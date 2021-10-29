WOOSTER — It didn’t take long for the No. 6 seed in Division IV, Region 14 to be put on upset alert Friday night, as Wauseon jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first half and went on to win the game 41-7.
The Indians (8-3), who were the No. 11 seed in the region scored on three of their first 11 plays from scrimmage in the game, all via the pass.
The first game six minutes into the first quarter, as sophomore quarterback Elijah McLeod found Sam Smith for a 63-yard strike to put the Indians on the board.
Smith and McLeod connected again on their very next drive too, this one from 31-yards out and in the second quarter, McLeod threw his third touchdown pass, this one to Jude Armstrong from 34 yards out.
A couple of interceptions in their own endzone by Armstrong and Tyson Rodriguez kept the Titans out of the endzone and Wauseon went to halftime with a 20-0 lead.
The second half didn’t get much better for Triway, as McLeod threw three more touchdowns with the backbreaker being a 93-yard bomb down the sideline to Smith, their third connection of the game force a running clock up 34-0.
The Titans (9-2) got one touchdown late in the early in the fourth quarter on a three-yard run by Seth Vizzo.
It was a monster night for McLeod, who was 16-of-24 passing (67 percent) for 351 yards and six touchdowns. Smith had a huge night as well, catching six passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns.
Division IV Playoffs
At Triway
No. 11 Wauseon 41, No. 6 Triway 7
Wauseon 13 7 14 7 — 41
Triway 0 0 0 7 — 7
W — Smith 63-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick no good).
W — Smith 31-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
W — Armstrong 34-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
W — Rodriguez 10-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
W — Smith 93-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
T — Vizzo 3-run (Taggart kick).
W — Borton 24-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
