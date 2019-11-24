FINDLAY - Clyde got a 30-yard rushing touchdown from Nick Webb and a 2-yard run from Gunner Golden to beat Ottawa-Glandorf 17-10 in a Division IV football regional final Saturday at Findlay's Donnell Stadium.

The Titans closed the gap when Jarrod Beach hit Brennan Blevins for a 35-yard scoring strike witj 10:10 left to go, but Ottawa-Glandorf got no closer.

Beach came on for Jacob Balbaugh, who was 3 of 8 passing with three interceptions.

The Titans also had a fumble, giving them four tunrovers in the game.

Both teams kicked a field goal for an early 3-all tie. Ethan Alt knocked through a kick from 27 yards with 8:22 left in the first half. Clyde took the lead for good when Webb scored with 2:16 left in the half.

The Flyers ran for 182 yards to 129 for the Tirtans. Golden had 98 on the ground, while Webb added 52.

Clayton Recker ran for 56 yards for Ottawa-Glandorf. Beach added 50.

Clyde advanced to play Cincinnati Wyoming in a state semifinal. Ottawa-Glandorf ends the season with a 9-4 record.

C OG

First Downs 15 14

Rush-Yds 34-182 37-129

Pass Yds 74 104

Total Yds 256 233

Passing 8-12-0 7-17-3

Fum-Lost 0-0 1-1

Pen-Yds 3-45 6-35

Clyde 3 7 7 0 - 17

O-G 0 3 0 7 - 10

C - Guzman-Moreno 28-field goal

O-G - Alt 27-field goal

C - Webb 30-run (Guzman-Moreno kick)

C - Golden 2-run (Guzman-Moreno kick)

O-G - Blevins 35-pass from Beach (Alt kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Clyde - Golden 17-98; Webb 4-52; Lozier 13-32. Ottawa-Glandorf - Recker 13-56; Beach 11-50; Balbaugh 10-24; Jordan 2-0; Blevins 1-(-1). PASSING: Clyde - Lozier 8-12-74-0. Ottawa-Glandorf - Beach 3-7-56-0; Balbaugh 3-8-46-3; Jordan 1-2-2-0. RECEIVING: Clyde - Rieman 5-57; Webb 3-17. Ottawa-Glandorf - Blevins 3-53; Beach 1-28; Recker 2-14; Kaufman 1-9.

