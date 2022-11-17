PERRYSBURG – Going into last week’s game, Liberty Center were the hunters of a historic Coldwater football program. This week, the script is flipped as Elmwood, a school that has had little recent success, comes in looking to knock off a Northwest, Ohio football power.
Going into the season, with the likes of Coldwater, 2021 Division IV state final four participant Port Clinton and others, everyone knew that Region 18 would be tough sledding. But it is the top-seeded Tigers (13-0) and the second-seeded Royals (12-1) that will battle it out from Perrysburg’s Steinecker Stadium, right off of I-75 on Friday, for a spot in the Division V state final four.
The win against Coldwater last Friday, a 34-0 drubbing of a seven-time state champion that saw a running clock for most of the fourth quarter, was a shot in the arm for an already dominant Tigers team.
“It’s a huge win for us because of Coldwater’s history and tradition and everything else,” Liberty Center head coach Casey Mohler said. “But I think what it really does is it gives these kids confidence that they can play with anybody in the state and hopefully moving forward we can use that to our advantage.”
Their opponent this week does not have quite the history that Coldwater provides, but all that matters is the present and the current version of the Royals has been a juggernaut for the last two seasons.
Head coach Greg Bishop is currently in his sixth season at the helm of the Royals and has overseen a massive rebuilding of the program in those six years. Elmwood did not have a winning record from 2009 to 2020 and in that span went 33-85. From 2013 to 2018 the Royals never won more than two games in a season and went 9-51.
Bishop started in 2017 and in 2019 improved the win total from two to four. Then after a 4-4 season in COVID-riddled 2020, he helped Elmwood to their first non-COVID playoff berth since 2005 and their first playoff win since 2003 with a 10-2 record and a regional semifinals loss to Elyria Catholic. Those two playoff appearances, alongside their playoff appearances in 2021 and this season, are the only four times they’ve reached the playoffs since the playoffs expanded to eight teams per region in 1999.
Liberty Center on the contrary, is much different. In that same time period, and excluding the 2020 season, the Tigers have made the playoffs 14 times and with this appearance, have made the regional finals now six times. Two years before the playoffs expanded, the Tigers won their only state title.
The histories are different, but both teams have been dominant, especially in these playoffs. Liberty Center obviously made their names known with their drubbing of the Cavaliers but before that defeated Port Clinton 61-20 and Liberty-Benton 41-7. Elmwood downed Delta 49-24 and Tinora 34-15 before avenging their only loss of the season to Northern Buckeye Conference rivals Eastwood in a 28-7 regional semifinals win last week.
Though Mohler and his crew are excited to play for a spot in the state final four this week for the second-straight season, they know they’ll have to show up ready to play after a big win in the regional semifinals.
“We can’t rest on our laurels. What we did last Friday night has no bearing on this one and we talked about how last year, we were in the same position, we had a huge win in week three of the playoffs, a win a lot of people didn’t think we’d get and then the next week we had nothing to show for it,” Mohler said.
Liberty Center defeated the top-ranked team in the state in Division VI last season in Archbold before falling to the eventual state champions Carey in regional semifinals.
The two offenses like their histories are different as well as the Tigers will trot out their classic Wing-T formation and the Royals will look to spread out their opponents a little more.
Senior quarterback Hayden Wickard has been fantastic all year with a 65% completion rate, 3,089 yards passing, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His leading receivers are Mason Mossbarger (43 rec., 974 yards, 13 TDs), Alex Arnold (29 rec., 705 yards, 4 TDs) and Micah Oliver (39 rec., 653 yards, 7 TDs). But for the LC defense, contrary to Liberty-Benton who didn’t have a great run game and Coldwater, who’s run game was hampered by a quarterback that led the team in rushing and was playing on a broken leg, Elmwood will provide much more of a challenge on the ground.
Senior running back Mason Oliver has run over defenses all season to the tune of 1,974 yards and 23 scores on 204 carries. Wickard is the team’s second leading rusher with 87 carries for 535 yards and five scores.
“We know that we are capable of stopping passing teams but being capable and actually doing it are two different things,” Mohler said. “The bottom line is Elmwood is a little bit different than Coldwater … and also they are going to have a better rushing attack than Coldwater or Liberty-Benton. They aren’t going to be one dimensional and that’s going to put a lot of stress on us.”
Being the ones that put the stress on opposing teams and quarterback has been the key all season for a Tiger defense that is giving up less than a touchdown per game on the season. Their defense line is hefty and it’s led by Owen Box (Sr., 6-4, 266, 12 sacks, 20 TFLs), Landon Bockelman (Jr., 6-3, 260, 9 sacks, 17 TFLs) and Seth Navarre (Jr., 6-2, 225, 4 sacks, 6 TFL). Junior linebacker Trenton Kruse leads the team in tackles with 88 and is flanked by senior Matthew Orr’s 59. Landon Kruse is the leader of the secondary with seven interceptions on the season.
Most of those guys will be pivotal for the Tigers offensively as well as senior running back Orr (146 att., 1320 yards, 24 TDs), junior running back Colton Kruse (136 att., 1,099 yards, 15 TDs) and junior quarterback Zane Zeiter (89 att., 766 yards, 9 TDs) will make up a three-headed rushing attack for the Tigers. Box leads the offensive line as a second team all-Ohio pick there in 2021.
And against an Elmwood defense that likes to be aggressive, the Tigers will also likely use their passing game as Zeiter has thrown for 1,088 yards and 13 scores on a 57.5% completion rate. His top receiver is 5-foot-11, 155-pound junior Colton Chambers (28 rec., 350 yards, 2 TDs) with senior Riley Chapa (26 rec., 225 yards, 2 TDs) coming in second.
“We have to be able to execute our assignments, they are very, very aggressive defensively, they are going to blitz so we can’t miss assignments and get away with it,” Mohler said. “We also have to make sure we possess the football and don’t turn it over so hopefully that keeps their offense off the field.
The Tigers have turned it over just seven times this season. They’ve given it away six times through the air and once via fumble.
This will be the first ever meeting between the two schools.
