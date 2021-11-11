Even with an expanded playoff field in 2021, Edon’s two playoff wins this postseason have the 11-1 Bombers in uncharted territory as the first squad to do so.
In order to keep a historic campaign going, the Blue and White will face their toughest test to date as a nearly two-hour trek to Findlay’s Donnell Stadium awaits the Bombers for a Division VII Region 26 semifinal against 10-2 Lima Central Catholic on Saturday.
Edon escaped with a 26-21 victory over visiting Antwerp last week, holding off the Archers for the second time this season thanks to a Gannon Ripke touchdown run with 1:14 left in regulation to earn the Bombers an eighth straight win.
“It seemed like we made plays when we had to,” said Edon coach Bob Olwin. “Maybe we didn’t do it all the way through the game but when the chips are down, the kids seem to concentrate more and play a little faster. We talked about it with the kids and there’s been five games this year we’ve been behind and came back to win. That’s the mark of a good group of kids, they don’t give up and they’re not nervous about being down.”
After finishing the regular season 10th in the D-VII state poll and second in the Region 26 computer ratings, the Bombers have advanced to face the No. 9 Thunderbirds of Lima Central Catholic, the No. 3 seed in the region.
The T-Birds have overcome adversity through the year as multi-year starter Evan Unruh broke his collarbone in week seven against D-VI No. 5 Beverly Fort Frye, taking with him 1,031 pass yards and 16 TDs and 625 rush yards with seven more scores.
The replacement for Unruh has been 6-2 sophomore Carson Parker.
Since moving over from running back/receiver, the youngster has been solid, tallying 857 yards passing (51-of-99) with 10 TDs and four interceptions while helping the T-Bird rushing attack (237.3 ypg) with 698 yards and 11 TDs. Parker was also a solid receiver, catching 23 passes for 287 yards and four scores before moving to QB.
The Thunderbirds’ skill-position speed is another dangerous aspect of their attack, with senior back Keiron Bailey (5-9, 185) leading the charge with 833 yards and eight scores on 141 attempts. Quintel Peoples, a 5-8 senior slotback, is another dual threat with 428 rushing yards and three TDs to go with 32 receptions for 485 yards and eight TDs.
6-1 senior Traves Hoyle is another weapon for Palte’s squad with 27 catches for 601 yards and 10 TDs to go along with two kick return touchdowns. 6-3 sophomore Billy Bourk has hauled in 16 passes for 349 yards and three TDs.
With road-graders like 285-pound junior tackle Jacob Lauck), senior guard Connor Gephart (5-9, 205) and junior tackle DeAngelo Russell (5-10, 231), the T-Birds are a worthy foe, per Olwin.
“They’ve got a ton of team speed, they’ve got some size on the line and their quarterback’s a tough kid,” said Olwin of Saturday’s opponent. “Their left guard (Gephart) and left tackle (Russell) are absolute men and they’re impressive. Defensively, they put a lot of pressure on you, (Gephart) is a beast at outside linebacker as well. Scott does a good job with them, it’s going to take a good effort on our part to compete.”
Head coach Scott Palte is 61-26 with LCC, including a trip to the D-VII state semifinals a year ago that ended with a 28-26 loss to eventual state champion New Bremen.
As an independent, LCC’s schedule has taken them all over the state as seven of the 10 opponents in the regular season were playoff qualifiers. The only stubs of the T-Birds’ toe have come in week one at Division III Lima Shawnee (20-13) and in week 10 to Fort Loramie (36-31).
Edon knocked off Fort Loramie 24-21 in week six in a comeback victory while also beating Spencerville 28-20 in the first round of the playoffs. LCC downed Spencerville 34-13 in week three.
Gephart leads the LCC defense with 70.5 tackles, 11 TFLs and 5.5 sacks with junior Gabe Cira tallying 68.5 tackles and 2.5 sacks and Lauck racking up 49 tackles and five sacks. Parker (54 tackles, two sacks, two INTs) will start at linebacker in LCC’s 4-4 scheme with Peoples (36 tackles, two INTs) and Bourk (34 tackles, three INTs) patrolling at cornerback and safety, respectively.
LCC’s defense will be put to the test against Edon’s powerhouse passing attack and triggerman Drew Gallehue. The 6-4, 220-pound field general is now up to a staggering 4,650 yards passing this year (300-of-433) with 55 touchdowns and just five interceptions, along with seven rushing touchdowns. The 55 TDs ties Gallehue for 14th all time in state history and the yards are seventh-best.
Leading wideout Gannon Ripke (94 receptions, 1652 yards, 20 TDs) was held to five catches and 53 yards against Antwerp but made an impact with the rushing score along with six tackles, three deflections and a fumble recovery on defense. Ripke’s yardage total this year is 14th-best all-time and is 247 yards away from No. 4 on the list and could move into a tie for the sixth-most single-season TD receptions with two touchdowns on Saturday.
5-11 senior Hayden Dye (66 catches, 845 yards nine TDs) led the way with nine catches, 91 yards and two TDs against Antwerp with Caden Nester (49, 823, 12), Ethan Steinke (40, 634, seven) and Henley Dye (32, 311, two) rounding out the corps.
Though the tasks get tougher in terms of opponents, the keys to victory stay relatively simple according to Olwin.
“You get to this level, it’s still the basic things,” said the Edon mentor. “You have to block well for the quarterback and give him time, you have to tackle well on defense and you have to make plays. (LCC’s) powerful and they’re quick so we’ll have to adapt to their speed and battle with that. Their physicality is another thing to deal with. We’ve played some physical run teams, Whiteford’s one of the best in Michigan, Antwerp did a nice job of being physical and (Norwalk) St. Paul’s definitely got that physicality in the run game.”
Saturday’s tilt marks the first time that Edon and Lima Central Catholic have played. A win at Donnell Stadium would set up a Region 26 final against either AP No. 2 Hopewell-Loudon or No. 6 McComb on Nov. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.