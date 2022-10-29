TIFFIN — Five area teams and 15 local individuals will get the chance to compete on the state’s highest stage after advancing from regional action at Hedges Boyer Park in Tiffin on Saturday in Division II and III competition.
In Division II, Ottawa-Glandorf continued its all-around team success in the postseason as both Titan boys and girls teams finished third in their respective races, led by Ty Rosengarten in sixth and Alexa Fortman in second, respectively. Fortman’s race, which saw her finish second with a time of 18:20.5 behind champion Kayla Gonzales of Shelby (18:06.8), broke her own school record set at last week’s district meet. The time was the third-best across all divisions behind Gonzales and D-III champion Macie Miller of Old Fort.
Joining the Titans in the D-II state meet will be a pair of Wauseon runners in seniors Aidan Pena and Jack Callan, who recorded fourth and seventh-place finishes, respectively. Bryan’s Xander Fackler finished six seconds back of D-II individual boys champ Huck Finnegan of Shelby to earn regional runner-up status and ensure a Golden Bear runner at state.
Defiance junior Josiah Gonzales added to the fray in the boys meet, finishing 13th overall to punch his state ticket. In the girls meet, Bryan sophomore Alexa Thormeier was 12th overall to nab her spot at state. Wauseon senior Grace Rhoades missed out on a third trip to state with a 21st place showing, five spots back of the final individual qualifying berth.
In Division III, the Northwest Ohio Athletic League will have three squads competing for top booking on the state scene as the Archbold boys team finished sixth of the seven qualifying teams from regionals while Patrick Henry was third and Liberty Center fourth in the girls meet.
Tinora did not advance as a team in the boys race but will send senior Jaxen Durfey (third), sophomore Paul Westrick (eighth) and junior Lauren Sattler (12th) as individuals to the state meet at Fortress Obetz. Joining the Ram trio as individual competitors will be Fayette’s Jose Blanco and Wyatt Mitchell, who finished 12th and 21st, respectively, Pettisville’s Zach McWatters (22nd), Delta’s Josilyn Welch (10th), Archbold’s Sophie Rupp (19th) and Kendall Sears of Pettisville (27th). Joining Blanco and Mitchell will also be teammate Leslie Burrow, who was 25th in the girls race for Fayette.
In the team standings, Patrick Henry was not to be denied as the Patriots finished just five points behind runner-up Colonel Crawford well behind team champion Minster’s 76 points.
After junior Emily Gillson set the school record a month ago, freshman Mia Amador smashed the record by nine seconds with a 19:14 to finish 14th overall. Gillson was close behind in 16th while Lexi Holloway was 29th overall to help the Patriot scoring.
Liberty Center had standout teammates MaKayla Meller and Gracie Miller follow their 1-2 finish at districts with an 8-9 showing at regionals to highlight the qualifying effort. Senior Cassie Elieff was the next highest Tiger runner in 31st.
Of area interest, Defiance senior Mira Horvath was 49th overall in her final race in the D-II field while freshmen Ella Rhoades of Wauseon and Nicolette Stickney of Bryan were 21st and 29th, respectively.
In Division III, Holgate’s bid for a fourth straight boys team state qualifying season was snapped as the Tigers finished 10th, 40 points back of Norwalk St. Paul for the final team berth. Fairview was 11 points ahead of Holgate in ninth. Tiger senior Jack Westrick led all Holgate runners in 41st place while juniors Andrew Timbrook and Kyle Rabe were 51st and 55th, respectively.
Hicksville freshman Ben Taylor was 31st overall in the D-III boys field with Antwerp sophomore Kamren Johnson three spots back. Wayne Trace sophomore Gage Ogle was 118th.
Finally, the girls race saw Kalida’s Andrea Burgei finish 32nd, just four spots back of the final individual state berth. Wayne Trace’s Kiara Bahena (39th), Holgate’s Hannah Swary (40th) and Antwerp freshman Leigha Doster (44th) put together solid showings, with Holgate senior Elisabeth Willett 56th in her final race for the Tigers. Cheyenne Zeedyk was 72nd for Fairview and Kayla Mavis 102nd.
OHSAA Regional Championships
At Hedges Boyer Park, Tiffin
Division II
Boys Meet (top four advance to state)
Shelby 59, Liberty-Benton 108, Ottawa-Glandorf 111, Lima Bath 115, Van Wert 132, Upper Sandusky 137, Otsego 140, Wauseon 151, Sandusky Perkins 160, Genoa 255, Eastwood 307
Top 20
Individuals in top 16 not on qualifying team advance to state
1. Finnegan (S), 16:04.3; Fackler (Bryan), Ashton (US), Pena (W), Hochstettler (LB), Rosengarten (OG), Callan (W), Dininger (S), Morris (St. Marys), Birt (SM), Laudick (VW), Wireman (Bath), Gonzales (Defiance), Hinesman (US), Buening (Celina), Mayer (S), Scott (VW), Buckland (OG), Meisse (Ontario), St. Amour (LB).
Girls Meet (top four advance to state)
Lexington 75, Eastwood 85, Ottawa-Glandorf 107, Lima Shawnee 124, Norwalk 131, Shelby 136, Liberty-Benton 166, Celina 172, Kenton 202, Port Clinton 256, Upper Sandusky 257
Top 20
Individuals in top 16 not on qualifying team advance to state
1. Gonzales (S), 18:06.8; Fortman (OG), K. Dameron (C), X. Immel (N), Z. Immel (N), Wise (L), Emch (E), Stump (LS), Campbell (Galion), Williams (LS), Miller (L), Thormeier (Bryan), Sponaugle (E), Wiechman (PC), Slone (L), J. Dameron (C), Hovest (OG), Baum (E), Manns (K), Gaerke (LB).
Division III
Boys Meet (top seven advance to state)
Ottawa Hills 99, Lincolnview 159, Columbus Grove 164, Marion Local 182, Bluffton 233, Archbold 235, Norwalk St. Paul 252, Minster 271, Fairview 281, Holgate 292, New Bremen 304, Gibsonburg 322, Old Fort 326, New Riegel 349, Milan Edison 352, Seneca East 358, Tinora 358, Pettisville 364, Huron 407, New London 416, Carey 450, Van Buren 454
Top 30
Individuals in top 28 not on qualifying team advance to state
1. Nixon (OH), 15:49.9; Nygaard (B), Durfey (T), Franklin (OH), Armstrong (B), Parker (Upper Scioto Valley), Oakman (Spencerville), Westrick (T), Heitkamp (Fort Recovery), Caprara (G), Stucke (ML), Blanco (Fayette), Randleman (NL), Koch (CG), Cleveland (Mohawk), Deeter (NSP), Budde (ML), Brockway (Ashland Crestview), Auck (Colonel Crawford), McCarty (Arch), Mitchell (Fayette), McWatters (P), Baldauf (L), Tow (L), Harrow (Arch), McDonnell (ME), Grieshop (M), Kelley (OH), Halpin (M), Leppelmeier (P).
Girls Meet (top seven advance to state)
Minster 76, Colonel Crawford 151, Patrick Henry 156, Liberty Center 170, Ottawa Hills 201, Huron 230, Fort Recovery 265, Gibsonburg 271, St. Henry 303, New London 303, Holgate 313, Woodmore 317, Old Fort 330, New Bremen 334, Milan Edison 344, Pettisville 354, Ashland Crestview 363, Parkway 367, Archbold 387, Lincolnview 416, Margaretta 474, Van Buren 522, Hopewell-Loudon 538
Top 30
Individuals in top 28 not on qualifying team advance to state
1. Miller (OF), 18:04.9; Landis (NL), Schlessman (Hur), Anderson (ME), Schiefer (Seneca East), Roth (M), Chase (CC), Meller (LC), Miller (LC), Welch (D), Hemmelgarn (M), Sattler (Tinora), Kelley (OH), Amador (PH), Cedarleaf (M), Gillson (PH), Towns (Hur), Woodruff (Riverdale), Rupp (Arch), Vogelpohl (W), Smith (OH), Moody (L), Hemmelgarn (M), Brunswick (FR), Burrow (Fayette), Simmons (G), Sears (Pett), Grady (VB), Holloway (PH), Roston (CC).
