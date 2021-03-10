ELIDA — One of the premier rivalries for Northwest Ohio boys basketball put on a show in a Division III regional semifinal as Ottawa-Glandorf was able to close out Archbold with 15-4 run to claim a 52-48 win.
“I don’t really know what to say right now,” said O-G coach Tyson McGlaughlin. “Archbold did a lot of really, really good things. They put themselves in a position to be successful.”
The Titans were able to turn up the pressure to grab the lead late. The Streaks led 44-38 with 3:58 remaining when the rally began. It stared with a friendly roll on a triple, then O-G was able to get to the free throw line after forcing the Streaks into a couple turnovers.
“They made a bunch of plays and that was the difference in the game,” stated Archbold coach Joe Frank. “Our kids played a very, very gutty game. It got a little helter-skelter at the end, which is what they want.”
Owen Nichols, who led the Titans with 22 poimts, came up with a couple of big plays late to put the Titans in front for good. He made the first of two free throws with 2:26 left to tie the contest, then on an Archbold turnover he was able to get the ball to Eli Schmenk for a finish.
“We didn’t handle it (the pressure) as well as we hoped we would,” stated Frank. “We fought through some contact and played as hard as we could.”
Brennan Blevins added a three-point play with 1:21 left to extend the lead to 49-44.
“Brennan is so valuable to us,” lauded the O-G coach. “When you are a senior, playing in a regional semifinal, its put up or shut up and Brennan Blevins made some plays.”
Archbold, who had come from five down at the half, had one more rally left in them. DJ Newman, who had 15 points for the Streaks, was able to score in the paint with 1:05 left to get it back to a one-possession game. After one free throw by the Titans, Ashton Kammeyer added one final tally with 9.6 seconds left to keep hope alive.
“Newman got going early and the Kammeyer kid had a huge, huge, huge night,” said McGlaughlin. “Sometimes you just have to tip your cap to the other team.”
Nichols sealed the game with two final free throws with 7.7 seconds left.
Kammeyer led Archbold with 18 points.
“He was aggressive,” Frank said of Kammeyer. “He wanted the ball. He posted up and got some confidence in there. They had a hard time guarding him. We would liked to have done that a few more times, but they started to turn up the heat. We hadf a little trouble when they were trapping us. We couldn’t get a set run that we could get it in to him like we were doing earlier.”
Ottawa-Glandorf will now face Johnstown-Monroe in Saturday night’s regional championship game.
ARCHBOLD (48) — Gomez 2; Al. Roth 4; Newman 15; Kammeyer 18; Theobald 2; Au. Roth 0. Totals 19-38 6-9 48.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (52) — Fuka 2; Blevins 13; Kaufman 4; Nichols 22; White 4; Schmenk 2; C. Schimmoeller 5; Maag 0. Totals 18-33 12-17 52.
Three-point goals: Archbold 4-12 (Au. Roth 2-6, Newman 1-1, Al. Roth 1-3), Ottawa-Glandorf 4-13 (Nichols 2-4, C. Schimmoeller 1-1, Blevins 1-6). Rebounds: Archbold 15 (Theobald 5), Ottawa-Glandorf 21 (Nichols 9). Turnovers: Archbold 8, Ottawa-Glandorf 10.
Archbold 10 9 18 11 — 48
Ottawa-Glandorf 16 8 13 15 — 52
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.