MANSFIELD — The Bryan girls basketball team pulled away from Norwalk in the second half, nabbing a 58-45 win over the Truckers to earn the first state bid in program history in Friday’s Division II regional championship game at Mansfield Senior.
The Golden Bears (25-2) will take on defending D-III state champion No. 4 Cincinnati Purcell Marian in a Division II state semifinal on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at University of Dayton Arena in Dayton.
Senior Reese Grothaus and junior Kailee Thiel each scored 14 points to lead the way in scoring for Bryan, which forced 22 turnovers from Norwalk (20-4) as the Truckers also had aims on their first state berth in program history.
Thiel racked up eight rebounds in the victory while Ella Rau chipped in 11 points and Blayze Langenderfer netted eight.
Kenzie Smith’s 14 points and four 3-pointers led the ledger for Norwalk.
Bryan led by double digits in the third quarter, running up a 34-23 advantage, and led 40-30 through three quarters. Norwalk made a final flurry to cut the lead to six points in the final three minutes but the Bears converted free throws down the stretch and sealed a historic win for the school and program.
The state tournament appearance is the first final four showing since the Bryan baseball team reached the 1991 state semifinals and the first in basketball since the 1941 Golden Bears boys hoops team. Bryan also became the fifth Northwest Ohio Athletic League school to win a regional championship in girls basketball, joining Archbold (1982, 2002), Patrick Henry (2001, 2005-06), Swanton (1989) and Wauseon (1997-98).
NORWALK (45) - E. Koenig 2; A. Koenig 2; Smith 14; Davis 13; Schlotterer 5; Moser 3; Moehlman 6. Totals 18-37 2-3 45.
BRYAN (58) - Thiel 14; Voigt 6; Grothaus 14; Rau 11; Smith 3; Langenderfer 8; Alspaugh 2. Totals 22-52 9-15 58.
Three-point goals: Norwalk - Smith 4, Moehlman 2, Schlotterer. Bryan - Grothaus 2, Rau, Smith, Langenderfer. Rebounds: Norwalk 18, Bryan 26. Turnovers: Norwalk 22, Bryan 12.
Norwalk 10 7 13 15 — 45
Bryan 12 13 15 18 — 58
