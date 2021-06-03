For two area teams, a trip to the regional means a bout of normalcy as Archbold and Antwerp are set to compete.
For the Blue Streaks, it means a fifth trip to the regional in a row. For the Archers, the trip bring them back to the place they were at in 2019 when Antwerp marched all the way to the state semifinals in Division IV.
Division III
Archbold will tangle with Milan Edison in Thursday’s regional semifinal at 2 p.m. at Ed Sandy Field in Elida. The Chargers reached the regional thanks to a 6-5 win over Colonel Crawford in a district final at Shelby.
“Similar to us, they have played a very strong schedule,” Archbold coach Dick Selgo said of his regional opponent. “With (Thomas) Simon on the mound, they are very strong. It’ll take a good game to beat them.”
Selgo’s team has used defense and pitching to get back to the regional. The Streaks have held four postseason opponents to four runs.
“Our defense, the first half of the season, wasn’t very good,” admitted Selgo. “We made a couple of adjustments and our kids have gotten a whole lot better and that has been a huge help. You are always going to have some errors in high school baseball. That is inevitable. To have them multiple and give teams more than three outs in an inning, can be an issue, especially against good teams. All that’s left is good teams.”
Archbold has also used the 1-2 punch on the mound of DJ Newman and Jayden Seiler. Newman, who was the only player on the team with varsity experience when the season began, held Fairview to a run on three hits with eight strikeouts in a 5-1 district semifinal win.
“DJ Newman has been a real horse for us, whether it be on the mound or at shortstop, or at the plate,” stated the Archbold coach. “He’s been having an incredible year. DJ Newman is the only player that had any varsity experience. He played sparringly defensively as a freshman. To have this team grow and develop into what they’ve become is really has been a pleasure to watch.”
Freshman Jayden Seiler did an even better job in the district final against Otsego, where he held the Knights to a run on three hits with 11 punchouts.
“I did not know freshman Jayden Seiler would come through like he has,” said Selgo. “He has been an incredible No. 2 guy for us. To go into the district final and throw a three-hitter, with 120 pitches and win the game 6-1 was a huge lift.”
With two strong contenders on the mound, Selgo is electing to go with the experience and will go with Newman against the Chargers.
“You’ve got to win the game you’re in to move to the next game,” explained the veteran coach. “We feel like DJ is up to the task. We like our chances when he’s on the mound. We also realize we have to play good defense behind him. We also have to get some hits at the right time.”
Getting hits at the right time has been a specialty of the Archbold baseball team. In the district semifinal, it ws Jaybe Burkle who deleivered a pair of singles and Caleb Hogrefe, who had a triple. In the final, Newman smacked a home run and double as a part of a three-hit game.
“That is such a big thing for everybody,” Selgo said of the timely hitting. “When you are not getting a lot of hits, you’ve got to get them at the right time. During this tournament run, we’ve been fortunate to do that.”
Selgo plans on facing a tough lefty in the regional as Edison plans to use Thomas Simon, who has won two of the three postseason games the Chargers have won.
“That’s going to part of the issue. Edison is going to be throwing a good pitcher at us,” stated the Archbold skipper. “He’s a left-hander and we haven’t faced a lot of left-handers this year. That’s going to be a challenge. We’ll have to figure out how to score a few runs.”
Selgo reached out to an old player of his to come help hit team prepare against the different looks.
“We’re bringing in every lefty we can find, including Rigo Ramos from the Bowling Green roster to throw to us,” said Selgo. “That will help get us ready.”
Edison has won 12 straight sectional titles and added district titles in 2009, 2012, 2018 and now 2021.
Division IV
Antwerp, coming off a 5-1 win against Montpelier in a district final at Bryan, will now face the Lancers of Lincolnview, who claimed the NWC title this spring. The two met in a regular season game on April 24 at Defiance, with Lincolnview coming out on top, 7-1.
“We played them in the regular season and they got the best of us,” said Antwerp coach Zac Feasby on the matchup with the Lancers. “Once you get to the regional, you play a team you are unfamiliar with. It’s beneficial that we played them (in the regular season).”
The game is the second in a doubleheader at Patrick Henry. The opening game of the regional pits Leipsic against Mohawk at 2 p.m., followed by the Archers and Lancers. With no baseball in 2020, Antwerp comes in as the defending regional champions.
“It means a lot to us and to the community,” Feasby said on winning the regional title.
Lincolnview (21-7) needed 11 innings to score a 1-0 win against St. Henry for the district title at Coldwater. The win is the first district title for Lincolnview since 1974.
Lincolnview has made a run this season thanks to some strong pitching. The Lancer staff is led by Landon Price, who has committed to play baseball at The Ohio State Univertsity. Price is 9-0 on the season and had not allowed an earned run. He has walked eight batters while totaling 135 strikeouts. He fanned 15 in the first eight innings of the district final win.
Behind him is Collin Overholt, who went the final three innings against St. Henry. Overholt is 4-1 with 69 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.48.
“We’ll probably see the Price kid,” the Antwerp coach said of a pitching matchup. “One thing on our side, we’ve seen some good pitching.”
Price (.494) and Overholt (.430) also lead the offense for Lincolnview.
“Their first four to five hitters are really good,” Feasby said of the Lincolnview offense. “Their bottom of the lineup can produce. They might do a lot of bunting. We have to ready for anything.”
The regional final at Patrick Henry is set for Friday at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.