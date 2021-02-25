The postseason begins for the area wrestlers, and like other sports this season, it will look a little different. The sectionals will still be over two days, however the weights are split across the days and the Friday weight classes will be completed on Friday and Saturday classes will only compete on Saturday.
But, coaches are just happy the teams will have the chance to compete in the postseason.
“I feel like our kids have been blessed that the OHSAA made a commitment to see the season through to completion this year,” said Archbold coach Brian Becher, who also serves as the tournament manager for the Division III sectional at Archbold. “It has been a year of constant adjustments, but it has been fantastic that the kids have had the opportunity to compete. The coaches and kids needed to be extremely flexible this year which provided great learning opportunities. We are all better because of the challenges we have overcome.”
At the Archbold, it will be 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170 and 285 competing. Weights 106, 113, 120, 126, 195 and 220 will go on Saturday.
Team scores will still be combined to determine a sectional champion.
Becher, as coach, is handling this year a little differently.
“We are handling things a little differently this year for sectionals as half of our kids are wrestling on Friday and half on Saturday,” said Becher. “Those wrestling on Saturday will have a workout after school on Friday to get a good sweat and get their weight where it needs to be.”
The field at the Division III sectional at Archbold includes GMC runner-up Tinora and third-place Fairview. The NWOAL runner-up Delta and third-place Liberty Center. Also in the field is Antwerp, Archbold, Ayersville, Edgerton, Evergreen, Hicksville, Montpelier, Paulding and Swanton.
Becher doesn’t see any issues with the wrestlers with the two-day format.
“I feel that most kids are more flexible and more easily adjust to change than what adults do so I don’t expect the changes this year to seem too abnormal to the kids competing,” said the Archbold coach.
At the Lima CC sectional, GMC champion Wayne Trace and NWC runner-up Columbus Grove highlight the field. They have 106, 113, 138, 152, 160, 170 and 220 wrestler on Friday and 120, 126, 132, 145, 182, 195 and 285 on Saturday.
Patrick Henry and Pandora-Gilboa will be at a sectional at Van Buren.
The top four from Archbold and Van Buren will head to a district at Rossford. The top four in each weight class at Lima CC will head to a southwest district.
Defiance will be the host for a Division II sectional. Wauseon, winners of yet another NWOAL title, will be looking for a sixth-straight sectional title.
The Indians will be in a tough field with NLL runner-up Napoleon, plus WBL winner St. Marys and runner-up Celina. Defiance, Bryan, Ottawa-Glandorf, Bowling Green, Elida, Lima Shawnee, Van Wert and Wapakoneta make up the field.
The breakdown of days will be a little different. The lowerweights through 145 will compete on Friday with the middle and upperweights going on Saturday.
The top four in each weight class from Defiance will head to the district at Norwalk.
