TIFFIN — Saturday saw two teams score regional titles with another finish as a runner-up at Division II and III regional cross country action at Hedges-Boyer Park in Tiffin.
In one of the more hotly-contested races of the day, Liberty Center was able to fend off Minster 46-54 to win the Division III girls team title.
The Tigers put two runners in the top five. Hope Oelkrug took third in 18:51 and Gracie Miller was fifth in 19:14.
In between them, Archbold's Kylie Sauder was fourth in 18:56 and qualified for state as an individual. The Blue Streaks finished ninth in the team standings and missed advancing to state by two spots.
To help the team score, MaKayla Meller finished 10th and Sydney Miller took 11th for Liberty Center.
Tinora finished 17th in the team standings but did one runner advance as Lauren Sattler placed 13th in 19:40.
Fairview saw two runners advance from the race as Cassie Mavis took 23rd in 20:07 and Samantha Rohrs was 27th in 20:18. Edgerton's Ashlee Hug claimed the final spot to go to state in 20:21.
The other regional winner was the Wauseon boys in Division II. The Indians beat Shelby 63-81 for the title.
Wauseon took two of the top three spots. Braden Vernot won the regional in 16;16, besting Bryan's Joshuah Taylor by six seconds.
Jack Callan was with the top two runners most of the day and took third in 16:36.
Hunter Wasnich added a top-10 performance for the Indians, taking ninth in 16:47.
Defiance finished eighth in the team standings. Eli Fortman led the Bulldogs with a 28th place finish in 17:18. Nathan Morgan was in the same group of runners and placed 34th in 17:25. Brennan Roehrig was 35th in 17:28.
Napoleon's Ryan Otto placed 23rd in 17:13.
Holgate came up short in winning a regional title. The Tigers finished second to Columbus Grove by six points in the Division III race.
Richard Bower led the team effort by placing ninth in 16:46. Hayden Hartman added a finish of 18th in 16:58.
Tinora was able to settle into as fourth-place finish to be one of seven teams to advance.Jacob Cramer and Clay Carpenter ran together most of the race and ended up 22nd and 23rd. Cramer finished in 17:01.8 and Carpenter in 17:02.
Jaxen Durfey was 36th in 17:19.
Liberty Center finished 14th in the team standings an will have one boy advancing to state as Nathaniel Elieff took third in 16:32.
Archbold took 12th as a team and was led by Brady Johns, who was 55th in 17:40.
Fayette's Quinn Mitchell took 19th in 16:59 to advance to state.
In one of the closest team scores all day, Wauseon's girls clung to a fourth-place finish to advance to state.
Lexington went out and totaled 26 points to dominate the Division II race. The next three spots, however, were up for grabs all the way to the end. When it was all said and done, Galion took second (124), Lima Shawnee was third (130) and Wauseon was fourth (141).
The Indians were able to hold off Shelby (153) and Edison (153) for the final spot.
Grace Rhoades led Wauseon with a 10th-place finish in 19:28.
Defiance's Layla Briseno placed 24th in 20:40.
Ottawa-Glandorf's Alexa Fortman (11th) and Madelyn Hovest (16th) each qualified for the state meet.
Division II Boys
Team Scores
Wauseon 63, Shelby 81, Van Wert 102, Huron 105, Lima Shawnee 121, Lexington 142, Defiance 145, Genoa 235, Upper Sandusky 246, Sandusky Perkins 260.
Top 12
Braden Vernot (W) 16:16, Joshuah Taylor (Bryan), Jack Callan (W), Isaiah Johns (LS), Eric Board (Maumee), Salvador Sherer (H), Asanke Steyer (VW), Hunter Wasnich (W), Tyler Knestrick (L-B), Chayse Whitesel (L), Ethan Neblock (Rossford).
Division II Girls
Team Scores
Lexington 26, Galion 124, Lima Shawnee 130, Wauseon 141, Shelby 150, Edison 153, Van Wert 162, Celina 173, Ottawa-Glandorf 195, Liberty-Benton 200, Eastwood 208, Upper Sandusky 337.
Top 12
Halie Hamilton (L) 18:27, Kaylie Dameron (C), Abby Lesniak (Ed), Lily Weeks (L), Kennedy Schlessman (Huron), Joscelyn Dameron (C), Elyana Weaver (L), Joanna Halfill (L), Emma Wyse (L), Grace Rhoades (W), Alexa Fortman (O-G), Raygann Campbell (G).
Local State Qualifiers
Madelyn Hovest (O-G).
Division III Boys
Team Scores
Columbus Grove 98, Holgate 104, Minster 145, Tinora 164, New Riegel 176, Lincolnview 237, Lakota 240, Norwalk St. Paul 258, New London 258, Ottawa Hills 266, Ashland Crestview 279, Archbold 303, Bluffton 335, Liberty Center 339, Fairview 347, Crestview 388, Old Fort 396, Bucyrus Wynford 417, Hopewell-Loudon 470, Marion Local 494, Van Buren 512, Kalida 515, New Bremen 548.
Top 12
1. Braden Yingst (Lima Perry) 16:02, Alex Albers (M), Nathaniel Elieff (LC), Trent Koch (CG), Isaac Schoen (Coldwater), Caleb Stechschulte (CG), Riley Nixon (OH), Connor Hill (L), Richard Bower (H), Trey Masterson (H-L), Brandon Gillig (NR), Tyler Twining (NL).
Local State Qualifiers
Treyvon Hastings (Fairview), Quinn Mitchell (Fayette).
Division III Girls
Team Scores
Liberty Center 46, Minster 54, Ft. Recovery 204, Woodmore 208, Colonel Crawford 209, Ottawa Hills 220, St. Henry 276, New Bremen 287, Archbold 289, Margaretta 290, Carey 300, Old Fort 323, Ashland Crestview 329, Delphos St. John's 343, Seneca East 344, Gibsonburg 357, Tinora 413, Bucyrus Wynford 431, Crestview 438, Columbus Grove 443, Holgate 475, Fayette 505.
Top 12
1. Sarah Reinhart (Ca) 18:34, Ella Boate (Mi), Hope Oelkrug (LC), Kylie Sauder (A), Gracie Miller (LC), Joanna Kelley (OH), Maggie Hemmelgarn (Mi), Ava Beam (W), Reilly Cozette (Lakota), MaKayla Meller (LC), Sydney Miller (LC), Ellie Will (FR).
Local State Qualifiers
Lauren Sattler (Tinora), Cassie Mavis (Fairview), Samantha Rohrs (Fairview), Ashlee Hug (Edgerton).
