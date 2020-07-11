PAULDING — The summer construction of a new press box at Paulding High School’s Keysor Field is taking shape. The structure will include new restrooms, a concession stand, offices, storage areas and new room and accommodations for coaches, media and athletic staff during action at the field. Completion is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 15.
A display board to thank donors will also be part of the new structure. Donations are still accepted from now until Aug. 15 to add a name to the board, with Silver ($100 donation or higher), White ($1,000-plus), Maroon ($5,000-plus) or Panther Pride ($10,000-plus) sponsor levels.
Checks can be made out to the Paulding County Area Foundation with ‘Paulding Press Box’ in the memo and mailed to the foundation at 101 East Perry Street, Paulding, Ohio 45879. Any questions regarding the project can be directed to Paulding athletic director Tyler Arend at t_arend@pauldingschools.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.