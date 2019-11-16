FREMONT — The day did not start out well for Patrick Henry on Saturday.
On the way to their game against Norwalk St. Paul, the school bus transporting the Patriots football team was involved in an auto accident just south of Bowling Green. No one was hurt, but the team had to sit and wait until another bus from PH arrived to transport them the rest of the way to Fremont’s Don Paul Stadium for the game.
“I want to praise the Lord for getting us (to Fremont) safe,” said Patriots coach Bill Inselmann. “The accident could have been much, much, worse. The kids handled it well. (Also), we had gotten off to slow starts the last few games and I told the kids we needed to get a fast start. The kids listened.”
Because of Patrick Henry’s mishap along the way, the start of the game was delayed 45 minutes. Once it got underway, though, it was all Patrick Henry.
The Patriots scored touchdowns on five of their six first half possessions and the PH defense held St. Paul to one first down and outgained the Flyers 304-34 in the first half en route to a 42-14 rout.
Patrick Henry wasted no time getting untracked. After receiving the opening kickoff, the Patriots drove 60 yards in nine plays, getting the game’s first score on a 33-yard touchdown pass, from quarterback T.J. Rhamy to Kolton Holloway. Holloway caught three passes during the drive and finished with eight receptions for 144 yards.
Rhamy’s sore ankle didn’t seem to bother him any. The only part of the game plan that was different from normal was for Rhamy to limit his carries because of the ankle. But the senior quarterback had quite a day passing, completing 12 of 19 passes for 195 yards.
“The game plan was to spread them out early with a passing game,” Rhamy said. “With the weapons we have, throwing the quick passes, opened up the running game. Kolton and I are best friends and tonight, when it clicks between us, it clicks and we have fun with it. Tonight, my ankle felt real good, especially on the (artificial) turf. The other part of the plan was to just keep feeding Wil and the other running backs and they seemed to be on fire tonight.”
In particular, Morrow finished with 174 yards rushing on 21 carries and scored five touchdowns. Morrow’s first score, a one-yard run, propelled PH to a 14-0 lead. The TD run came two plays after Noah Kistner kept the drive going with a nine-yard reception on fourth down and one, from the St. Paul 18-yard line.
Next, Morrow scored from seven yards yards out, to help PH take a 21-0 lead. Clayton Feehan kept the scoring drive alive with an 18-yard reception on third-and-14 from the St. Paul 25.
The Patriots had to punt on their next drive, but after forcing St. Paul to punt for the third straight time, Morrow went to work again, scoring from 10 yards out. Rhamy completed three passes during the drive, one to Morrow for 13 yards and both a 19 yarder and an 18-yard pass to Holloway. The Morrow 10-yard jaunt swelled the PH lead to 28-0.
Morrow then finished off the first half with a six-yard TD run, with just 39 seconds left in the first half. The drive started on the St. Paul 37, after the Patriots recovered a Flyers fumble. Patrick Henry scored in just two plays, with a 31-yard Rhamy to Holloway pass setting up Morrow’s run.
The second half began with a running clock. After St. Paul scored on a nine-yard TD pass from Myron Stoll to Adam Baker, Morrow finished off his night with a 65-yard TD burst up the middle of the line, which opened up a huge hole for him. The long scoring run increased PH’s lead to 42-6.
The Flyers then finished off the scoring with a 74-yard pass from Stoll to Baker.
“Credit the offensive line tonight, they really blocked well and T.J. had a tremendous night passing,” Inselmann said. “If the line had not blocked well, we would have had to run T.J. more and we didn’t have to do that. And what a game plan our co-defensive coordinators Ben and Bob George put together. St. Paul’s running backs really fire off the ball well, but we held them down.”
St. Paul netted jsut 27 yards rushing in the first half. While St. Paul finished with 144 yards rushing, much of that came against Patrick Henry’s subs, late in the second half.
Patrick Henry (9-3) will face Leipsic on Saturday at Fred J. Brown Stadium in Defiance.
PHHS SPHS
First Downs 20 6
Rushing Yards 41-235 24-144
Passing Yards 195 99
Total Yards 430 243
Passing 12-18-0 4-11-0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties 3-25 3-25
Patrick Henry 14 21 0 7 — 42
Norwalk St. Paul 0 0 0 14 — 14
PH — Holloway 33-pass from Rhamy (kick failed).
PH — Morrow 1-run (Schulze pass from Rhamy).
PH — Morrow 7-run (Rhamy kick).
PH — Morrow 10-run (Rhamy kick).
PH — Morrow 6-run (Rhamy kick).
NSP — Baker 9-pass from Stoll (pass failed).
PH — Morrow 65-run (Rhamy kick).
NSP — Baker 74-pass from Stoll (Butler pass from Stoll).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Patrick Henry — Morrow 21-174; Rhamy 5-23; Kistner 5-18; DeLong 5-11; Johnson 3-3; Holloway 2-6. Norwalk St. Paul — Caizzo 9-44; Butler 7-26; Stoll 5-70; Blair 2-6. PASSING: Patrick Henry — Rhamy 12-19-0-195. Norwalk St. Paul — Stoll 4-11-0-99. RECEIVING: Patrick Henry — Holloway 8-144; Kistner 1-9; Feehan 1-18; Morrow 1-13; Behrman 1-11; Kistner 1-9. Norwalk St. Paul — Baker 2-83; Ruffing 2-16.
