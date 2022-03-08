For the third straight season, Antwerp has a shot at history for the program by staying alive in the state’s Elite Eight in Division IV.
For the No. 3 Archers, the confidence of two straight trips to regionals and the trials by fire in both tourneys is the added piece the Blue and White hope will be enough to get over the hump heading into D-IV regional semifinal action against 22-4 Marion Local on Tuesday at the Stroh Center at Bowling Green State University at 8 p.m.
“These kids certainly have confidence and trust in the things we’re doing and you can see those things come forth in games and in certain moments,” said Antwerp coach Doug Billman, who recently eclipsed 200 career coaching victories. “A lot of that has to do with (seniors) Jagger (Landers) and Luke (Krouse) and what they’ve been through in their careers. Those moments don’t get too big for them.”
The 6-7 Landers, the District 7 D-IV Player of the Year and defending GMC Player of the Year, has risen a notch in his senior campaign, averaging 20.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this season, shooting 59 percent from the field and 49 percent from long range with a team-best 47 trifectas. The Findlay commit has added to that in the postseason by averaging 24.6 points and eight rebounds a game with 11 3-pointers in three double-digit tournament wins.
Krouse, the team’s longtime starter at point guard, has also taken his game up a notch (8.5 ppg, 4.6 apg, 3.9 rpg, 23 3-pointers) with 16 points and three steals in the Archers’ 55-39 district championship win over Ayersville.
After falling to a red-hot New Bremen team from the Midwest Athletic Conference in last year’s regional semifinal, the MAC will provide Antwerp another semifinal foe this week in the Marion Local Flyers.
Under 11th-year head coach Kurt Goettemoeller, the Flyers have nabbed a pair of MAC titles and a D-IV state championship in 2018. This year’s squad has leaned on a stingy defense and bruising play inside to make its regional return for the first time since that state title campaign.
Marion Local has allowed just 40.2 points per contest this year, anchored by 6-8 sophomore Jack Knapke in the paint. The younger brother of former University of Toledo standout Luke Knapke (6-11), Jack has tallied team highs in points (12.1 ppg) and rebounds (8.6 rpg) this year while blocking 20 shots and shooting 56 percent from the field.
Around the big man are experienced guards and wings, led by seniors Peyton Otte (5.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg) and Brady Ronnebaum (9.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.4 apg) and juniors Tate Hess (8.9 ppg, 3 rpg, 3.4 apg) and Jadyn Mescher (8.1 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 45 3-pointers).
Otte has plenty of big game experience on the hardwood and gridiron, serving as the Flyers’ starting quarterback in a run to the Division VII state title this past fall and will play for FCS Jacksonville State’s football team next season.
“We know that they hang their hat on defense and rebounding, and we’ve talked about it with the guys about setting the tone rebounding and defending the basketball,” explained Billman. When you’ve got teams with similar mindsets like this, it’s going to be a battle. You have to try not to get too high or too low, keep an even keel.
“They’re very efficient on offense and on defense, they play within their roles very well and they all understand them. They know what they’re supposed to do and they don’t try to do too much.”
For Antwerp, a supporting cast of younger players will fill in the roles as playmakers, led by 6-3 sophomore Landon Brewer (13.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3 apg, 29 3-pointers). Sophomore Carson Altimus (7.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 20 3-pointers) hit a key 3-pointer right before the halftime horn against Ayersville to keep momentum while seniors Gaige McMichael (4.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.6 apg) and Kaden Recker (4.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.9 apg) have taken on larger roles.
“What we’ve focused on is against good quality defensive teams, you have to make sure to have ball movement,” explained Billman. “If you can catch a team in a breakdown, you have to take advantage of it. You can’t isolate against a good team like Marion Local.”
The Archers have faced Marion Local just once in school history, a 37-21 D-IV district semifinal victory at Lima Senior in 1987.
The other D-IV regional semifinal preceding the Archer-Flyer fracas will see the No. 1 team in both the Division IV Associated Press and Martin RPI rankings in 25-0 Tiffin Calvert battle Cinderella squad Ottoville (17-9) in a 6 p.m. tilt Friday.
As the No. 6 seed in the Elida District, Ottoville knocked off the No. 1, 2 and 4 seeds in the district to reach the program’s first regional tournament since 2005, despite losing 12 seniors from a 21-3 team last season and having no one on the roster 6-2 or higher.
Senior William Miller (20.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 40 3-pointers) leads the way for the Big Green while a balanced squad from Calvert has been riding high in its second regional trip in three years. The Senecas knocked off unbeaten Collins Western Reserve in its regular season finale before winning by 18 points or more in all three tournament tilts. 1,000-point scorer and school assist record-holder Garrett Spaun leads the team with 17 points and 4.7 assists per contest with senior guard Blake Ronski (11.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg), the school’s all-time 3-point leader, is another potent threat.
In Division III, No. 2 Ottawa-Glandorf mowed its way through the Lima Senior District as the 22-2 Titans outscored their opponents by 72 points combined, including a 62-44 win over Wayne Trace in Saturday’s district final.
The Titans will face Eastwood (22-3) for the second time this season in a D-III regional semifinal at BGSU at 8 p.m. as the Blue and Gold vie for a second straight state tournament appearance and ninth trip to state in program history.
Sophomore Colin White has been the straw stirring the drink all season for the Titans with nearly 20 points per contest but a lineup that sees nine players rotate through games in an up-tempo offense and suffocating defense will be a test for any opponent.
The Northern Buckeye Conference champion Eagles enter with hopes on making program history in the second-ever regional appearance in school history (2015). Eastwood fell to the Titans in Ottawa 66-49 on Dec. 28.
NBC and District 7 Player of the Year Jake Meyer powers the Eagles’ attack as the 6-3 sophomore is the team leader in points (18.2 ppg), rebounds (seven), field goal shooting (53 percent) and free throw shooting (91-of-108, 84 percent). 6-5 senior Gavin DeWese, a transfer from Rossford, adds 8.9 ppg and six rebounds a game while shooting 52 percent while 5-10 junior guard Case Boos is the top perimeter threat with 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while hitting 29 3-pointers on the year.
The other regional semifinal will pit the No. 1 team in the D-III Associated Press rankings, the 25-0 Colonel Crawford Eagles, against 20-3 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (No. 7 AP) in a 6 p.m. tilt Wednesday, with the winners meeting Saturday at 1 p.m. with a state title on the line.
