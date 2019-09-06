HAMLER — Patrick Henry set the tone for Friday night’s football game against visiting Wayne Trace on the game’s opening drive and the Patriots never looked back in a 48-20 win over the Raiders.
The Patriots took the game’s opening possession and put together a 17-play, 66-yard drive that took exactly seven minutes before T.J. Rhamy found Kolton Holloway on a seven-yard touchdown pass to put Patrick Henry in front.
It was a drive that Patrick Henry head coach Bill Inselmann was very pleased with.
“We came out and set the tone a little bit there,” noted the veteran Patriot mentor. “We didn’t run the ball as well as we would like but they came out and put everybody in the box to stop the run. We talked about coming out and using the passing game and building a little confidence in that and I thought we did that tonight.”
On the flip side, Wayne Trace mentor Mike Speice noted missed opportunities defensively for the Raiders. Patrick Henry converted three different fourth-down attempts on the drive, including the touchdown pass.
“We had some opportunities to get stops but they made the play on us,” commented the Raider head coach. “Patrick Henry is a good football team and a well-coached team. They have a nice group over there.”
After Wayne Trace picked up one first down but was forced to punt on its initial possession, the Patriots widened the margin on their next chance.
Taking over at their own 16 yard line, Will Morrow picked up one yard on a run before Rhamy and Holloway hooked up on an 83-yard scoring strike to put Patrick Henry on top 13-0.
The Patriots then expanded the margin in the second quarter.
Rhamy found Hunter Diem on a 15-yard touchdown pass to make it 19-0 at the 3:51 mark but Patrick Henry wasn’t done.
After Timmy Johnson recovered a fumble on the kickoff for the Patriots, Morrow scampered 15-yards four plays later for a score that put Patrick Henry on top 27-0 at the break.
Wayne Trace got on the scoreboard with 4:40 left in the third quarter when quarterback Nathan Gerber hooked up with Gabe Sutton on a 28-yard scoring strike.
Patrick Henry responded two plays later as Rhamy found Holloway for the third time on the night, this time a 38-yard touchdown toss with 3:53 remaining in the period.
The Raiders then pulled within 34-14 at the end of three periods as Gerber connected with Alex Reinhart on a 75-yard touchdown pass.
The Patriots added two scores in the final period, a four-yard touchdown run by Cade DeLong and a 58-yard scamper by Morrow.
Wayne Trace picked up a 53-yard touchdown pass from Gerber to Trevor Speice as well.
“We have to get more consistent offensively,” Inselmann added. “We had a lot of guys contribute and we need to do that going forward.”
Rhamy finished the night 10 of 19 passing for 245 yards while also running for 121 yards on 18 carries. Morrow rumbled for 155 yards on 13 tries for Patrick Henry.
Gerber was 11 of 19 passing for 290 yards for Wayne Trace.
Patrick Henry resumes action on Friday as it hosts Columbus Grove while Wayne Trace plays at Raider Field for the first time this season when rival Crestview visits Paulding County.
WTHS PHHS
First Downs 14 17
Rushing Yards 16(-43) 42-294
Passing Yards 485 254
Total Yards 442 548
Passing 10-19-0 25-44-1
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-1
Penalties 3-21 3-29
Wayne Trace 0 0 14 6 — 20
Patrick Henry 13 14 7 14 — 48
PH — Holloway 7-pass from Rhamy (kick fail).
PH — Holloway 83-pass from Rhamy (Rhamy kick).
PH — Diem 15-pass from Rhamy (kick fail).
PH — Morrow 15-run (Rhamy run).
WT — Sutton 28-pass from Gerber (conversion failed).
PH — Holloway 37-pass from Rhamy (Rhamy kick).
WT — Reinhart 75-pass from Gerber (Sutton run).
PH — DeLong 4-run (Rhamy kick).
WT — Speice 53-pass from Gerber (conversion failed).
PH — Morrow 58-run (Rhamy kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Wayne Trace — Speice 9-(-42); Bevis 3-10; Gerber 3-(-12); Showalter 1-1. Patrick Henry — Rhamy 18-123; Morrow 13-156; Borders 5-17; DeLong 4-7; Jackson 2-(-9). PASSING: Wayne Trace — Speice 14-27-1-190; Gerber 11-17-0-295. Patrick Henry — Rhamy 10-19-0-254. RECEIVING: Wayne Trace — Manz 7-699; Reinhart 6-207; Gerber 5-67; Sutton 4-72; Speice 1-53; Showalter 1-12; Tinlin 1-5. Patrick Henry — Holloway 6-189; DeLong1-34; Diem 1-15; Johnson 1-14; Schulze 1-2.
