FINDLAY - Clyde got a 30-yard rushing touchdown from Nick Webb and a 2-yard run from Gunner Golden to beat Ottawa-Glandorf 17-10 in a Division IV football regional final Saturday at Findlay's Donnell Stadium.
The Titans closed the gap when Jarrod Beach hit Brennan Blevins for a 35-yard scoring strike witj 10:10 left to go, but Ottawa-Glandorf got no closer.
Beach came on for Jacob Balbaugh, who was 3 of 8 passing with three interceptions.
The Titans also had a fumble, giving them four tunrovers in the game.
Both teams kicked a field goal for an early 3-all tie. Ethan Alt knocked through a kick from 27 yards with 8:22 left in the first half. Clyde took the lead for good when Webb scored with 2:16 left in the half.
The Flyers ran for 182 yards to 129 for the Tirtans. Golden had 98 on the ground, while Webb added 52.
Clayton Recker ran for 56 yards for Ottawa-Glandorf. Beach added 50.
Clyde advanced to play Cincinnati Wyoming in a state semifinal. Ottawa-Glandorf ends the season with a 9-4 record.
C OG
First Downs 15 14
Rush-Yds 34-182 37-129
Pass Yds 74 104
Total Yds 256 233
Passing 8-12-0 7-17-3
Fum-Lost 0-0 1-1
Pen-Yds 3-45 6-35
Clyde 3 7 7 0 - 17
O-G 0 3 0 7 - 10
C - Guzman-Moreno 28-field goal
O-G - Alt 27-field goal
C - Webb 30-run (Guzman-Moreno kick)
C - Golden 2-run (Guzman-Moreno kick)
O-G - Blevins 35-pass from Beach (Alt kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Clyde - Golden 17-98; Webb 4-52; Lozier 13-32. Ottawa-Glandorf - Recker 13-56; Beach 11-50; Balbaugh 10-24; Jordan 2-0; Blevins 1-(-1). PASSING: Clyde - Lozier 8-12-74-0. Ottawa-Glandorf - Beach 3-7-56-0; Balbaugh 3-8-46-3; Jordan 1-2-2-0. RECEIVING: Clyde - Rieman 5-57; Webb 3-17. Ottawa-Glandorf - Blevins 3-53; Beach 1-28; Recker 2-14; Kaufman 1-9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.