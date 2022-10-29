With just one weekend remaining before the state championships, local cross country runners and teams have honed their focus and are making final adjustments to make sure Saturday’s regional appearance provides the ultimate reward: a chance to run for a state crown.
Area Division II and III runners will head to Hedges Boyer Park in Tiffin for the regional championships and the opportunity to advance to the state meet at Fortress Obetz outside of Columbus.
Division III will get the day started at 11 and 11:45 a.m. with the boys and girls races, respectively. The top seven teams in the standings will earn spots at state, along with runners finishing in the top 28 not already on a qualifying team. The D-II meet will follow after a lunchtime break with the boys at 1 p.m. and the girls at 1:45 p.m. In Division II, the top four teams advance to state with runners in the top 16 not on qualifying teams earning state berths.
DIVISION II
Plenty of runners with state experience from the six-county area will take to the course in Tiffin on Saturday in the Division II meet, representing four different squads.
Individually, Defiance junior Josiah Gonzales and senior Mira Horvath will run as individuals after finishing eighth and 12th, respectively, at the Columbus Grove Districts. For Gonzales, 2022 marks the first time running as an individual after finishing 31st in regionals for the team-qualifying Bulldogs. Meanwhile, Horvath brings a sizable amount of experience to the bigger stage after finishing in the top 20 in districts all four years of her high school career, including a 25th-place finish in regionals as a freshman.
Joining the Bulldog duo are the O-G and Wauseon boys teams and the O-G girls team. Both Titan squads swept the district championships, just as they did to the Western Buckeye League field a week prior. Meanwhile, the Wauseon boys added their third straight run to regionals with a third-place showing in districts, following fourth-place and championship efforts the past two seasons at the district level.
Wauseon seniors Jack Callan and Aidan Pena finished second and third in the D-II district field to individual qualifier and Bryan junior Xander Fackler, who claimed the district title. Pena was 41st as a state qualifier in 2021 while Fackler was 44th at Obetz that season. Junior Garrett Leininger was the next-highest Wauseon finisher in 30th at districts with classmate Xander Ankney in 35th.
On the girls side, O-G’s standout senior runner Alexa Fortman will get another shot at a successful state showing as the three-time district champion did not advance from regionals as a junior and was 44th at state as a sophomore. Fortman isn’t alone in Blue and Gold, however, as junior Madelyn Hovest (seventh), senior Olivia Fenbert (12th), junior Corinne Closson (16th) ad sophomore Anna Buddelmeyer (21st) put the top five Titan scorers in the top 25 at districts.
Individually, the Titans were the only area team to advance to regionals from Columbus Grove but Horvath and a quartet of individual standouts will vie for state berths. For Wauseon, senior Grace Rhoades will look to take advantage of her final shot at a state four-peat after a third-place finish at this year’s district and three straight top-40 showings at state (25th in 2021, 16th in 2020, 40th in 2019). Joining her will be freshman sister Ella, who has started her Wauseon career in style with a 10th-place showing at the district meet and will run individually for the Tribe. An NWOAL pairing from Bryan will join their league mates in sophomore Kate Thormeier and freshman Nicolette Stickney. Thormeier was fourth and Stickney ninth at districts as Thormeier will look to build on a 21st-place finish at last year’s regional.
DIVISION III
District hosts Liberty Center and Columbus Grove produced a bounty of area qualifiers for regionals, setting the stage for intriguing battles in a massive field at Tiffin. Though the seven-team, top-28 window may seem to relieve pressure on advancing, the depth of the field and talent of teams to pack up will make any advancement a well-earned reward.
Teamwise, Fairview, Pettisville, Holgate, Archbold and Tinora will all have boys squads in the mix while the Liberty Center, Holgate, Pettisville, Archbold and Patrick Henry girls teams will vie for state spots as well.
Individually, a host of schools will be represented. Fayette’s Jose Blanco, Leslie Burrow and Wyatt Mitchell advanced from Leaders Farms, along with Liberty Center’s Matthew Marlow, Delta soph Josilyn Welch, Konnor Hawkins and freshman Paige Hosler, Antwerp’s Leigha Doster and Kamren Johnson, Hicksville’s Ben Taylor, Tinora’s Lauren Sattler and the Fairview duo of Cheyenne Zeedyk and Kayla Mavis.
For Fairview, a runner-up finish to Ottawa Hills was plenty pride-inducing, as the Apaches placed their top six runners between 12th and 21st for a pack powering to regionals. Kyle Rabe was 12th and Aspen Brubaker, Andrew Timbrook and Braylin Snyder were in order from 15th to 17th. Meanwhile, Tinora’s Jaxen Durfey and Paul Westrick followed up a 1-2 finish at the Green Meadows Conference meet with the same achievement at districts as the Tinora duo were third in the District 2 race. Teammate Logan Coy, a freshman, acquitted well in his first district with a ninth-place effort. Durfey and Westrick both qualified for state in 2021, just as the Holgate boys have done each of the last three years. Despite graduating much of the pack that won last year’s district with 18 points, Jack Westrick’s fifth-place effort led all five Tiger scorers in the top 12 to nab the team title this year and set Brad Hurst’s squad up for a shot at a state four-peat.
Archbold was district runner-up and harriers Aden McCarty (third), Landon Stamm (15th), Oliver Seibert (17th) and Brennan Garrow (20th) provided a balanced effort for the Bluestreaks. Their girls counterparts did their job at districts as well with a third-place showing. Veteran standout Sophie Rupp was district runner-up as a senior as all five Bluestreak girls scorers were in the top 20 of the race.
Though Lauren Sattler’s Tinora Rams team was not able to advance, the junior standout did in style with a first-place finish at districts. GMC compatriots Zeedyk and Mavis were seventh and ninth, respectively, for Fairview to bring the Black and Gold to Tiffin.
Liberty Center’s girls squad continued its perennial dominance on the course, paced by another 1-2 finish from standouts Gracie Miller and MaKayla Meller to take the team title. Cassie Elieff was fifth for the Tigers at Leaders Farms while Mallory Stark was 11th and Reagan Dulle 18th.
Leaders Farms wasn’t the only site to produce regional qualifiers, however. The Columbus Grove District raced Division III competitors as well and a young Patrick Henry girls squad powered its way to a championship and a slot as a state-qualifying contender with an excellent team showing. Junior Emily Gillson was second in the field overall with freshman Mia Amador in fourth, junior Lexi Holloway in fifth, sophomore Olivia Rettig in 11th and freshman Linnea Meyer in 15th. The Patriots’ lone senior Madison Prigge put together a solid 22nt-place finish to help the cause with sophomore Karlie Gubernath rounding out seven runners in the top 27.
Kalida’s Andrea Burgei advanced by finishing third in the District 2 race amid the PH pack while in the District 1 field, Wayne Trace’s Gage Ogle was 12th in the boys race and Raiders Kiara Bahena (ninth) and Abby Moore (15th) advanced from the girls race. Kalida Colin Heitmeyer was eighth in the District 1 race to advance as well.
