scored seven as the Indians tallied the third-most wins in school history (27-0 in 1997, 25-1 in 1998).
Kaufman finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in the victory, three points shy of a career high. Sister Katie Kaufman tallied a dozen points and eight caroms.
O-G will take on No. 6 Worthington Christian (22-2) in a D-III regional final at Lexington on Friday at 7 p.m. to vie for the program’s sixth state tournament berth.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (63) — Schroeder 1; Haselman 6; Siefker 2; Aldrich 7; Kimmet 9; K. Kaufman 12; E. Kaufman 22; C. Brinkman 4; Frey 0; Horstman 0; E. Brinkman 0. Totals 26-48 11-19 63.
WAUSEON (42) — Seiler 17; Tester 2; Au. Pelok 10; Rodriguez 3; Carroll 3; Meyer 7; Stasa 0; Reckner 0; Strauss 0; Ehrsam 0; Av. Pelok 0. Totals 16-41 3-4 42.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf 0-6, Wauseon 7-17 (Seiler 3, Au. Pelok 2, Carroll, Rodriguez). Rebounds: Ottawa-Glandorf 31 (E. Kaufman 9), Wauseon 1). Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 16, Wauseon 7.
Ottawa-Glandorf 16 9 16 22 — 63
Wauseon 8 10 9 15 — 42
