ELIDA – Curse broken.
In the regional tournament for the fifth year in a row, the Archbold Blue Streak baseball team was finally able to break through and advance to the state semifinals for the first time since a 2005 state title team with an 8-3 win over Liberty-Union Friday at Ed Sandy Field.
“We’ve been down here five years in a row and they say if you thrown enough mud at the wall, some of it is going to stick,” said Archbold coach Dick Selgo. “This team might not be as talented as some of the teams that have been down here, but they found a way and were grinders. I’m so happy for them.”
The Streaks were in a battle until freshman pitcher Jayden Seiler settled in. After allowing two runs in the first and another in the third, he held the Lions to just two hits over the final four innings to earn another big postseason win.
“You just can’t say enough about the freshman pitcher,” said the Archbold coach. “He’s been doing that all year.”
Offensively, Archbold followed behind leadoff hitter Krayton Kern. Kern tripled in a run and scored in the second as the Streaks took a 3-2 lead, then he doubled in the final two runs of the game in the fifth.
His three hits accounted for a third of the Archbold offense in the game.
“My teammates told me to get hyped,” said Kern. “We scored a run and just kept going from there.”
The Lions took a 2-0 lead with two out in the first. A throwing error on a bunt put a runner on second, when Dylan Anthony singled home the first run. Anthony scored when Brody Poston followed with a double to left.
The Streaks got a run back in the bottom of the inning when Gavin Bailey took over on the bases for Kern on a bunt, then advanced to second on an error. He scored from third on a fielder’s choice hit by Caleb Hogrefe.
“We talked before the game that it wasn’t going to be smooth sailing all the way through the game,” said Selgo. “There would be a few bumps we’d have to deal with. We handled them pretty well. We didn’t panic.”
Archbold took the lead for good with three runs in the third. After the Lions battled back to tie the game, a walk and a hit batter put two on for Zane Behnfeldt who hit a sailing double away from the outfielders, scoring both runs. Behnfeldt was able to come in and score on a single by Devon Morris, which ended the day for Liberty-Union starter Jonathan Wheeler.
“We kept scoring in the first three innings, which really gave our guys some confidence,” admitted Selgo.
Kern’s two-run double made the final 8-3.
DJ Newman, who had a rare game at the plate where he struggled, knocked down a liner and a good scoop at first by Jaybe Burkle sent the Streaks on to the state semifinals.
“That was a fitting way to end the game,” said Selgo. “Him diving and making a stab, then Jaybe Burkle digging that out of the dirt at first base. He’s come a long way at first base from the start of the year.”
Archbold will play in a Division III state semifinal from the home Akron RubberDucks on Thursday at 1 p.m.
Liberty-Union 201 000 0 – 3 6 2
Archbold 123 020 x — 8 9 2
Records: Liberty-Union 16-7, Archbold 22-11.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Seiler (7 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Jonathan Wheeler (2.1 innings, 5 hits, 6 runs, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts). Other: Dylan Anthony.
Leading hitters: (Liberty-Union) – Brody Poston 2 doubles; Jacob Berlekamp double. (Archbold) – Krayton Kern single, double, triple, 3 RBIs; Zane Behnfeldt double, 2 RBIs; Caleb Hogrefe double.
