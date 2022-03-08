BOWLING GREEN —
BOWLING GREEN — After a rough offensive first half, Antwerp boys basketball was able to outcore Marion Local 25-11 in the second half as they earned a st in the regional finals with a win over 41-23 regional semifinals victory over the Flyers on Tuesday night.
Played it front of a large crowd at Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Center, nerves were showing for both teams early, as they both shot under 20 percent in the first quarter.
Neither team could get much to fall. What success did come from Marion Local (22-5) came early as they saw two threes fall in the first quarter from Tate Hess and Brady Ronnenbaum.
Antwerp (25-1) on the other hand missed some fairly open layups in the first half and had some trouble on the defensive boards, which led to a low-scoring 8-6 lead for the Flyers after the first quarter. Kaden Recker had four of the six points for the Archers and they only managed two field goals.
As the game went on, there were still a couple of glaring misses by the Archers, but ultimately the veteran experience was able to slow the game down and the calmness led to more efficient play on both sides of the ball.
“Coming into the game, we're all really excited for it. And I think as the game went on, and the pace of the game was fast for us, I think we slowed it back down through defense, through offense and really just controlled the pace of the game at our own tempo,” Jagger Landers, Antwerp’s leading scorer on the season, said.
The scoring in the second quarter started with a Landon Brewer triple that fell from the top of the key to vault the Archers in front 9-8. Brewer, the team’s second leading scorer, led all scorers with 14 on the night and scored the first seven of Antwerp’s 10 second quarter points. It was a welcome sight to see him playing well on the offensive end.
“It is obviously huge for the future of our basketball team and huge for him because he works so hard,” Antwerp head coach Doug Billman said. “But what it really comes down to is can you be effective in a basketball game when you aren’t making shots? Can you rebound and play defense? And Landon has done that all the way through districts even when shots weren’t falling sometimes.”
The only other points for the Archers in the second half was a Landers three on an assist from Luke Krouse. Landers and Krouse are the two senior leaders on this team, and in many instances have carried them offensively.
In their district final win over Ayersville the two combined for 41 of the team’s 55 points.
And while it didn’t show on the scoreboard on this night, with each only notching five points, they were able to find success on offense in other ways as Landers had five assists while Krouse had four, combining for nine of the Archers’ 10 assists in the game.
“I thought everyone really did their job tonight,” Landers said. “My job was for them to collapse on me and for my teammates to find that open lane and for me to find them.”
That showed especially in the second half, but it wasn’t without a bit of adversity as after outsourcing the Flyers 10-4 in the second quarter, Marion Local started the second half on a 7-0 run and took back a 19-16 lead.
But again it was Brewer’s turn to step up as he was able to throw up a shot from the middle of the paint with contact that fell for an and-1 that tied the game. A stop by the Archers and then two more for Brewer cemented a 5-0 run that pushed the Archers back in front.
The lead only ballooned from there too as Krouse found Landers inside with a nice pass for two and then Parker Moore drained a three for his only points of the game.
That 10-0 third quarter run was huge for the Archers as it allowed them to take the momentum right back after losing it to begin the half.
“The bucket and a foul by Landon was huge to get us going a little bit and get us back into a flow a little bit after we were doing some out of character things on offense,” Billman said. “Parker Moore hit that big three and then he played defense really well. He’s kind of our energy guy off the bench and he was disruptive defensively which changed the reflection of the game.”
After three though Antwerp still just led 28-21 but a that disruptive defense, which was changed from man-to-man in the first half to a 1-3-1 zone in the second, ultimately ended up forcing eight steals and that combined with a slow, efficient style of offense, was able to carry the Archers over the finish line in a decisive regional semifinals win.
For the game, neither team shot particularly well with the Archers going 14-of-39 (36 percent) from the field and Marion Local 10-of-40 (25 percent). But it was Antwerps second-half efficiency compared with the inefficiency of Marion Local that was the nail in the coffin. Especially in the fourth quarter, where Antwerp shot 4-of-6 from the field and 4-of-5 from the line and Marion Local shot 1-of-7 from the field and 0-of-3 from the line.
Only four players scored for the Flyers, with Ronnebaum and Hess each scoring nine points while Jack Knapke grabbed 16 rebounds and scored four points.
“It was certainly frustrating,” Marion Local head coach Kurt Goettemoeller said. “We needed to get off to a good start in that second half and we did, but they just dropped that 1-3-1 zone on us and we struggled moving the ball and they are so long in it. We just didn’t make any shots, especially fro the perimeter.”
“But you’ve got to give credit to them, if you are gonig to go out and lose, you want to lose to a team that is better than you, and we had a chance, but if you are going to lose to team it’s going to be a team that has a chance to win the state,” Goettemoeller added.
For Antwerp, they will move onto regional finals, one-win away from the state final four. It’s the first time in this run of three-straight regional appearnces for the Archers that they have been able to get to this point, and it certainly feels good for seniors like Landers to overcome another obstacle.
“We got over that hump, we were talking about we need to step of over that hump and I think we did that tonight,” Landers said. “I think we showed some things we need to improve on the next few days but it feels great right now.”
The Archers will get Tiffin Calvert, who is undefeated and No. 1 in the state in a matchup of two of the top three ranked teams in Division IV. The winner will reach the state final four for the first time in school history.
Tip is set for 7 p.m. back at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green on Friday.
MARION LOCAL (23) - Ronnebaum 9; Mescher 1; Hess 9; Otte 0; Knapke 4; Hartings 0; Rose 0; Niekamp 0; Pohlman 0; Eyink 0; Eifert 0; Ungruhn 0. Totals 10-40 1-6 23.
ANTWERP (46) - Recker 10; McMichael 4; Landers 5; Krouse 5; Brewer 14; Moore 3; Altimus 1; Sproles 0; Phares 0; Steel 0; Lichty 0; Fuller 0; Robinson 0. Totals 14-39 9-10 46.
Three-point goals: Marion Local 2-15 (Ronnebaum, Hess), Antwerp 4-12 (Landers, Krouse, Brewer, Moore). Rebounds: Marion Local 29 (Knapke 16), Antwerp 30 (Landers 10). Turnovers: Marion Local 13, Antwerp 7.
Marion Local 8 4 9 2 - 23
Antwerp 6 10 12 13 - 46
