MONTPELIER — A second former football coach is back to roaming the sidelines in Williams County. After stepping away to serve as the school’s Athletic Director, Joe Brigle has returned to the football sidelines at Montpelier.
Brigle has experience at Montpelier, serving as the grid boss from 2001 through 2008, compiling a 25-55 record. Adam Baumgartner replaced him for one season, before turning the reigns over the Steven Branchau.
Branchau stepped down at the end of the this season after running the Locomotive program for nine seasons. Branchau had a career record of 28-62.
