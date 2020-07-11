Paulding press box

The summer construction of a new press box at Paulding High School’s Keysor Field is taking shape. The structure will include new restrooms, a concession stand, offices, storage areas and new room and accommodations for coaches, media and athletic staff during action at the field. Completion is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 15.

 Aaron Gross/C-N Photo

A display board to thank donors will also be part of the new structure. Donations are still accepted from now until Aug. 15 to add a name to the board, with Silver ($100 donation or higher), White ($1,000-plus), Maroon ($5,000-plus) or Panther Pride ($10,000-plus) sponsor levels.

Checks can be made out to the Paulding County Area Foundation with ‘Paulding Press Box’ in the memo and mailed to the foundation at 101 East Perry Street, Paulding, Ohio 45879. Any questions regarding the project can be directed to Paulding athletic director Tyler Arend at t_arend@pauldingschools.org.

