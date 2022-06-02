Regional baseball is upon us and there are two familiar programs primed to play for a spot in the final eight of their respective divisions on Thursday.
Here is a look at Defiance and Antwerp’s matchups as they look to keep their seasons going this week.
DIVISION II
The Defiance baseball program is no stranger to the stage of regional baseball. Since 1999 when head coach Tom Held took over the program, the Bulldogs have now won 13 district titles and turned five of those trips into state final four appearances, three of which became state championships.
But this district title is the first for Defiance since 2016 and no matter how experienced the overall program is at this stage, no one on this team has tasted this type of success.
For Held, he wants to keep this playoff run similar to what he would for any other run — the same as any other game.
“Whether it is a scrimmage, a non-league game, a league game or a tournament game we basically have the same approach. Go play the game the right way and for the most part, the best team will win that day,” Held said. It has been our approach forever, we’re not big into scouting and changing things, it’s just about our team.”
Their opponent will be Tiffin Columbian (21-4), who is making their second-straight regional appearance after falling to Vermillion 3-0 last year in regional semifinals and has the edge on the Bulldogs in experience at this stage.
“They are going to be hungry, they got there once and now they want to get out of there,” Held said. “But you can also look at it both ways, you can look at the pressure of them trying to do too much so it is really going to come down to who performs the best that day.”
The starting pitching matchup is set to be between the two senior aces of both squads, Jayden Jerger from Defiance and the lefty Carson Mellott from Columbian.
Mellott, a Findlay University commit, comes into the game with a 7-0 record in 45.2 innings pitched. He’s given up just two earned runs in those innings for a 0.32 ERA and 65 strikeouts.
“They have a really good pitcher in Carson Mellott. He throws strikes, he gets all three pitches across the plate,” Held said. But we have a pitcher that we are going to throw that can beat anyone on any day as well so I think it will be a great matchup.
Jerger got a late start to the season as he was coming into the season with an injury but has come on strong as of late. For the season he is 8-0 in 49.2 innings pitched with 0.70 ERA, 66 strikeouts and six walks. Opposing hitters are hitting just .160 against him.
“We won’t really say much to Jayden other than to tell him to be yourself, just do what you do,” Held said. “It doesn’t really matter who you are throwing against, you have to execute pitches and get ahead in the count, it is really that simple.”
Jaden Myers leads the way for the Tornadoes at the dish with a .444 batting average, four home runs, eight doules, 22 RBIs and 24 runs which are all team bests save for the average which is second. Brayden Roggow leads them in average at .493 and has driven in a team-second best 18 RBIs.
As for the Bulldog lineup, they’ll hope Wade Liffick continues his hot stretch of play in districts as the senior first baseman and nine-hole hitter for the Bulldogs more than doubled his RBI total on the season with six runs batted in in the two district wins. He is hitting .282 on the season with 10 RBIs.
Jacob Howard (.465 average, 3 triples, 17 RBIs, 32 runs) David Jiminez (.389 average, 24 RBIs, 5 triples, 10 doubles, 35 runs) and Bradyn Shaw (.333 average, 26 RBIs, 19 runs) will also be huge parts to the Bulldog lineup.
“Our main focus at the plate is to put the ball in play, put the ball on the ground. The more times you put the ball on the ground, the better chances of the other team making a mistake,” Held said.
“The one thing about Mellott is he is going to come at you on the first pitch, he’s not going to nibble so you have to be ready to pull the trigger.”
The top-ranked in the state Bulldogs will clash with the Tornadoes on Thursday at 2 p.m. from Carter Park in Bowling Green. If they win they’d get the winner of Akron Archbishop Hoban and Sandusky Perkins on Friday at 5 p.m. back at Carter Park.
DIVISION IV
Antwerp is quite literally the opposite of Defiance as far as experience in regionals goes as they will be making just their third trip to regionals in the history of their program, but all three have come in the last three seasons.
The Archers (17-5) will be led by their southpaw and ace on the mound in senior Luke Krouse, who started in the regional finals as a freshman in 2019 and helped lead them to a state final four berth. He was the losing pitcher in their regional semifinals loss to Lincolnview last year.
Krouse is on fire as of late as he’s earned complete game wins in the game for a share of the Green Meadows Conference, the sectional finals and the district finals. He has a 0.74 ERA on the season in 38 innings pitched which leads the team despite having pitched in four less games than Parker Moore (11 games, 34.1 innings).
Krouse will also lead the way for the Archers at the plate as he leads the team in batting average (.508), home runs (7), RBIs (30) and runs (30).
“He’s a competitor, a leader, he treats the game the same all the time. He wants the ball in big situations and he doesn’t let getting down affect him and that rubs off on other guys,” Antwerp head coach Zac Feasby said of Krouse after their 2-1 district finals win over Wayne Trace on Saturday.
The Archers will need that high spirit on Thursday if they expect to keep winning the way they have been this postseason. The Archers trailed at one point in all three of their games this postseason including going into the sixth inning in both the sectional and district finals.
Breaking that habit however, is something that Feasby knows his teams needs to do as they get deeper into the postseason.
“Having to come back from being down over and over is something that we can’t get used to,” Feasby said. “We have to have faster starts but with the team we have and what we have done I know our kids will be confident that they can win in a lot of different ways in a lot of different situations.”
The Archers have not decided on who they will pitch against their opponents Plymouth (19-7) on Tuesday as Feasby feels he has multiple kids that he’d be comfortable throwing and would always like to save Krouse for the regional final.
“I feel like I’ve got five guys that I’m really confident in on the mound. Obviously, Luke is our number one guy but beyond that we have a lot of confidence with Hunter Sproles (21 innings, 3.00 ERA), Parker Moore (34.1 innings, 3.26), Ethan Lichty (20.2 innings, 1.69 ERA) or Reid Lichty (16 innings, 1.75 ERA).”
The Archers will have plenty of help at the plate too as in both the sectional and district finals, it was the bottom of the order that got the rally going in the sixth innings. For the season though, it’s the top of the order that got things done as catcher and leaoff hitter Chase Clark (.329 average, 5 home runs, 9 doubles, 29 RBIs, 22 runs), three-hole hitter Moore (.324 average, 14 RBIs, 25 runs) and four-hole hitter Sproles (.418 average, 2 home runs, 9 doubles, 23 RBIs, 21 runs) will all be pivotal parts to the Archer lineup.
Plymouth will potentially have two pitchers to match up with whoever Antwerp decides to throw in Clayton Miller (37.2 innings, 4-1, 1.86 ERA, 37 strikeouts) and Cole Wentz (51.1, 5-2, 2.18 ERA, 86 strikeouts).
At the plate, Plymouth will be led by Wentz (.360 average, 9 doubles, 24 RBIs, 24 runs), Nick Roberts (.338 average, 17 RBIs, 30 runs), Ethan Gillum (.329 average, 18 RBIs, 23 runs) and Miller (.297 average, 25 RBIs, 18 runs).
“I do feel like we have pitching that can challenge them,” Feasby said. “I feel like our schedule all the way through the tournament has really prepared us for anyone we are going to face. Even though I don’t know as much about them as the other two teams, I do know that they are going to be really good.”
If Antwerp can get through the Big Red on Friday at 2 p.m. at Patrick Henry, they’ll play the winner of Lincolnview and Leipsic, both of who were at the regionals last season, on Friday at 5 p.m. back at Patrick Henry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.