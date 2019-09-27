Rain, lightning and general weather mayhem wreaked havoc on the Friday week five football schedule, leading to games being delayed and postponed.
The games that were played were delayed to 9 p.m., forcing their completion after press time. Visit crescent-news.com to see updated results from Friday’s games and on Saturday afternoon for updates from the games postponed to Saturday.
Here is the list of games affected by the weather and their official times set for Saturday:
Tinora at Ayersville, ppd. to 3 p.m. Sunday
Fairview at Edgerton, ppd. to 1 p.m. today
Archbold at Bryan, ppd. to 1 p.m. today
Evergreen at Delta, ppd. to 1 p.m. today
Wauseon at Liberty Center, ppd. to 1 p.m. today
Swanton at Patrick Henry, ppd. to 11 a.m. today
Wayne Trace at Antwerp, ppd to 7 p.m. Monday
Toledo Christian at Holgate, ppd. to date TBA
Springfield at Napoleon, 0-0 in second quarter, will resume at 3 p.m. today
Columbus Grove at Paulding, ppd. date TBA
Northwood at Stryker, ppd. date TBA
Montpelier at Edon, ppd. to 2 p.m. today
