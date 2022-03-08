Division III Regionals
At BGSU
Colonel Crawford vs. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
COLONEL CRAWFORD (25-0)
Rankings: No. 1 AP, No. 2 MartinRPI (0.8530).
HARVEST PREP (20-3)
Rankings: No. 7 AP, No. 21 MartinRPI (0.7540).
Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Eastwood,
Wednesday, 8 p.m.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (22-2)
Rankings: No. 2 AP, No. 1 MartinRPI (0.8662), No. 1 seed Lima Senior District.
Head coach: Tyson McGlaughlin (234-51, 11 seasons, 264-68 overall).
Starting lineup: Carson Fuka (6-0, Sr., 7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2 apg); Carter Schimmoeller (5-9, Sr., 4.8 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.8 apg); Eli Schmenk (6-1, Sr., 10 ppg, 4 rpg, 1.6 apg); Colin White (6-3, So., 18.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3 apg, 1.5 spg); Theo Maag (6-7, Jr., 6.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg).
Tournament road: Def. No. 12 Coldwater 63-40 in sectional final at Elida, def. No. 4 Liberty-Benton 63-32 in district semifinal at Lima Senior, def. No. 2 Wayne Trace 62-44 in district final.
Team averages: 65.5 ppg scored, 44.4 ppg allowed.
Past regional appearances: 1977-78, 1988, 1995-96, 1998, 2001-04, 2008, 2011-16, 2018, 2020, 2021 (won regional titles in 1977-78, 1996, 2004, 2008, 2012-13, 2021; won state titles in 2004, 2008, 2013).
EASTWOOD (22-3)
Rankings: Unranked by AP, No. 10 Martin RPI (0.8013), No. 1 seed Toledo CC District.
Head coach: Todd Henline (176-80, 11 seasons).
Starting lineup: Jake Meyer (6-3, Sr., 18.2 ppg, 7 rpg, 1.7 apg, 84 percent free throws, 53 percent field goals); Gavin DeWese (6-5, Sr., 8.9 ppg, 6 rpg, 52 percent field goals), Lake Boos (6-0, Sr., 5 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.7 apg), Case Boos (5-10, Jr., 8.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.5 apg, 29 3-pointers); Andrew Arntson (6-1 Sr., 6.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1 apg, 23 3-pointers).
Tournament road: Def. No. 10 Delta 55-30 in sectional final at Springfield, def. No. 8 Liberty Center 61-42 in district semifinal at Toledo Central Catholic, def. Cardinal Stritch 55-42 in district final.
Team averages: 58.9 ppg scored, 44.5 ppg allowed.
Past regional appearances: 2015 (never won regional).
Division IV Regionals
At BGSU
Ottoville vs. Tiffin Calvert,
Tuesday, 6 p.m.
OTTOVILLE (17-9)
Rankings: Unranked AP, No. 63 MartinRPI (0.6418), No. 6 seed Elida District.
Head coach: Keith Utendorf (93-28 at Ottoville, five seasons, 117-98 overall).
Starting lineup: Will Miller (6-1, Sr., 20.2 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 steals, 2.5 assists, 40 3-pointers, 82 percent free throws); Carter Schnipke (5-11, Sr., 5.6 ppg, 2 rpg, 44 3-pointers, 44-percent 3-pointers); Carter Horstman (6-1, Jr., 4.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.5 apg), Alex Suever (5-11, Jr., 4.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 27 3-pointers), Michael Steffan (6-2, Sr., 3.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg), Kellen Schlagbaum (5-11, Jr., sixth man, 9.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.8 spg, 22 3-pointers).
Tournament road: Defeated No. 11 Continental 47-46 in sectional semifinal at Van Wert, def. No. 4 Pandora-Gilboa 44-31 in sectional final, def. No. 1 Crestview 60-50 in district semifinal at Elida, def. No. 2 Columbus Grove 64-45 in district final
Team averages: 50.3 ppg scored, 45.9 ppg allowed.
Past regional appearances: 1978, 1995, 2005 (won regional title in 1978).
TIFFIN CALVERT (25-0)
Rankings: Tie-No. 1 AP, No. 1 MartinRPI (0.8524), No. 1 seed Liberty-Benton District
Head coach: Jonathon Otterbacher (90-36, five seasons).
Starting lineup: Garrett Spaun (6-0, Sr., 17 ppg, 5 rpg, 4.7 apg, 18 3-pointers, 75 percent free throws); Blake Ronski (6-1, Sr., 11.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 47 3-pointers, 80 percent free throws); Nolan Beeker (6-3, Sr., 9.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.4 apg, 54 percent field goals); Max Paul (5-4, Sr., 8 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 14 3-pointers); Jackson Seislove (5-7, Sr., 3.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.4 apg).
Tournament road: Def. No. 13 North Baltimore 66-47 in sectional final at Fostoria, def. No. 5 Carey 55-36 in district semifinal at Liberty-Benton, def. No. 2 Old Fort 48-30 in district final.
Team averages: 57.9 ppg scored, 36.5 ppg allowed.
Past regional appearances: 1989, 2000, 2004, 2005, 2020 (never won regional).
Antwerp vs. Marion Local, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
All-time series record: Antwerp, 1-0 (won 1987 D-IV district semi, 37-21).
ANTWERP (24-1)
Rankings: No. 3 Division IV AP, No. 3 MartinRPI (0.8196), No. 1 seed Defiance District.
Head coach: Doug Billman (109-32 at Antwerp, five seasons, 202-157 overall).
Starting lineup: Jagger Landers (6-7, Sr., 20.5 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.3 blocks, 59 percent field goals, 49 percent 3-pointers, 76 percent free throws); Luke Krouse (6-2, Sr., 8.5 ppg, 4.6 apg, 3.9 rpg, 1.6 spg, 50 percent field goals, 23 3-pointers, 75 percent free throws); Landon Brewer (6-3, So., 13.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.6 spg, 1.2 bpg, 29 3-pointers); Gaige McMichael (6-0, Sr., 4.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.2 spg, 15 3-pointers); Kaden Recker (6-1, Sr., 4.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.9 apg, 51 percent field goals).
Tournament road: Def. No. 14 Montpelier 69-31 in sectional final at Napoleon, def. No. 10 Stryker 47-15 in district semifinal at Defiance, def. No. 2 Ayersville 55-38 in district final at Defiance.
Team averages: 62.5 ppg scored, 33.2 ppg allowed.
Past regional appearances: 1989, 1991, 2020, 2021(never won regional).
MARION LOCAL (22-4)
Rankings: Unranked AP, No. 12 MartinRPI (0.7835), No. 4 seed Wapakoneta District.
Head coach: Kurt Goettemoeller (204-101, 11 seasons).
Starting lineup: Brady Ronnebaum (5-11, Sr., 9.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 29 3-pointers, 75 percent free throws); Jadyn Mescher (6-2, Jr., 8.1 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.3 spg, 45 3-pointers, 75 percent free throws); Tate Hess (6-2, Jr., 8.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.5 spg); Peyton Otte (5-10, Sr., 5.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.7 apg); Jack Knapke (6-8, So., 12.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 20 blocks, 56 percent field goals).
Tournament road: Def. No. 14 New Knoxville 57-22 in sectional semifinal at Coldwater, def. No. 10 Minster 44-37 in sectional final, def. No. 8 St. Henry 56-43 in district semifinal at Wapakoneta, def. No. 2 Spencerville 49-31 in district final.
Team averages: 50.2 ppg scored, 40.2 ppg allowed.
Past regional appearances: 1975, 1978, 1981, 1984, 1985, 1986, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 (won regional titles in 1975, 1984, 2003, 2004, 2018; won state titles in 1975, 2003, 2018).
