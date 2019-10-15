Getting underway Monday, the area boys soccer teams will be in action most of the week, as the sectional round of the tournament takes place.
Sixth-seeded Ottawa-Glanforf (6-7-3) is also in the Elida district and will await the winner of St. Marys (9-3-4) and Van Wert (3-12-1). If St. Marys wins, the Titans will visit the Roughriders. Ottawa-Glandorf will host the sectinal final if the Cougars win.
Defiance fell 2-1 on Monday to Upper Sandusky to end its season.
Three area teams with winning records started Monday in the Division II Lake district. Wauseon (9-2-5) hosted Lake (7-8-1) while Napoleon (7-6-3) hosted Sandusky (6-9-1).
The Wauseon/Bryan winner plays Thursday at Bryan (8-1-7). The Napoleon/Sandusky winner visits Rossford (11-3-2) the same afternoon.
Division III sees a stacked district beginning play Wednesday in the Ottawa Hills district.
Bluestreak coach Sean Stewart knows his team has some work to defend its state title.
“The district has some very good teams,” admitted Stewart. “Ottawa Hills heads the group. Maumee Valley has played Ottawa Hills tough. We’ve gotten better throughout the year.”
Defending state champion Archbold (11-4-1) is the third seed and will host either Evergreen (2-13) or Genoa (9-4-3) in a sectional final Saturday.
“We’ve seen Evergreen,” said Stewart. “We played them last week and had a good game.
“I don’t know a ton about them,” the Archbold coach said of Genoa. “They have had some decent results. Our defense, which struggled early in the year, will have to step up.”
Pettisville (5-9-2) will host Cardinal Stritch Wednesday, with the winner heading to Maumee Valley Country Day for a sectinal final in the same half-bracket as Archbold.
Ottawa Hills (12-2-2) is the top seed and will play the winner of Liberty Center (3-12-1) and Emmanuel Christian. Swanton (10-5-1) earned the fourth seed and plays the winner of Delta (5-8-3) at Toledo Christian (8-7-1).
In the Division III district at Kalida, the host Wildcats are the second seed and will play in a sectional final Saturday against Spencerville or Lincolnview. Ottoville (14-1-1) is the top seed and will face either Paulding (3-12-1) or Miler City (5-10-1).
Continental (10-5-1) drew the third seed and hosts the winner of Ft. Jennings (0-16) and Allen East for a Saturday sectional final.
Area girls teams are just as busy this week. In a nine-team draw, Defiance (5-7-4) is the eighth seed and plays Saturday afternoon at top-seeded Celina (11-2-3) for a sectional title.
“We were hoping to get a little higher seed having a better league record that sixth-seeded Elida, and we ended up beating the seventh seed (Bryan) the day after the seeds came out,” said Defiance coach Rafael Manriquez. “If things would have gone our way, we could have had the chance to host a game.”
With a small number of teams, the Bulldogs were left with little choice.
“We were basically left with the choice to play two good opponents to make it to the district or play one, so I decided to take our chances with Celina,” added Manriquez. “Celina has a very good team, but we played with them the first time, losing 2-0. What makes the tournament fun is you don’t have a best of seven series or anything like that, but you have to win one game at a time.”
Also in the Elida district, Bryan (7-7-2) earned the seventh seed and will play at Elida (5-9-2) for a sectional title.
In the Division II district at Lake, Napoleon scored the fourth seed and needs to one win to advance to the district.
“The initial game is crucial, as the winner will advance directly to the district semifinals,” said Napoleon coach Mike Murphy.
The Wildcats (6-8-2) will host Rogers on Saturday.
“We will be working hard in preperation for our tournamnent opener against Rogers,” added Murphy. “We’ve never played Rogers, and are expecting for a tough, spirited game.”
Wauseon (4-12) has to play a sectional semifinal, hosting Clyde on Wednesday.
In the Division III district at Evergreen, the top seed is Archbold (12-1-3), and the Streaks will play a Thursday sectional final against Delta (1-14) or Otsego.
Liberty Center is the second seed and will play the winner of Paulding at Ottawa-Glandorf (6-9-1).
Continental (11-5) earned the fourth seed and needs just one win to advance to the district. The Pirates will host Evergreen (8-7) on Thursday. The other sectional final has Swanton (10-4-2) hosting Miller City.
In the Division III district at Ottoville, the hosts enter as the sixth seed and will need a win at Lima Central Catholic Thursday to advance to the district. Kalida (10-6) is the second seed and will host the winner of Allen East (10-5-1) and Ft. Jennings (2-12-2).
Columbus Grove is the ninth seed and plays Tuesday at Crestview (7-7-2). The winner will head to Coldwater (10-5-1) for a Thursday sectional final.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.