Buoyed by solid wins in their respective opening round playoff contests, Wauseon and Ottawa-Glandorf will square off at Defiance’s Fred J. Brown Stadium on Saturday with a berth in the Division IV Region 14 championship game on the line.
Wauseon knocked off Bellevue 41-18 at home in its opener to move to 9-2 on the season while O-G overcame an early 14-7 deficit against high-flying Galion to pick up a 28-17 triumph.
Saturday’s clash will be just the second meeting all-time between the two squads, the other coming in a 22-14 Wauseon victory back in 1967 led by a pair of touchdowns from Bill Trigg.
Both teams certainly enter the second-round matchup with plenty of battle scars as Wauseon faced four playoff teams during the regular season and three more teams with a 5-5 record or better.
Meanwhile, Ottawa-Glandorf finished as a runner-up to Kenton and Wapakoneta in the always-rugged Western Buckeye League, knocking off playoff survivor St. Marys in week three while losing their three regular season contests to teams with a combined 28-5 record by a total of 13 points against 11-0 Eastwood (21-14, week one), 8-3 Kenton (14-9, week nine) and Wapakoneta (7-6, week 10).
Wauseon bounced back against Bellevue after a disappointing 38-0 loss to rival Archbold in week 10 that kept the Indians out of the NWOAL title spot. That convincing win against the Redmen has the Red and White confident heading into the second round.
“It was a big win for us,” said first-year Wauseon coach Shawn Moore. “We focused all week on facing adversity and responding to things. We weren’t able to do that against Archbold, so to be able to do that (against Bellevue) was big for us both offensively and defensively.”
The pairing that will be looked at all night when the Indians possess the ball is the connection between senior QB Cody Figy and junior wideout Connar Penrod. Figy has found Penrod 66 times for a whopping 1,153 yards and 14 touchdowns and that bond was on full display against Bellevue, as Penrod hauled in nine passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns, spanning 61, 56, 83 and 30 yards.
Figy has thrown for 2,660 yards and 23 touchdowns this season while also leading the Indians’ rushing game with seven touchdowns and 413 yards on the ground.
Aiming to slow down the Wauseon offensive attack is a tenacious Ottawa-Glandorf defense that held Galion to 17 points, the Tigers’ second-lowest scoring output of the season.
Despite being out-gained 375-239 in the yardage column, the Titans (8-3) picked off Galion QB Wilson Frankhouse three times and earned another pick on a trick play pass by the Tigers. Eric Heebsh tallied 100 yards rushing on 19 carries, scoring twice to help propel O-G to its 15th all-time playoff win in the program’s first playoff contest since 2016.
“The first half was a heck of a battle back and forth,” said O-G veteran coach Ken Schriner. “The two teams exchanged a lot of good blows but our kids were calm in the locker room when we were down three at half. We had to go out and make plays in the second half and that’s what we did.
“Honestly, we don’t know too much about (Wauseon) aside from what we’ve seen on film. I can say that they’re very athletic and physical and they’ve got good size up front. They’ve been battling all year.”
Ottawa-Glandorf’s balanced offensive attack is helmed by junior Jacob Balbaugh, who has thrown for 1,741 yards and 16 touchdowns with just six interceptions during the regular season while finding the end zone five times on the ground.
Senior Clayton Recker still leads the team in rushing with 651 yards and nine scores on 111 totes, though only carrying twice against Galion. Heebsh has been a more-than-able replacement, tallying 513 yards and five scores. Brennan Blevins, a 5-11 speedster at wideout, provides big-play potential with 29 catches for 623 yards (21.5 yards per reception) with six touchdowns while senior Jarrod Beach is a scoring threat in the pass game (37 catches, 519 yards, 5 TDs) and the return game (12.1 yards per punt return, 21.5 yards per kick return).
“Both teams are looking for their opportunities for the big play and that’s what Wauseon wants to do,” added Schriner. “Penrod made some big plays for them and broke some tackles. That’s similar to what we’ve done.”
“They’ve played some good teams this year and they’re a very well-coached team,” said Moore of the Titans. “Watching film, they look like they’re extremely athletic. Their skill kids can do a lot of different things. They come out in different coverage defensively and try and confuse you.”
Ottawa-Glandorf has forced 20 turnovers this season with a plus-12 margin while Wauseon has picked off 17 passes this season, five by Penrod, and recovered six fumbles. Jonas Tester leads the Indians’ defense with 74 tackles while Isaac Wilson (69.5 tackles, 17 TFLs) and Sean Brock (51.5 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, 7.5 sacks) will also play a disruptive role.
“Bar none, it always boils down to the line of scrimmage,” said Schriner of keys to victory. “If you can run the ball effectively and gain first downs, that’s big.”
The winner of Saturday’s 7 p.m. contest will face off against either 8-3 Shelby or 7-4 Clyde in the regional finals at a site to be determined.
Clyde knocked off LaGrange Keystone 28-20 in the first round of the postseason while Shelby, which defeated Wauseon 50-13 in the 2017 first round, downed Milan Edison 31-21 last week.
