CINCINNATI — Art Warren kept Cincinnati in contention with a scoreless ninth inning on Tuesday in the Reds’ 5-4 home loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Warren, a Napoleon graduate, retired four batters on 20 pitches in the top of the ninth inning, striking out one and walking one in a scoreless and hitless frame. The former Wildcat standout is 1-1 with a save and hold for the Reds this season with 12 strikeouts and a 7.20 ERA in 10 innings.
Wisler pitches clean eighth
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Matt Wisler was the lone pitcher of four to not give up a run for the Tampa Bay Rays in Monday’s 11-3 loss at the Los Angeles Angels.
Wisler, a Bryan product, pitched a scoreless eighth inning for Tampa Bay, allowing two hits but no runs with no walks and no strikeouts. The former Golden Bear lowered his season ERA to 2.35 this season with a 1-1 record and one hold in 13 appearances and three starts. Wisler has 13 strikeouts and three walks in 15.1 innings on the year.
Murray fires two relief frames
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shea Murray pitched two innings of relief for the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A) on Tuesday, striking out a pair in a 15-3 win over the Charlotte Knights.
The former Defiance High School and Ohio State product allowed four hits, including a home run, and three runs in the fifth and sixth innings for Indianapolis with no walks. Murray, a Pittsburgh Pirates prospect, now has an 11.25 ERA in three appearances over four innings for the Indians with three strikeouts.
Miley fans eight in four frames
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Deylen Miley did his part in his third start of the season for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Single-A) on Sunday, firing four scoreless innings in a 6-0 loss to the Charleston RiverDogs.
Miley, a Bryan High School grad, struck out eight and walked three, allowing just one hit over four innings in his third start and sixth appearance of the season. The former Golden Bear and current Houston Astros prospect is 2-1 this season for the Woodpeckers with a 2.53 ERA, 31 strikeouts and 15 walks in 21.1 total innings.
