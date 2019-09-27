Rain, lightning and general weather mayhem wreaked havoc on the Friday week five football schedule, leading to games being delayed and postponed.

The games that were played were delayed to 9 p.m., forcing their completion after press time. Visit crescent-news.com to see updated results from Friday’s games and on Saturday afternoon for updates from the games postponed to Saturday.

Here is the list of games affected by the weather and their official times set for Saturday:

Tinora at Ayersville, ppd. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Fairview at Edgerton, ppd. to 1 p.m. today

Archbold at Bryan, ppd. to 1 p.m. today

Evergreen at Delta, ppd. to 1 p.m. today

Wauseon at Liberty Center, ppd. to 1 p.m. today

Swanton at Patrick Henry, ppd. to 11 a.m. today

Wayne Trace at Antwerp, ppd to 7 p.m. Monday

Toledo Christian at Holgate, ppd. to date TBA

Springfield at Napoleon, 0-0 in second quarter, will resume at 3 p.m. today

Columbus Grove at Paulding, ppd. date TBA

Northwood at Stryker, ppd. date TBA

Montpelier at Edon, ppd. to 2 p.m. today

