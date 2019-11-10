MCCOMB - Edgerton’s Hunter Prince had five rushing touchdowns as the Bulldogs got a measure of revenge on the defending Division VII state champions, knocking out the team that knocked them out a year ago, 44-21.
Prince finished the game with 152 yards on 26 totes and the five scores. The Bulldogs finished the game with 291 yards on the ground.
Edgerton (9-2) will play Leipsic in a regional semifinal.
Edgerton 14 8 8 14 – 44
Leipsic 8 0 13 0 – 21
Norwalk St. Paul 35, Edon 21
NORWALK – The Bombers had trouble with running back Cam Caizzo, who ran for 274 yards and five touchdowns as the Flyers knocked out Edon of the Division VII playoffs, 35-21.
Caizzo scored on runs of 2, 4, 6, 11 and 2 yards.
The Flyers could not pull away from the Bombers. Dylan Mason scored from two yards out to trim the lead to 14-7. After one of the scoring runs from Caizzo, Chase Reed took the ensuing kickoff back 75 yards to make the score 21-14.
Drew Gallehue added a five-yard scoring jaunt for the Bombers.
Edon finishes the season at 7-4.
Edon 0 6 8 7 – 21
St. Paul 7 7 7 14 – 35
NSP – Caizzo 2-run (Perkins kick).
NSP – Caizzo 4-run (Perkins kick).
E – Mason 2-run (pass failed).
NSP – Caizzo 6-run (Perkins kick).
E – Reed 75-kickoff return (Gallehue run).
NSP – Caizzo 11-run (Perkins kick).
E – Gallehue 5-run (Schaffter kick).
NSP – Caizzo 2-run (Perkins kick).
Leipsic 30, Mohawk 8
LEIPSIC – The host Vikings jumped out to a 22-0 halftime lead and opened the Division VII regional playoffs with a 30-8 win at home against the Warriors.
The ground game again did most the damage for Leipsic. Juan Pena opened the scoring with a five yard run. Lorenzo Walther added scores of six and four yards. Fabaian Pena also had a 10-yard rushing score.
The Vikings finished the game with 230 yards on the ground. Walther led the way with 100 yards on 16 carries. Juan Pena added 81 yards on 10 totes.
Drew Liffock completed 8 of 15 passes for 78 yards with two interceptions.
Leipsic (10-1) will meet Edgerton in a regional semifinal.
Mohawk 0 0 0 8 – 8
Leipsic 16 6 0 8 – 30
L – J. Pena 5-run (J. Pena kick).
L – J. Pena sack in end zone for safety
L – F. Pena 10-run (J. Pena kick).
L – Walther 6-run (kick blocked).
L – Walther 4-run (F. Pena run).
M – Sheets 12-fumble return (Leeth run).
Ottawa-Glandorf 28, Galion 17
GALION – Ottawa-Glandorf trailed at the half, but rallied in the second to post a 28-17 win in a Division IV regional quarterfinal.
The Titans took an early 7-0 lead on an eight-yard run by Eric Heebsh. Galion came back with a pair of Wilson Frankhouse to Isaiah Alsip touchdown passes to lead 14-7 at the end of the opening quarter.
Heebsh tied the game in the second quarter on a 17-yard run. Galion reclaimed the lead on a 29-yard field goal with under a minute left in the half.
Ottawa-Glandorf took over in the second half. The Titans took the lead for good when Jacob Balbaugh scored from a yard out in the third quarter. They got an insurance score when Caleb Kuhlman took an interception return back for a score with 6:40 left to go.
Heebsh had 97 yards rushing on 18 carries. Balbaugh completed 11 of 17 passes for 119 yards and an interception. Jarrod Beach and Will Kaufman each caught four passes.
Ottawa-Glandorf (8-3) will play Wauseon in a regional semifinal.
Ottawa-Glandorf 7 7 7 7 – 28
Galion 14 3 0 0 – 17
O-G – Heebsh 8-run (Alt kick).
G – Alsip 12-pass from Frankhouse (Pittman kick).
G – Alsip 60-pass from Frankhouse (Pittman kick).
O-G – Heebsh 17-run (Alt kick).
G – Pittman 29-field goal.
O-G – Balbaugh 1-run (Alt kick).
O-G – Kuhlman 75-interception return (Alt kick).
