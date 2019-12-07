The top-ranked Anna Rockets controlled the Division VI state championship game from start to finish against the No. 2 New Middletown Springfield Tigers, 48-14 in the OHSAA Division VI state championship Friday morning at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. It was Anna’s first state title in school history.
Anna’s state title win marks the 34th state championship won by a Midwest Athletic Conference (MAC) school, the most state championships won by a conference in OHSAA football history. “Our league is obviously a good league,” Anna coach Nick Marino said. “We’re enjoying winning that one. We’re the first one in (Shelby) County, too, so that’s pretty cool.”
Friday morning’s game was also the 13th time Anna scored 40 or more points this season. Out of the 15 games they played, 12 were with a running clock in the second half.
The Rockets’ defense forced four Springfield turnovers and generated 20 points off those turnovers. On the other side of the ball, Anna was led by the combined rushing attack of Division VI offensive player of the year and senior running back Riley Huelskamp and first-team all-Ohio senior quarterback Bart Bixler, who combined to total five touchdowns on 35 carries and accounted for 314 of the team’s 322 rushing yards. Huelskamp also led the defense with seven tackles and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. The Anna defense held the Springfield offense scoreless in the second half.
The first turnover came on special teams in the first quarter when a Springfield punt returner muffed the ball and Anna freshman Justin Richards recovered the ball deep in Springfield territory on the 13-yard line. That turnover led to the first score of the game when Huelskamp rushed for a two-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 in favor of the Rockets.
Then, early in the second quarter the Rockets scored again from Bixler calling his own number on a four-yard run to give the Rockets a 14-0 lead. On the ensuing possession, Springfield’s sophomore quarterback Beau Brungard was sacked by Anna’s first-team all-Ohio defensive lineman Wil Luthman and Luthman forced a fumble for the Rockets’ senior linebacker Kamren Steward to recover. Bixler quickly flipped the turnover into a score during an eight-second possession when he threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Nolan Emerson to increase the Rockets’ lead to 21-0.
Springfield got on the board later in the second quarter when Brungard threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Evan Ohlin to narrow the gap, 21-7. The Rockets needed less than 90 seconds to answer back when Huelskamp ran for a 72-yard touchdown, his second rushing touchdown of the game, widening Anna’s lead back to 21 points, 28-7.
Springfield was not done in the back-and-forth scoring, rattling off a touchdown before the end of the half with Brungard finding senior running back David Duvall on a 16-yard pass. Heading into the locker rooms the Rockets led the Tigers, 28-14.
It was all Rockets after that. Anna scored 20 unanswered points including a defensive touchdown in the second half. To start the third quarter Huelskamp picked off Brungard’s pass and took it back 32 yards for a touchdown extending Anna’s lead 34-14. Later in the third quarter, Huelskamp scored his final rushing touchdown of the game from 20 yards out, adding to the large lead for Anna, 41-14. Then, in the fourth quarter Bixler added his second rushing touchdown of the game on a one-yard QB sneak increasing the Anna lead to 48-14.
Huelskamp tied two different records in OHSAA state football championship game history for Division VI. He tied the most points scored with 24 (Evan Burgei, Delphos St. John’s 2010) and the most rushing touchdowns with three (Evan Burgei, Delphos St. John’s 2010).
“It was great,” Huelskamp said. “Coach put me in position to make plays. They always say good players make big plays in big moments, so I made a play.”
Huelskamp and Bixler’s 314 rushing yards is tied for the 10th most combined rushing yards between a pair of teammates who both ran for more than 100 yards.
The attendance was 6,147.
