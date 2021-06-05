ELIDA — For Archbold, the third time was the charm.
After having the bases loaded twice in extra innings, the Streaks were able to come through when Brandon Taylor lined home Gavin Bailey as Archbold beat Edison 3-2 in a Division III regional semifinal Thursday at Elida’s Ed Sandy Field.
“That’s typically what you expect at the regional, there are all good teams,” Archbold coach Dick Selgo said after pulling out the win. “It comes down to little things here and there, and that’s certainly what it came down to. I’m just thrilled and proud of our guys for hanging tough and finding a way to get it done.”
The sac fly by Taylor ended what was turning into four extra innings of frustration for Archbold. Playing in the regional for the fifth year in a row, a run in the sixth when DJ Newman doubled in Krayton Kern tied the game at two. It stayed that way for the next four innings, no matter how hard each team tried.
Archbold had the bases loaded with one out in the eighth when Caleb Hogrefe stepped up and hit a fly ball to shallow left, not far enough to advance the runners. Zane Behnfeldt followed with a shot to center deep enough, but it was caught for the third out of the inning.
In the top of the ninth, Luke Bissell singled before pinch runner Justice Daniels came onto run. Daniels moved to second on a bunt and took third on a wild pitch, but a lined shot that Behnfeldt snagged at third. Taylor came off the mound to make a grab of a foul pop-up to the third base side by the next batter to end the Charger threat.
The Streaks were poised to break the tie after getting out of a jam of two on with two out in the 10th. Two singles and a walk by Archbold loaded the bases with one out, with Newman serving as the winning run. Trying to make something happen, the other baserunners began to move, and Newman edged closer to the plate. Newman ended up getting caught up between third and the plate for the second out. A pop-up ended the inning.
“We had a lot of opportunities in the late innings to get it (the game) over with and we just really struggled,” admitted Selgo. “We had to work on mental toughness and perseverance and do what we needed to do.”
Finally, after getting Edison out with runners at second and third, the 11th frame saw the game come to an end. Bailey reached on an error to start the bottom of the inning, then pinch hitter Brayden Hobbs, who stepped in to bunt the runner over, instead missed the sign and doubled into the leftfield corner. With nobody out, Bailey was held up at third.
“Not only did we not bunt, there were times when we missed bunt signs,” stated Selgo. “We bunted once when we weren’t supposed to. That’s funny how this game works sometimes. You don’t do what you are supposed to and hit a double that helps us win the game.”
After a strikeout for the out, Taylor stepped up to the dish and lined a shot to center, which was caught. The throw from the outfield came up offline, allowing Bailey to score the winning run.
Both starting pitchers at times completely dominated the game. After Krayton Kern reached base and later scored on errors, Thomas Simon was in control of the Archbold lineup. Simon went nine innings, allowing two unearned runs on eight hits with two walks and 14 strikeouts.
“He pitched a tremendous game,” said Selgo, talking about the Edison starter. “We knew he was going to be good. Thank goodness for the pitch count rule, because he’d probably still be out there now.”
Archbold’s Newman matched the goose eggs on the scoreboard. He went eight innings, allowing two runs on four hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts.
“I didn’t think DJ has been as sharp as he’s been the last couple of games,” admitted the Archbold coach. “Yet he competed, and got done what he needed to get done out there.”
Archbold kept the 1-0 lead until Edison tied the game in the top of the fifth. Noah Smith opened the inning with a single, then moved to second on a bunt. He scored when Bryce Michaelis sliced a single that stayed fair down the rightfield line. The Chargers took a 2-1 lead in the sixth when Thomas Simon reached on a dropped third strike, which would have been the third out of the inning, then moved up when Brady Barker was hit by a pitch, advanced on a passed ball and scored on a throwing error.
Archbold was able to tie the game in the bottom of the inning when Kern took second on a two-base error and scored when Newman ripped a double over everybody’s head in left.
Newman led Archbold’s 11-hit attack with two singles and two doubles.
Edison 000 011 000 00 — 2 6 4
Archbold 100 001 000 01 — 3 11 2
Records: Edison 17-12, Archbold 21-11.
Winning pitcher: Brandon Taylor (2 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout). Others: DJ Newman, Jayden Seiler.
Losing pitcher: Blake Simon (0.2 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 0 earned, 0 walks, 1 strikeout). Others: Thomas Simon, Joey Pennell.
Leading hitters: (Edison) — Blake Simon 2 singles; Bryce Michaelis single, RBI. (Archbold) — DJ Newman 2 singles, 2 doubles, RBI; Brandon Taylor single, RBI; Brayden Hobbs double.
