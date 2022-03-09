BOWLING GREEN — In what was an even first three quarters, Ottawa-Glandorf boys basketball was able to pull away from Eastwood in the fourth quarter and earn a spot in the D-III regional finals with a 61-55 win over the Eagles.
The second-ranked Titans (23-2) will now do battle with top-ranked Colonel Crawford they defeated Harvest Prep 56-46 in the first game of the night.
It was a 14-6 lead for O-G to start the game before the Eagles made a 7-0 run to get it to 14-13 after one. From there it was even the rest of the way until the Titans were able to pull away and lead by at one point nine in the fourth quarter.
O-G was was led by their sophomore star Colin White who scored 21 points and recorded 13 rebounds to lead all players in both categories.
Ottawa-Glandorf 14 13 18 16 — 61
Eastwood 13 14 16 13 — 56
