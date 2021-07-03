Warren appears for Reds
CINCINNATI — A day after earning his second major league victory, Napoleon grad Art Warren made a short relief outing for the Cincinnati Reds on Friday in a home tilt with the Chicago Cubs.
Warren, 28, came on to start the sixth inning and faced three batters, striking out one while recording two outs on 10 pitches. The former Wildcat lowered his season ERA to 2.08 in the contest for the Redlegs with a 1-0 record and 21 strikeouts in 13 total innings of work.
Murray fires scoreless ninth
HARTFORD, Conn. — Shea Murray struck out two of the four batters he faced in the ninth inning for the Altoona Curve (Double-A) on Thursday in a 15-7 win over the Hartford Yard Goats in the completion of a rain-delayed game from Wednesday.
Murray, a Defiance High School and Ohio State graduate, allowed one base hit and recorded a flyout in the ninth inning, continuing to lower his season ERA to 2.21.
The former Bulldog and current Pittsburgh Pirates’ farmhand is 1-0 in 16 appearances with three saves and two holds, striking out 28 in 20.1 innings of work.
