With one stop left on the train towards the state cross country championships at Fortress Obetz, Tiffin’s Hedges Boyer Park will be the track for area runners to take on in Division II and III regional meets on Saturday morning.
In Division II, Defiance’s boys team enters on a positive note after tying for first place in the Columbus Grove District but has room to improve heading into a ruggedly-tough field at Tiffin in hopes of returning to state for the first time since 2019. In Division III, the Liberty Center girls and Holgate boys put together powerhouse outings in the district meet at Leaders Farms in Napoleon and have eyes on returns to the state tournament after top-four finishes in 2020.
The Division III girls race will start the festivities on Saturday morning at 9 a.m., followed by the D-III boys at 10 a.m. The top seven teams and individuals in the top 28 not on qualifying teams will earn state berths.
The Division II girls race will run at noon with the top four teams and individuals in the top 16 earning state spots while the D-II boys race at 1 p.m. will advance three teams and individuals in the top 12.
DIVISION II
Defiance’s hopes at a boys district title came up two positions short in a sixth-man tiebreaker with Van Wert at Columbus Grove last week but with seniors Josh Horvath (fourth) and Eli Fortman (ninth), the fact that the Bulldogs have room to grow is a positive for longtime coach Obie Mouser’s squad. Sophomore Josiah Gonzales finished 25th, two spots behind 23rd-place finisher Owen Scott of Van Wert to make the difference in the title tiebreaker.
“It was a tight race, we thought we had it won and no sooner, we were about 300 meters from the finish line and we’re down one guy,” said Mouser. “When we got to practice this week and went over the upcoming meet, all of them agreed that it probably shouldn’t have happened to us. We lost our concentration out there and Van Wert took advantage.”
Caleb Brashear was 14th in districts for the Western Buckeye League champion Bulldogs with sophomore Cole Batt (20th) and senior Nolan Morgan (21st) adding solid scoring efforts.
The Bulldog finished eighth in regionals a season ago, with Fortman and Horvath finishing in the top 70 in the 2020 meet at Tiffin.
Mouser cited Lexington and Shelby as two of the top title contenders, along with Lima Shawnee atop a field that will advance just three teams to state.
“The course is going to be challenging,” said Mouser. “I’ts going to be really wet and there’s a couple hills involved and you’ve got to watch yourself there. It’ll probably be a fast race with the kid from Bryan (Joshuah Taylor) and the kid from Maumee (Eric Board) having been below 16 minutes a lot this year.
“We have to be really smart, get our top two guys up into the front pack and the rest of our pack around the 20 mark. If we’re not there, it’s probably gonig to be a tough road.”
Wauseon also advanced as a team to the regional meet with a fourth-place finish in districts as the defending D-II boys regional champions and a seventh-place state finish in 2020.
Senio Hunter Wasnich finished second overall in the district meet at Columbus Grove while junior Aidan Pena was seventh and senior Carter Nofziger 29th.
Individually, district and NWOAL champion Joshuah Taylor enters the regional meet as an qualifier for Bryan, along with sophomore Xander Fackler. Taylor is a two-time state qualifier, including a 19th-place finish at state in 2020 following a regional runner-up effort.
Napoleon senior Ryan Otto, Paulding senior Reid Johanns and Ottawa-Gladnorf junior Ty Buckland will also compete int he boys meet as individuals.
In the girls meet, Wauseon and Ottawa-Glandorf will face the regional meet as teams, along with Deiance junior Mira Horvath, Napoleon junior Emily Burkhart abd Bryan freshman Kate Thormeier.
Wauseon reached the state meet a season ago following a fourth-place finish in the 2020 regionals, with key cogs Grace Rhoades (Jr.) and Maggie Duden (Sr.) bringing state experience the 2021 meet. Rhoades was 10th as a sophomore at regionals and 16th at state while Duden was 21st and 112th, respectively.
Horvath marks the second straight season that Defiance has placed an indiviudal in the regional meet as the junior will compete in her first regional event after Layla Briseno qualified and finished 24th as a freshman in 2020.
O-G’s Alexa Fortman (Jr.) and Madelyn Hovest (So.) will be runners to watch at the regional meet after finishing first and sixth, respectively, in districts.
DIVISION III
A pair of Henry County squads will look to keep up outstanding seasons at Tiffin while Tinora, Fairview and Archbold will be represented in both the boys and girls regional races after advancing from the Leaders Farms District.
Tinora’s boys squad finished third in the District 2 race in their quest to return to the state meet for the second straight season. Green Meadows Conference champion Jaxen Durfey was the district runner-up at Leaders Farms as the junior brings regional experience into Saturday’s race, the lone runner of the top five district finsihers for the Rams to have a tast of the regional meet.
Freshman Paul Westrick provides a solid second punch in the Tinora combo after a third-place finish in the league meet and fourth-place effort at districts in his first varsity season. Sophomore Bryce Meyer, junior Shea McMaster and senior Brysen Bigley round out the top runners for Tinora.
In the girls meet, a youthful Tinora team earned a second-place effort in the first district race, earning the program’s second straight regional appearance. Sophomore Lauren Sattler repeated as GMC champion in 2021 and was fifth overall a week ago, bringing postseason experience from a district runner-up effort, 13th-place finish at regionals and top-50 finish at state in 2020.
“It’s just one of those things, we lose Isabel Ferguson to a stress frecture in her foot two weeks into the season and we were counting on freshman you didn’t expect to count on,” explained Tinora coach Jim Winseman. “It’s amazing to watch how far kids can come in even two weeks. It’s been nice because someone like Julia Durfey’s stepped up after not running anything longer than a 400 before this summer.”
Freshmen Julia Durfey (ninth at districts, GMC runner-up), Kenzie Hancock (24th districts) and Nova Okuley (30th districts) provide a stellar core of young talent with sophomore Addison Lee (14th districts 2021, 77th regional 2020) in the mix, along with juniors Emily Harr (42nd districts) and Clara Westrick (48th districts).
Fairview made it a Defiance County twosome in regionals with the boys finishing second in the District 1 race and the girls finishing third in their District 1 race to back up championship efforts in the GMC meets a week earlier.
Senior Samantha Rohrs leads the way for the Fairview ladies, as the No. 3 GMC runner has state experience from qualifying in 2020. Junior Katie McCavit (16th districts) is in the mix for a young Apache roster, along with freshmen Kayla Mavis (15th districts), Cheyenne Zeedyk (19th) and Summer Hiler (25th) and senior Summer Krill (31st).
On the boys side, Ethan Underwood (Sr.) and Kyle Rabe (So.) lead the way for the Fairview boys, which will compete in regionals for the second straight season.
Entering regionals, it’s tough to top what Holgate did en route to its third straight district championship as the Tigers placed their top five runners in the field’s top eight, including a 1-2-3-4 finish, in an 18-point effort.
“The performance the boys had on Saturday was a great boost to the energy and confidence for this team,” explained Holgate mentor Brad Hurst. “They all performed at a high level and that is what we will need to do at regionals. Regionals is always a tough race because of the great athletes, it is the best of the best in northwest Ohio.
“Experiencing a fourth-place state finish last year has really motivated and driven these young men a long way to make it back to the state meet.”
Senior Richard Bower led the pack with a district-winning time of 16:47.58 with seniors Levi Zachrich and Addison Casillas finishing third and fourth, respectively, while junior Jack Westrick was second and sophomore Logan Miller was eighth.
All five Tigers got a taste of the state meet a season ago as Bower finished 48th overall in the meet en route to a fourth-place team finish.
The Holgate girls also bring postseason experience after a district runner-up finish last year and a third-place finish this season. Junior Elisabeth Willett finished as runner-up in the BBC this year and in the GMC last season while finishing second and fourth in the district meets the last two seasons. Sophomores Hannah Swary (fifth GMC, seventh districts), Kaylynn Ashbaugh (12th districts) and Miriam Bower (ninth BBC, 22nd district) and freshman Ruth Bok (12th BBC, 29th district) round out the top five scorers for the Tigers, which all bring back experience from the D-III regionals last season and had upticks on all their season-best times at the district level.
“The girls’ team is running very well right now and we just want to keep them fresh and ready for regionals,” said Hurst. “We have been really focusing on preparing for a bigger race and getting into a position where we can pass as many competitors as possible.”
Liberty Center’s girls squad also provides a powerhouse contender for the Division III crown, following a dominant effort with six runners in the top 11 at the district level as the defending district and regional champions in D-III have eyes on a fourth consecutive top-five state finish.
Leading the charge in that effort is veteran Hope Oelkrug. The LC senior joined rare air with her fourth NWOAL championship and a district runner-up effort this year, joining two district titles, a district runner-up, a regional title, two more top-three regional efforts and finishes of 15th, fifth and fourth the last three years at state.
A young but talented crew joins Oelkrug in NWOAL runner-up MaKayla Meller (So.) and fellow sophomores Gracie Miller (third NWOAL, fourth districts, fifth regionals 2020) and Kristine Minnich (11th districts). Juniors Cassie Elieff (eighth districts and NWOAL) and Regan Dulle (10th districts, 11th NWOAL) will look to provide key depth in a talented regional field.
Finally, Archbold’s boys and girls squads will both be represented in the regional meet after the boys finished second and the girls fourth at districts.
The Bluestreak girls have reached regionals the last two seasons after district titles in 2019 and 2020. Though standout Kylie Sauder and her multiple state appearances graduated after the 2021 track season, junior Sophie Rupp has taken the torch as the No. 1 runner for the Streaks as the Archbold harrier finished third in districts after a ninth-place effort in the NWOAL meet.
Senior Karley Ramirez (eighth districts, 15th NWOAL) provides the second tally for the Streaks, along with juniors Annika DeLong and Alison Roehrig, sophomore Allie Buehrer and freshman Tessa Nafziger.
The Bluestreak boys will look to build off a runner-up finish in the district meet and a tie-break win for the NWOAL title, paced by Brady Johns. The Bluestreak senior was fifth in districts and brings experience from Archbold’s 12th-place finish in the 2020 regionals. Junior Aden McCarty added an eighth-place effort for Rachel Kinsman’s squad while freshman Caleb Harrow (ninth districts) and sophomore Brennan Garrow (13th districts) had solid efforts.
Rounding out the field of individual qualifiers are Liberty Center junior Kenny Miles, Montpelier’s Garrett Walz, Edgerton junior Luisa Rudersdorf, Delta freshman and District 2 champion Josilyn Welch, Fayette sophomore and BBC champ Leslie Burrow, Patrick Henry sophomore Emily Gillson and Wayne Trace juniors Kiara Bahena and Abby Moore.
The Raider qualifiers finished ninth and 13th in districts, respectively, in their Division III district meet at Columbus Grove.
